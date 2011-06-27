Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
150K Miles and completely reliable
Single owner, mostly highway miles, and this SUV deserves all the credit as a reliable, safe, and stylish SUV. Have just over 150K miles and have had 3 repairs on the SUV since first purchasing in 2004. 1) Cup Holder 2) Sunglasses Holder 3) O2 Sensor Routine Maintence on the SUV includes: 1) Every 5,000 miles change 0w40 Mobile 1 2) Tires 3) Serpentine Belt 4) Transmission and coolant flush 5) Brakes ** Do not take to Range Rover Dealer ** Since ford purchsed in 2003, the parts are regularly available at most auto mechanics at half the hourly rate. Love this truck, could not imagine ever going back to a Tahoe. Curp appeal, safety, and comfort at its best.
Love my FullFat Range Rover
107K miles, no major faults to note. All records going back to new. Typical fiddly LR stuff here and there (door handle release cable, dead battery---but it was the original that lasted 7 years, and these things are typically hard on batteries, occasional goofy electrical gremlins, cooling hoses randomly burst---this is well documented) but all in all, the truck has been tremendously reliable and is very comfortable and nothing feels as safe when you're having to navigate through blinding snow storms and 10 degree temps. My truck has the lux package so the seats are straight out of a 7-series BM and are very comfortable. Find one that has been looked after and you'll see why we love them!
Biggest Lemon in 40 years of Driving
I've owned at least two dozen cars in my lifetime. Mostly SUVs, but a few sedans. Hands down, this is the most unreliable car I've ever owned. I bought it new in 05 and got the longest warranty they had. I spent roughly 80k buying it, and including warranty work, over the past 13 years and 100,000 miles, this SUV has cost more to maintain than the cost of the car. Yes, over 80k in service, and I have all the records. Things started breaking right out of the gate - the nav screen, the air shocks, the waterpump, the transmission (which was fixed under warranty, but would have cost me 16k if it wasn't covered. Things that had just been fixed broke over and over and over again within a year or two of being replaced. At one point, the steering "froze up' while driving, and I almost got in an accident. I still own it, we use it as a farm car, it needs waaaaayyyyy too much stuff replaced to be worth fixing, but it still drives in 1st gear. Wish I could tell you just my SUV was bad, two other family and friends had the same car from the 03-05 model years, and they reported almost EXACTLY the same problems. Avoid one at all costs, unless it's free, and has extensive service records. This SUV is the biggest piece of junk ever built.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Looks are great but maintenance is poor
We purchased this vehicle in 07, warranty was still on the vehicle. Every since 07 I can't even keep track of how many times this SUV has been in the service dept. I don't know if it's the manufacturer or the technicians that work at the dealership. on 3 different occasions I picked up the car and had to bring it back in less than an hour and it was always something different. pls purchase extended warranty if you plan on buying. Extremely poor maintenance.
Not all are bad
I read several of the reviews listed here before purchasing my 2005 Range Rover HSE as was very nervous about doing so due to all the negative comments about it's reliability. I purchased the vehicle with approx. 68K miles and to my surprise it has been one of the most reliable vehicles I've ever purchased! Now I have ~109K miles on it a it runs just like it did the day I purchased it. The only major cost was the front suspension. This was a 2K+ repair but other than that nothing more than routine maintenance. I love my RR there is nothing like it on the road or off! With the air suspension it rides smoother on the highway that most cars! Sounds system is awesome and the engine sounds great!
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons