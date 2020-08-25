Used 2015 Jeep Renegade for Sale Near Me
2,912 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 88,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,790$2,879 Below Market
- 26,735 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,299$3,784 Below Market
- 73,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,888$2,950 Below Market
- 65,523 miles
$12,100$2,707 Below Market
- 53,705 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995$2,494 Below Market
- 165,710 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,562
- 35,564 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$4,212 Below Market
- 87,098 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,800$2,075 Below Market
- 38,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$2,660 Below Market
- 58,803 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$1,419 Below Market
- 95,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,915$2,241 Below Market
- 49,315 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$2,093 Below Market
- 60,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,350$2,961 Below Market
- certified
2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude85,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,321$1,913 Below Market
- certified
2015 Jeep Renegade Latitude49,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,795$1,653 Below Market
- 109,843 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495$1,437 Below Market
- 71,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,999
- 122,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495$1,884 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Renegade searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Renegade
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Renegade
Write a reviewSee all 134 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.3134 Reviews
Report abuse
Robert R Shaffer,08/28/2015
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I'm 76, wife is 70-- we picked the Renegade Limited as a nice compromise between the Chrysler 300 (which I'd prefer, but find it hard to enter and exit) and the German Smart car (which was a little too small and not that easy to enter and exit). This Jeep Renegade Limited proved very easy to enter/exit, and the luxury features which I love are there too. I've owned sports cars, so I can appreciate thr Renegade's tight and responsive handling-- full throttle on a curving freeway on-ramp lets you feel the g's, but the Renegade gives a secure, no-slip road hug. Have owned for 16 months now and continuing to find nice features usually found only on more expensive vehicles-- like the back-up camera and collision warning system, awesome navigation/entertainment console, remote start, anti-theft festures, the list goes on and on. My wife says she feels more secure and safe in the Renegade Limited then any previous car-- airbags everywhere, seats that hold you surprisingly comfortably, and seat backs that would actually prevent whiplash due to position of headrest. I would not limit this model as only for young adults... this old fart is really liking his Renegade!
Related Jeep Renegade info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2016
- Used Nissan Rogue 2015
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2015
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2015
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Acura MDX
- Used INFINITI G35
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used Ford Expedition
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
- Used BMW X5
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Gladiator Kansas City MO
- Used Jeep Gladiator Garland TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Savannah GA
- Used Jeep Compass Long Island City NY
- Used Jeep Compass Indianapolis IN
- Used Jeep Gladiator Fayetteville NC
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Idaho Falls ID
- Used Jeep Commander San Antonio TX
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK Jacksonville FL
- Used Jeep Liberty Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Liberty 2011 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2014 Los Angeles CA
- Used Jeep Compass 2015 Pittsburgh PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Forester News
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition