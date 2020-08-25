Used 2015 Jeep Renegade for Sale Near Me

2,912 listings
Renegade Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    88,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,790

    $2,879 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

    26,735 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,299

    $3,784 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    73,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,888

    $2,950 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Limited

    65,523 miles

    $12,100

    $2,707 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    53,705 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $2,494 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    165,710 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,562

    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk

    35,564 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $4,212 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    87,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,800

    $2,075 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    38,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    $2,660 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Sport

    58,803 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $1,419 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in White
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    95,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,915

    $2,241 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    49,315 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    $2,093 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Limited

    60,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,350

    $2,961 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Black
    certified

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    85,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,321

    $1,913 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Black
    certified

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    49,351 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,795

    $1,653 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Limited in Light Green
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Limited

    109,843 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    $1,437 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Sport in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Sport

    71,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,999

    
  • 2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude in Silver
    used

    2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude

    122,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    $1,884 Below Market
    

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Renegade searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Renegade

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Renegade
Overall Consumer Rating
3.3134 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 134 reviews
  • 5
    (32%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (21%)
Tight, secure, easy to get into and out of
Robert R Shaffer,08/28/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I'm 76, wife is 70-- we picked the Renegade Limited as a nice compromise between the Chrysler 300 (which I'd prefer, but find it hard to enter and exit) and the German Smart car (which was a little too small and not that easy to enter and exit). This Jeep Renegade Limited proved very easy to enter/exit, and the luxury features which I love are there too. I've owned sports cars, so I can appreciate thr Renegade's tight and responsive handling-- full throttle on a curving freeway on-ramp lets you feel the g's, but the Renegade gives a secure, no-slip road hug. Have owned for 16 months now and continuing to find nice features usually found only on more expensive vehicles-- like the back-up camera and collision warning system, awesome navigation/entertainment console, remote start, anti-theft festures, the list goes on and on. My wife says she feels more secure and safe in the Renegade Limited then any previous car-- airbags everywhere, seats that hold you surprisingly comfortably, and seat backs that would actually prevent whiplash due to position of headrest. I would not limit this model as only for young adults... this old fart is really liking his Renegade!
Report abuse
