Used 1996 Land Rover Discovery Consumer Reviews

Awesome

Mace Baker, 01/06/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This Landrover Discovery has been in the family for 12 years. At first it was a city slicker in lexington KY then we moved to hazard KY. It spent about five more years as a daily driver to and from work. Then we sold it. Mistake! One year later we bought it back when we started to miss it. Good choice. Then we started to fourwheel it on fourwheeler trails. It did better than any of our friends Bronco, Jeep. It does awesome in the mud/hills/ and snow. We took all of the plastic out too.

Discovery II

jim sayles sr, 11/27/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought to replace my '93 Jeep Grand Cherokee I much prefer this vehicle it's without a doubt 'stylish', but my main objective its reputation as 'hardy', which it has show to be from date of purchase to now.The A/C was a bit disturbing in its short term life before needing attention, but those it is a most enjoyable vehicle and I recommend it highly to others. The redeeming quality of the Discovery is its absolute authority offroad Fulltime 4wheel is a blessing, much better than my older Jeep.

nothin like a rover!

mike, 11/02/2009
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

i have had my rover for about a year now. and have subjected it to every kind of torture possible! lol its been through creeks, woods and snow deep enough that i was pulling out snow plows! but it has always been comfortable and reliable! it drinks gas like crazy, and could use some more get up and go. but i wouldnt trade it for anything! once u own a discovery u wont be without one!

Excellent rig !

bimah320, 07/15/2012
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my 2nd Discovery, my 1st on being a series 2, but my wife wrecked it. I replaced it with a '96 series 1, and we love it. Our Disco has over 200k on it, and it runs great. I have had to make a few minor repairs, but I NEVER go to the dealer. Just find parts online, much cheaper, then go to a local mechanic if you are not inclined to do your own work. The engine is pretty much an aluminum block Oldsmobile V8. If you're buying anything used, you can expect to throw a little money at it. I paid 2500, spent about 300 on some repair parts, then 500 on a 2" lift, and 900 for 265/75-16 tires. Now, for less than 5 grand, I have something way better than a Jeep.

The Adventures of Anuqa

Nanuq, 03/05/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My Rover started out hard... she had teething problems. It was a struggle but with my excellent service manager and mechanics we MORE THAN sorted out all the problems. Now this truck is far more than I would hope for in a 4WD. She'll take me places that scare me to death, she's capable and sure footed, and she's apparently going to last forever. Just what I wanted.

