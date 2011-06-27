Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews

Like a Magic Carpet benesthesia , 09/22/2013 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is absolutely incredible. I came from a 2004 BMW 330xi that was a complete nightmare from beginning to end, so I was looking for a car that was not made in Europe. The GS is rocket fast, quiet, extremely luxurious, and has impeccable build quality. The only option I wish I had was the Levinson sound, but I must say, the 10-speaker factory audio is not too shabby at all. I am hoping this beautiful beast will be far more reliable than the joke/gouge-fest that is BMW. ***UPDATE*** I've put about 40,000 miles on this car, and I still love it. I have no desire to trade it in or upgrade, and I still look forward to driving this vehicle every day. The only thing that has needed repair was the left rear door lock mechanism, which was about a $300 repair. Otherwise, just routine maintenance! Love this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wonderful luxury sedan! Mark , 01/25/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is probably the best sedan I've ever owned. The engine is smooth, quiet and powerful. The ride is just right, not too soft..not too hard. The build quality of this automobile sets it apart from the other sedans in this class. Report Abuse

Awesome car yodamark , 06/12/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've had my 2011 GS350 for 3 years. It was the last one of this body style on the lot and I got an amazing deal on it! This is my 4th Lexus, and my wife drives 2012 RX350. Amazing car. It is dead quiet at only 87 dB on the highway at 65 mph as measured by my sound level meter. The GS350 handles great, drives great, takes bumps nicely, and is fun to drive. At 25K miles I have never had a single issue with it, nor with any of my other Lexus or Toyota vehicles. Best "value" Lexus sedan out there. I think the snappy performance has saved me from an accident more than once. I will be in market for GX460 soon just for something different. Report Abuse

So-so audio apc , 11/15/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first Japanese luxury car, coming out of 2 Audis and 1 MB. Though it doesn't have the tight road feel of the German cars, it blows them away with the technology, rear camera, parktronic and nav. But, having said that the audio sound system is disappointing, We don't have the Mark Levenson system. Our sound system doesn't have the fullness or the sharpness of even the basic systems in the German cars I have had. You shouldn't have to pay an extra $2,000 to get a really great sound in a $50,000+ luxury car. Report Abuse