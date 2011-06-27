Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 Consumer Reviews

Lee Booker , 04/02/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A)

If size is of importance for you then this car will not deliver in that aspect. Fuel economy could be a bit better but considering I have the AWD I get close to 400 miles a tank. The car can be quite comfortable but sometimes I have lower back pain from the driver seat. Maybe, I can adjust the lumbar support. It’s a very beautiful and fun car to drive. I will forever be a Lexus owner from here on out. Best car I’ve ever owned. I’m looking to have this baby for awhile. I do question the sealed automatic transmission. I would like to have the transmission fluid changed every so often to stretch the life of the car. That would honestly be my only disappointment. Other than that, this car gets a 5 out of 5. I will purchase again and don’t hesitate to buy if you don’t mind the backseat leg room, slight discomfort from the front driver seat and using premium gasoline.