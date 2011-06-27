Estimated values
1996 Land Rover Discovery SD 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$527
|$1,162
|$1,483
|Clean
|$480
|$1,058
|$1,355
|Average
|$385
|$849
|$1,099
|Rough
|$290
|$641
|$844
Estimated values
1996 Land Rover Discovery SE7 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,154
|$1,483
|Clean
|$457
|$1,050
|$1,355
|Average
|$367
|$843
|$1,099
|Rough
|$276
|$636
|$844
Estimated values
1996 Land Rover Discovery SE 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,217
|$1,483
|Clean
|$626
|$1,108
|$1,355
|Average
|$502
|$890
|$1,099
|Rough
|$379
|$671
|$844