Standard equipment highlights for the IS 300 includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, premium vinyl upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, an 8-inch color display, voice commands and an eight-speaker sound system. Lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic braking are also standard this year.

A number of packages are available for the IS 300. The smaller ones are the Premium and Premium Plus packages. The former includes heated and ventilated front seats and a rearview camera, and the latter adds automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package, which is one we recommend for this IS model, includes all of the above items plus auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel rim and driver-seat memory functions.

The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch mouse-type controller and adds a navigation system with a larger 10.3-inch display. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be specified, but it must include the Navigation package.

Finally, there's the F Sport package for those who want to up the sporting factor of their car. It includes a full-mesh front grille, a revised front bumper, twin-projector LED headlights, staggered-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brake pads, an intake sound generator that amplifies engine noise during acceleration, heated and ventilated front sport seats with enhanced bolstering, perforated leather trim and a special sport-oriented gauge cluster. Because the IS 300's primary focus isn't performance, the F Sport package seems a little misplaced here.

A few other stand-alone options, in addition to some of the above items, include a power rear sunshade, and remote vehicle control function (door locking and unlocking, cabin ventilation, vehicle finder, etc.) via a smartphone app through the Lexus Enform system.