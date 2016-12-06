  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(4)
2017 Lexus IS 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and comfortable ride quality on bumpy roads
  • Cabin is well isolated from noise
  • More features for your money compared to German alternatives
  • Optional Remote Touch infotainment system is distracting to use
  • Handling capabilities do little to create driver excitement
  • Short on trunk space and small item in-cabin storage
  • V6 power is comparable to smaller turbo engines but not as efficient
Which IS 300 does Edmunds recommend?

There is only one engine for the IS 300, and it's the only IS variant that comes standard with all-wheel drive. You might also want to check out the more powerful IS 350, which can be had with all-wheel drive, too. As for the IS 300, it's all about the packages. We'd get the Luxury package, which bundles a lot of great features, though you can also get many of these features a la carte. We aren't fans of Lexus' Remote Touch infotainment interface, so we'd pass on the Navigation package. For music fans, unfortunately, there is no way to upgrade to the Mark Levinson premium audio system without the navigation system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is one of the more aggressively styled luxury compacts, even if performance isn't a primary focus. But considering its all-wheel drive, well-honed ride, ample features and low noise levels, it's got enough going for it to be a convincing choice.

The IS 300 is the midgrade model introduced just last year, slotting in between the turbocharged IS 200t and range-topping IS 350. The IS 300 gets a slightly detuned version of the 350 model's 3.5-liter V6 engine and comes solely with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. There are some drawbacks, such as lackluster performance and a lack of storage and rear legroom. But overall we think the IS 300 will appeal to many shoppers looking for a small luxury sedan.

2017 Lexus IS 300 models

The 2017 Lexus IS 300 is the midlevel model in the IS lineup, between the turbocharged IS 200t and top trim IS 350. There are no actual trim levels, only packages, though the F Sport package adds exterior design elements and more performance-tuned hardware that would certainly alter the character of the IS 300. The IS 300 comes with a detuned version of the 3.5-liter V6 engine (255 horsepower, 236 pound-feet of torque) in the IS 350, plus standard all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

Standard equipment highlights for the IS 300 includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, premium vinyl upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, an 8-inch color display, voice commands and an eight-speaker sound system. Lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system with automatic braking are also standard this year.

A number of packages are available for the IS 300. The smaller ones are the Premium and Premium Plus packages. The former includes heated and ventilated front seats and a rearview camera, and the latter adds automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. The Luxury package, which is one we recommend for this IS model, includes all of the above items plus auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel rim and driver-seat memory functions.

The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch mouse-type controller and adds a navigation system with a larger 10.3-inch display. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be specified, but it must include the Navigation package.

Finally, there's the F Sport package for those who want to up the sporting factor of their car. It includes a full-mesh front grille, a revised front bumper, twin-projector LED headlights, staggered-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brake pads, an intake sound generator that amplifies engine noise during acceleration, heated and ventilated front sport seats with enhanced bolstering, perforated leather trim and a special sport-oriented gauge cluster. Because the IS 300's primary focus isn't performance, the F Sport package seems a little misplaced here.

A few other stand-alone options, in addition to some of the above items, include a power rear sunshade, and remote vehicle control function (door locking and unlocking, cabin ventilation, vehicle finder, etc.) via a smartphone app through the Lexus Enform system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lexus IS 200t with the F Sport package (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD). The 2017 Lexus IS 300 produces slightly more power and is all-wheel-drive, but our finds remain broadly applicable.

Driving

3.0
The highlight of the IS 200t is the new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which is better in every way than the small V6 it replaces. Handling dynamics aren't this car's strongest suit, though you can still have fun whipping this luxury compact around a bend or two.

Acceleration

This IS is generally not as quick as the class equivalents. Lexus says to expect a 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds for the IS 300. That's decent, but many rival sedans with six-cylinder upgrade engines are quicker still.

Braking

2.5
The brake pedal travel is surprisingly short and stiff for a Lexus and lacks a sense of stopping power. In our emergency panic-braking test, an IS 200t with the F Sport package stopped from 60 mph in 117 feet, which is below average for a car on summer-rated tires.

Steering

3.0
The electric steering builds effort that provides a natural and direct response, but it lacks road feel, which is important if your front tires ever lose grip. The IS fails to provide confidence in this area, which is critical for spirited driving or low-grip situations.

Handling

3.0
Even with the stickier optional 18-inch summer tires and sport suspension from the F Sport package, the IS has a tendency to push over the limits of front tire grip. Quick directional changes are more to its liking than long, sustained corners, so choose your back roads accordingly.

