Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2016 Lexus IS 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive interior with top-quality materials
  • front seats are very comfortable, and there's plenty of room for adults in the backseat
  • plentiful standard features
  • predictable and precise steering inspires driver confidence in corners.
  • Navigation system's mouselike Remote Touch interface is distracting to use.
Lexus IS 300 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Lexus IS 300 might be right for you if you're searching for a small luxury sedan with plenty of style, comfort and power. We like how it has a great-looking interior with top-notch materials, too. Ready to learn more?

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Lexus IS small luxury sedan takes a big step toward full competitiveness this year, and it's all about what's under the hood. Previously, the entry-level model was the IS 250, a generally satisfying car let down by its outdated 2.5-liter V6 engine. For 2016, that model gives way to the new IS 200t, which boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 241 horsepower and an EPA-rated 33 mpg highway. At last, the base IS can match the fuel-efficient turbo-4s found in its European rivals.

The new 2016 Lexus IS 200t is powered a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's the first time the IS has had anything but a six-cylinder.

Lexus is offering the new engine with rear-drive only for the time being, however, so if you want the more affordable version of an all-wheel-drive IS you'll be looking at the new IS 300. It comes standard with AWD and a 3.5-liter V6 good for 255 hp. It's not nearly as fuel-efficient as the IS 200t, however, checking in at 26 mpg highway. At the top of the food chain, the Edmunds "A" rated IS 350 continues on with its proven 306-hp V6 and either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Of course, there was already a lot to like about the current IS. The interior is a standout in terms of both design and quality, while the backseat merits special praise for its adult-friendly dimensions. On the road, it's not the sportiest car of its kind, but it strikes a nice balance between comfort and performance that should appeal to many shoppers. Particularly with the IS 200t on the scene, there's no reason why this Lexus shouldn't be considered alongside the best small luxury sedans.

Within that group, the BMW 3 Series continues to lead the charge, providing superb road manners and a range of excellent gasoline and diesel engines. Hot on its heels is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, recently reinvented with S-Class styling and an impressive engine array of its own. You might also want to check out the Acura TLX, as it offers an enjoyable V6/all-wheel-drive combo and plenty of value. But more than ever, the 2016 Lexus IS deserves to be on your consideration list.

2016 Lexus IS 300 models

The 2016 Lexus IS is available in three models: IS 200t, IS 300 and IS 350. Equipment is largely the same from model to model, with a few exceptions noted below.

Standard equipment across the line includes 17-inch wheels (18-inchers on the IS 350), xenon headlights, LED running lights/foglights/taillights, heated exterior mirrors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, eight-way power front seats with driver power lumbar, "NuLuxe" premium vinyl upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch color display with a console-mounted control dial, voice command functionality, Siri Eyes Free and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio and dual USB ports.

Many desirable IS options are grouped into packages, though specific availability can vary depending on the region of the country in which you live. The Premium package includes LED headlights, heated and ventilated front seats and a rearview camera. The Premium Plus package tacks on automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. The Navigation package replaces the standard infotainment control dial with Lexus' Remote Touch mouse-type controller and adds a navigation system, the rearview camera, enhanced Bluetooth (with automatic phonebook download capability) and the smartphone-based Enform App Suite (integrating Bing, Yelp, Pandora and other handy Internet services). A 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system can be added to the Navigation package.

The Luxury package includes the Premium and Premium Plus packages and adds auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery with contrast stitching, wood trim, a heated steering wheel rim and driver memory functions.

Finally, the F Sport package -- optional on all three IS trim levels -- features a full-mesh treatment for the grille, a revised front bumper (which loses the foglights), LED headlights, staggered-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a sport-tuned suspension (with adaptive dampers on the IS 350 RWD), upgraded brake pads, an intake sound generator that amplifies engine noise during acceleration (not available on IS 200t), heated and ventilated front sport seats with enhanced bolstering, a black headliner, perforated leather trim and a special sport-oriented gauge cluster. Available exclusively on the IS 350 RWD F Sport is a variable-ratio steering system that includes the power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

For sportier handling, pick the F Sport package. It is available on all three IS models.

Stand-alone options include a few of the above items as well as same-width 18-inch wheels (with either summer or all-season tires), a power rear sunshade, adaptive cruise control (bundled with a collision preparation system) and a lane-departure warning system with automatic headlights. Remote vehicle access via smartphone app is available through the Lexus Enform system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 IS lineup bids adieu to the IS 250 and welcomes two new models. The IS 200t features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the all-wheel-drive IS 300 employs a 3.5-liter V6. Minor feature updates like standard 18-inch wheels for the IS 350 round out the changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Lexus IS 200t features rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 241 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. According to the EPA, the IS 200t should return 26 mpg combined (22 city/33 highway).

The IS 300 is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 255 hp and 236 lb-ft. It comes only with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission. The EPA projects 21 mpg combined (19/26).

Offered with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the IS 350 also has a 3.5-liter V6, but it generates a healthier 306 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard for rear-wheel-drive models, and a six-speed automatic is used for all-wheel-drive cars. EPA fuel economy estimates are 22 mpg combined (19/28) with RWD and 21 mpg combined (19/26) -- same as the IS 300 -- with AWD.

On Edmunds' diverse 120-mile evaluation loop, we recorded an impressive 26 mpg in an IS 350 RWD, well above the EPA combined estimate.

In Edmunds acceleration testing, a rear-wheel-drive IS 350 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. That's technically a bit below average for a small luxury sedan with an upgraded engine, but few will walk away from the IS 350 thinking it needs more muscle. Lexus says the IS 200t will hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, with the IS 300 needing 6.1. In the case of the IS 200t, we bested that estimate at our test track, recording a 6.8-second sprint.

Safety

The 2016 Lexus IS sedan's standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags and rear-seat side airbags. Lexus Enform Safety Connect is also standard and incorporates automatic collision notification, a stolen-vehicle locator, an emergency assist button and roadside assistance.

Optional safety upgrades include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a lane-departure warning system with automatic headlights. The optional adaptive cruise control brings a collision preparation system that uses radar to monitor traffic conditions ahead; if a collision is deemed imminent, it automatically tightens the front seatbelts and increases initial braking power, though automatic panic braking is not included.

In Edmunds brake testing, an IS 350 with all-season tires required 123 feet to stop from 60 mph, an average showing for a luxury sedan. An IS 200t with summer tires improved to 117 feet, but that's still an unimpressive result for a car in this class with stickier summer rubber.

In government crash testing, the 2016 Lexus IS 350 received a top five-star rating overall, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the IS its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2016 Lexus IS delivers satisfying power no matter which model you select. The IS 200t shares its turbocharged four-cylinder with the NX 200t crossover, where we've been impressed with this engine's refined zest. The all-wheel-drive IS 300 is a bit behind the times with its six-speed automatic and relatively modest 255-hp V6, but in the real world, it's got plenty of punch. As for the IS 350, its 306-hp V6 has been with us for a decade now, but we still find it strong and satisfying, especially with the F Sport's intake sound generator at full song. The RWD version's slick eight-speed automatic transmission (also standard on the IS 200t) is notably smoother and more responsive than the AWD model's aging six-speed.

The IS sedan's precise, well-tuned steering is an unexpected pleasure that enhances driver confidence in all situations. Its upscale ride quality, however, is perhaps its best attribute, approaching the suppleness and refinement of the larger Lexus GS sedan. That largely holds true with the F Sport package, too, as long as you're talking about the IS 350 RWD with its standard adaptive dampers. Otherwise, the sport-tuned F Sport suspension can seem overly firm at times.

Interior

The 2016 IS has one of the nicer interiors in this class, highlighted by top-notch materials and unusual attention to detail. The dashboard, armrests, steering wheel and even the sides of the center console (where knees tend to rub) are swathed in dense, high-quality padding. The front seats are comfortable and supportive under most circumstances, though enthusiast drivers might prefer additional bolstering (even with the F Sport seats). In back, two adults can sit with ease thanks to nicely shaped outboard seats and a respectable amount of legroom.

We like the upscale materials used in the 2016 Lexus IS. Less impressive is the car's tricky-to-use infotainment controller.

The IS sedan's dashboard design is attractive and contemporary, and the rakish angle of the center stack enhances the general feeling of spaciousness. The optional F Sport digital instrument panel features a cool (if not particularly useful) motorized circular gauge that slides side to side, as well as a configurable display. The high-quality buttons and knobs are easy to use, as is the nifty touch-panel fingertip slider for temperature control. The only real foible here is the mouselike Remote Touch interface that comes with the navigation system. Cursor control is imprecise, particularly when you're on the move, and it doesn't help that there's no hard "back" button and the icons are all the same color. Fortunately, the voice controls work well for many infotainment functions.

