2022 Jeep Compass Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.0/418.5 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|172 lb-ft @ 3,900 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.3 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Mopar Interior Protection Package
|+$345
|Quick Order Package 28A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seat (Fleet)
|+$345
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Rock Rails
|+$1,100
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire (Fleet)
|+$395
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|15.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|30.7 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,184 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|126.7 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.7 in.
|Height
|64.6 in.
|Length
|173.4 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.8 in.
|Wheel base
|103.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|215/65R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
