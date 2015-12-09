Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Less expensive than most competitors
- smooth ride
- capable handling
- quick acceleration
- comfortable front seats.
Most helpful consumer reviews
One of the big reasons we bought a Rogue Select was price, it was $3000 dollars less than any of it's competitors around here. Before we went shopping, the Mrs. demanded that whatever we buy have a backup camera, so we ended up forking over the extra $800 for the Convenience Package, which included the backup camera, steering wheel controls (including cruise control, which isn't included in the base price), Bluetooth, and a few other things. If we hadn't opted for that, this might be a different review. I'll explain why. Ride and Drive: No complaints here, the Rogue has peppy acceleration, and smooth handling. It gets a little loud if you stomp it, but overall performance is surprisingly good, and it absorbs bumps well without losing road feel. Interior: The overall impression is about what you'd expect from an entry-level crossover, with a few really good things. The seats are extremely comfortable on long trips, and they support well, for feeling so soft. The steering wheel controls (convenience package) are very easy to get used to, an hour behind the wheel will have you changing stations (or Ipod), answering your phone hands-free, and manipulating the cruise control without taking your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road. A big problem with the Rogue's overall styling is that there are HUGE blind spots in the rear, the backup camera helps a lot when backing in somewhere, but the driver has to be careful changing lanes in traffic. Rear seat room is decent, two adults can ride comfortably, three may be a tight fit, depending on size. The rear seats don't move back and forth. Cargo room is pretty good, considering the outside of the Rogue is smaller than most crossovers. Mileage: Not great, we get around 23 city, but we get 30 hwy on long trips, maybe due to the spoiler. I don't know about long term costs, but the Rogue engine is tried-and true, so I assume we'll be fine there. I like it, it does everything very well for the price. If you're thinking about about a Rogue Select, seriously, get the convenience package. Without the steering wheel controls, Bluetooth for the phone, and the backup camera, I wouldn't like this car nearly as much as I do.
It has been over a year and I LOVE my Rogue Select. It is comfortable, runs great, is reliable, and suits all my needs. I typically drive in stop and go traffic, and get 22 to 24 mpg. I recently took an 1800 mile round trip with most of those miles on the highway, and was pleased to get 30 miles to the gallon. Can't speak highly enough about this Certified Pre-Owned Nissan Rogue Select. Recommend to anyone on a budget who wants all the perks of a SUV.
I bought my 2015 NIssan Rogue Select S certified Pre-owned approx. 3.5 weeks ago. I chose the Cayenne Red exterior, gray interior, with the convenience package. I test drove a Ford Escape, Jeep Compass & Grand Cherokee, Chevy Trax & Equinox, and Subaru Forester. I chose the Nissan for the comfort, options, gas mileage and price compared to the others. I will start with the interior & seating- The first thing I noticed compared to some of the other models were the soft material in the Rogues seating. I found the front seats to be very comfortable, plenty of leg room with a high back & comfortable head rest. I'm 5'9 and my husband is 6'4. We have no problem with space or comfort. I was surprised at the reclining/sliding seats offered in the second row seating which gives passengers more room. If you have to set in back it's not a bad ride. I opted out of the third row seating, it's small and cramped for this model. So please keep that in mind. My display is 4.3" color, rear view monitor, Illuminated visor mirrors, illuminated steering wheel. On my steering wheel are audio controls, bluetooth controls, and cruise control. The screen does offer hands free blue tooth. The back-up camera is very convenient and easy to see. I have Sirius radio, a CD player, Ipod/MP3 hookups, USB ports. I used the SIrius free trial, it's nice but I won't subscribe. The radio is average, easy to pre set with 6 speakers. The controls on the steering wheel has made things very easy. I don't have to look away or reach over they are right at my fingertips. Kind of a nice safety feature for me since I love music. It's convenience is well worth it. I will say the steering wheel is a little smaller than my Dodge Charger. A side note on the Hands Free, you have the capability to switch to manual controls easily, I love that option over my moms Ford system! Cargo space is actually quite spacious. It's not a truck so if you have expectations of it offering full size truck capacity you will be disappointed. I believe my overall space is around 70cu feet with the second row seats down. It's more than adequate for a grocery shopping trip or to haul luggage, camping gear, sports gear, ice chest, etc. I have went to Lowe's and bought some wood for my deck and it fit nicely with seats folded down. There is an option for a hide cargo system, I actually like this if I want to leave anything of value it's great for concealing. The AC/Heater gets very cold, and there are plenty of vents throughout the vehicle. The performance is not bad. I have heard a lot of people knock passing or going up a hill, it's not a 6 or 8 cylinder vehicle! I have the 2.5L FWD. I don't have a problem going around someone or getting on the highway, I also don't put my foot all the way in it either! If I wanted to drive like that I would get in my 2009 Charger and go for a drive! I drive 95 miles to work every morning and have not had a problem reaching speeds of 80mph. While driving at this speed, it's smooth, easy to handle, and I don't have any blind spots others seem to have. I adjusted my mirrors to fit my view and no issue there. If you are going up a hill it is a little more noisy but nothing major. I have my radio set at 15 so most of the time I rarely notice any noise. The brakes react well, and driving in rain has not been an issue. I have never hydro planed so far and I love the Traction control. I live on 5 acres off a private dirt road which is why I wanted a small SUV or truck. The Rogue has handled well so far. When it gets muddy I don't have a problem getting through the road, it rides smoothly over the bumpy road, and handles well. That was my main reason in purchasing a small SUV was the country roads! So far it's performed well. I get roughly 25.5MPG average mixed highway/City driving. This is not a muscle SUV or Truck, if you want a mid size economical SUV that handles nicely in various road conditions this SUV would be worth the look.
We have a 2015 Rogue Select. Before I tell you why about some things, let me tell you our first SUV was a Chrysler Pacifica (used) that we loved. We were in a situation where we needed another SUV since the Pacifica was on it's last leg and after driving a Jeep Cherokee we found the Rogue Select for about the same price. Happy we didn't go with Jeep. The Rogue is a good car for entry level, which is what it is for. If you are looking for well built interior parts, you won't find it there; it's a lot of plastic but easy to clean! The Rogue Select is fun to drive and easy to maneuver. It has a sport mode which increases your RPMS and decreases your fuel mileage as you drive but fun in hills. We just took the Rogue on a 500 mile trip through hills and it did great, I drove. However the blind spots are horrible, my husband and I about ran two cars (both of us did this) while driving because we did not see it, even checking our mirrors! The back up camera is nice but distracting and doesn't beep when approaching an object..found that out. The car is noisier than I would like and the sound system is sub-par at best. This is an honest review. The car handles great in rain, I feel comfortable in it and for the price it is you probably won't find a better SUV that handles and drives as good as the Rogue Select. I do miss the conveniences I had with the Pacifica such as dual climate control; multiple USB ports; smoother and quieter ride. However that SUV had drawbacks too and that's not the review here. If you want or NEED (as was our case) an entry level SUV then I would suggest this.
Features & Specs
|S 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|23 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|22 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Nissan Rogue Select a good car?
Is the Nissan Rogue Select reliable?
Is the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2015 Nissan Rogue Select?
The least-expensive 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,150.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,150
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,500
What are the different models of Nissan Rogue Select?
More about the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select Overview
The Used 2015 Nissan Rogue Select is offered in the following submodels: Rogue Select SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Nissan Rogue Select and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 Rogue Select 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 Rogue Select.