Trunk capacity in the IS is an above-average 13.8 cubic feet, and the rear seatbacks fold down to open up additional space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lexus IS 300.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(17%)
2(33%)
1(0%)
3.7
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

IS300 F Sport - stylish, fun, upscale
Alex R.,10/28/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This IS 300 F Sport has been an absolute pleasure. While sport sedans today, including some of the others I tested before acquiring an IS, are somewhat watered-down for the most part, this one doesn't make compromises. It's a very comfortable place to be while still offering high levels of driver engagement, and it looks the part, too. Starting off, the sedan is pretty low to step into, which lets both driver and passenger know this is not a family sedan. It took me a couple of days to adjust to the step-in height, but it's certainly easy to live with. The seats hug you quite nicely and have soft Nuluxe upholstery - my example's seating is finished in Rioja Red, which contrasts nicely with the black surfaces on the dash and headliner. I love the analog clock and brushed-aluminum accents, which are sort of retro-looking. After starting the car the first thing you notice is the awesome F Sport instrument cluster, which is mostly a digital display. It looks sharp and is reconfigurable to show lots of trip data and even glows red when your RPM reaches a configurable threshold. The steering wheel is also fantastic and one of my favorite features of the car - it's wrapped in soft leather and is fairly chunky. The steering feel, too, is quite good for a modern car, providing enough resistance at speed to give me confidence around corners. Speaking of corners, this thing stays pretty flat and drama-free even at turning speeds I wouldn't dare attempt in my old Camry. And despite the V6 being detuned to 255 HP compared to the IS 350's 306 HP, this thing still has plenty of power and is satisfying to drive quickly. The intake sound amplifier also means the V6 really comes alive at higher RPMs - and it sounds quite nice! My only real gripes with this car have to do with the infotainment, which seems to have a lot of menus. The mouse-like controller can also take some getting used to - and I bet your passengers won't want to learn it. In addition, this thing rides well over most roads, but sometimes more broken pavement transmits some noise into the cabin than you might expect. The handling benefits of the suspension tuning as well as the composure on the highway far outweigh the slight downsides on crappy roads, for my taste - not to mention this thing is near-silent on any decent road anyway. All that said, this is a great small luxury car that seems designed to appeal to the enthusiast without overdoing it. If you're buying this car for a fun, engaging driving experience with some luxury touches, you won't be disappointed.
Cute little ride!
msbop6@yahoo.com,10/16/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is our second Lexus and I highly suggest buying new. We got a used Lexus and absolutely loved it until the engine went out and stopped cold. Now this new one is under warrantee and we hopefully will never have that problem again. It is very comfortable and runs very smooth. But as mentioned in other reviews, the mouse is very distractible . Otherwise, great little car.
Capable, Fun, AWD Alaska Sedan
Dav,01/22/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It is NOT a sports car BUT it is quick enough for everyday. It has been impressive to drive in snow and ice. It holds the road very very well. Granted one must take the time to invest in high quality snow tires... That being said though, I've driven many AWD/4WD cars and trucks here in the Great White North and this performs as well as any of them most times better outperforming most but the Cayenne S. Bluetooth is a pain in the a$$ but seems to get better with usage disconnecting less often. *Update..seems to have settled down and rarely disconnects anymore.* Really Lexus you could do so much better on the infotainment. The car is solid and well built. Materials are high quality. It purrs right along. Update: I've taken temporary job that requires commuting and really added the miles. the original tires were out and I put some inexpensive ones on from Amazon. They are quiet and competent but this is not a store review. I am still quite content with the little sedan. The AWD does not like dry pavement tight turning. Highways are fine. Update 2.. Super cold winter this year with plenty of snow and ice. Car still moves nicely. the Federal Himalaya II that are on it are phenomenal...even at -23F they've remained pliable and sticky. Very few cars are ultimately worth the money...this one is still stellar.
Hot driving car disappointment to geeks
Forbes Mercy,05/28/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
No doubt this car gets up and goes, almost justifies the dismal sub 20mpg performance although in today's cars there's little excuse for such horrible mileage. The dealership lied saying it wasn't premium gas, I hate "anything to get the sale" salesmen and that's Seattle Lexus spot on. Even complaining to their manager gets you no return phone call (no cussing or disrespect if you were thinking that) as promised. The voice recognition is beyond a joke and yes I did the voice training, no difference. Why can't I buy up to the auto-braking system when it's in the software? Seriously no 120v to make up for your seriously underpowered USB that face up to let things fall into them, bluetooth that works then doesn't. Who designed this thing, the seats are like rocks? Pretty, powerful but not tech friendly. You can get a lot more tech centric cars for a lot less and maybe a decent MPG.
See all 6 reviews of the 2016 Lexus IS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Lexus IS 300

Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 Overview

The Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 is offered in the following submodels: IS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lexus IS 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 Base is priced between $24,966 and$28,900 with odometer readings between 25369 and55159 miles.