Comfort

4.0
Excellent ride comfort and the serene quietness of the 2017 IS 300's cabin are the big standouts in this area. We are also happy with the seats, though sitting in the saddle for a few hours can take a small toll on your lower back due to some mismatched lumbar ergonomics.

Seat comfort

2.5
There's adequate lateral seat support, and the optional ventilation and heating work well. The amount of lumbar support is adjustable, but the position is fixed and sits too high to provide long-distance comfort for an average-size driver.

Ride comfort

5.0
The IS delivers combines solid body control with smooth compliance at all the right times. Bumps and impacts are absorbed without issue, yet there's no hint of a marshmallowy ride or overly soft suspension tune. Very good.

Noise & vibration

4.5
Great attention went into the IS 300's cabin soundproofing. Road and wind noise is sufficiently silenced, and you don't hear much of the engine. Quiet cabins are more comfortable and can promote calmer reactions in emergencies.

Climate control

4.5
Lexus managed to make the climate controls easy to use while adding cool touch sliders for the temperature adjustment that function flawlessly. The system had no problems maintaining a comfortable cabin temperature, and the optional heated and ventilated seats are stellar.

Interior

2.5
The IS 300 struggles with finding a balance between innovation and complication. The infotainment system interface lacks user-friendly qualities, and basic cupholder ergonomics were an afterthought to laying out a visually appealing interior. This is a cabin with mediocre functional efficiency.

Ease of use

2.0
Lexus' haptic joystick interface for the infotainment system is still cumbersome to use and manages to snag USB phone cords with ease. We'd stick to the base system if possible.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
Even with the easy-entry retracting steering wheel, it's not difficult to graze a knee against the column climbing into the driver seat. The rear door openings are on the smaller side and could prove difficult for less flexible passengers.

Roominess

2.5
The cabin space is not abundant in the IS 300. For an average-sized driver, the center tunnel console is needlessly wide and the armrests can feel intrusive. The rear seats have less legroom than in some competitors, and the center seat has marginal headroom.

Visibility

3.0
Forward visibility is great, and the rear headrests don't impede the view directly rearward. But huge rear roof pillars and a high body slope create blind spots when reversing. Parking sensors and a rearview camera are optional and recommended.

Quality

4.0
Other than the steering-wheel leather that looks and feels like wrinkled skin by the thumb holds, this interior is done well. The seats have quality stitching, and all contact surfaces are soft with tight panel fit and solid door seals.

Utility

2.0
The smallish trunk that doesn't fold flat and limited interior storage conspire against the IS 200t's utility.

Small-item storage

2.5
Storage up front is limited to the armrest bin, the door pockets and the glovebox.

Cargo space

2.0
At 10.8 cubic feet, cargo space is on the small side for the class. The rear seatbacks fold forward, but hardly flat. The unevenness limits what you can carry with the seats down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus IS 300.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unusual Engine Sound, Vibration in front wheels
Daniel,12/25/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Hi, I have Lexus isf 300 for 3 days. From the first day I got it. I have unusual noise in my engine. I never had this kind of a car but it's my third lease. First one was a g37 ufter it, I had es350 non of them had this noise. Plus every time when I make full turn doesn't meter left or right it makes and u can feel some kind of vibration. By the way it sounds inside just like Diesel engine.
F sport breaks scream!!!
Annette ,10/15/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have a 2017 Lexus IS300 f sport and the brakes squeak loudly every morning until the brakes get warmed up. Forgot snowing days because you can hear my miles away because she just screams because of the high performance brakes supposedly.... I took her into my local Lexus dealership and they wouldn’t even look into they just said it’s normal in the f sports😡 I love Lexus I have had almost all of them I had a RX a GX and still own a GS but this f sport brakes drives me insane!!!
My lexus experience
Angela Fleming,04/29/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
this is the best car. This is my 5th one I've purchased
Great car
Mark Marion,06/10/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Leased mine last month and love it. Got the F Sport model and it rides like a dream. Interior is beautiful and get a ton of compliments on it
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the IS 300 models:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle traveling directly in front of them.
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Monitors lane markings and warns you if you are drifting and can even actively help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
Intelligent High Beam
Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Lexus IS 300

Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 is offered in the following submodels: IS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus IS 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 Base is priced between $25,266 and$35,500 with odometer readings between 6208 and50117 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lexus IS 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lexus IS 300 for sale near. There are currently 38 used and CPO 2017 IS 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,266 and mileage as low as 6208 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lexus IS 300.

Can't find a used 2017 Lexus IS 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus IS 300 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,183.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,701.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus IS 300 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,882.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,041.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus IS 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

