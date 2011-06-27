Used 2011 Land Rover LR4 Consumer Reviews

2011 LR4 HSE red_rover , 05/14/2011 57 of 60 people found this review helpful After years of debate, I finally bought one of these things despite the warnings of high costs, poor mileage, and electrical problems. Now I have an LR4 and am experiencing high costs, poor gas mileage, and electrical problems. That said, I love this truck. On-road it is elegant and well-behaved; Off-road it is unstoppable. However, the LR4 is not for everyone. It should be a purchase based on emotion, as it is primarily an off-road truck that happens to drive quite well on the road. If you think you'll like it - you'll love it. If you're worried about cost or reliability, or if you never go off-road, then you may want to consider something else. But then again, life is too short! Report Abuse

7 years and counting CAH , 02/21/2019 V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased this one-owner certified LR4 with 27k miles on it. I had looked at it and driven it multiple times but couldn't pull the trigger because I was afraid of its reliability. Finally, I took a trip to New Orleans and saw a bunch of LRs and took it as a sign. Now, seven years later I still have my LR4 and it has been the best and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I still find excuses to go and drive it. It is fast, smooth, uber comfortable and there's space for 7 adults or lots of cargo. The generous door entry space and ability to raise and lower have been key in transporting my father anywhere he wishes to go. The turning radius is amazing and in our sometimes brutal Midwest winters, I feel safe and secure. Maintenance is expensive (tires, brakes mostly) as is the premium gas but worth it to keep it in tip top shape so I can own it for another 6 years. I rarely see another one where I live but when I do, stop and stare - I think it's still a gorgeous ride. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

An Automobile with a Custom Fit bjlondon , 09/15/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is the fifth Land Rover we have purchased. The previous four Land Rover's were purchased with my husband as the intended primary driver, and then subsequently passed on to me as we replaced them with newer models. This is the first LR purchased primarily for me--a petite woman. I feel as if this vehicle was custom-designed for me. It is absolutely the most comfortable auto I've ever driven. Everything w/in the cockpit is at my fingertips. The body is compact and easy to maneuver and control. Despite having the controls close at hand, this is an extremely roomy automobile. You would be hard-pressed to find a more comfortable or luxurious ride in a more expensive luxury car.

6 Month Report tanker6 , 05/26/2011 24 of 27 people found this review helpful I had been looking to replace a 2001 Toyota Landcruiser with a new one. The Toyota dealer said he did not have one but if he did, it would have been $75,000. So here I am with a 2011 LR4. 6,000 miles/6 months and I could not be happier. No issues to date. Very fast, comfortable and well designed. 22 mpg on the highway 15 mpg in town. Extremely competent off-road, and I am off road a lot. Also great on road. Smaller than the Landcruiser but every bit as functional.