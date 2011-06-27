Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,465
|$9,835
|$11,167
|Clean
|$8,210
|$9,533
|$10,814
|Average
|$7,701
|$8,928
|$10,108
|Rough
|$7,193
|$8,323
|$9,402
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,691
|$12,291
|$13,845
|Clean
|$10,369
|$11,913
|$13,407
|Average
|$9,727
|$11,157
|$12,532
|Rough
|$9,084
|$10,401
|$11,657
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,892
|$10,342
|$11,749
|Clean
|$8,625
|$10,023
|$11,378
|Average
|$8,090
|$9,387
|$10,635
|Rough
|$7,556
|$8,751
|$9,893
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,667
|$11,192
|$12,673
|Clean
|$9,376
|$10,848
|$12,273
|Average
|$8,795
|$10,160
|$11,472
|Rough
|$8,214
|$9,471
|$10,671
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,049
|$11,532
|$12,971
|Clean
|$9,747
|$11,178
|$12,561
|Average
|$9,143
|$10,468
|$11,742
|Rough
|$8,539
|$9,759
|$10,922
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,991
|$9,412
|$10,790
|Clean
|$7,751
|$9,122
|$10,449
|Average
|$7,271
|$8,543
|$9,768
|Rough
|$6,790
|$7,964
|$9,086
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,595
|$11,218
|$12,794
|Clean
|$9,306
|$10,873
|$12,389
|Average
|$8,730
|$10,183
|$11,581
|Rough
|$8,153
|$9,493
|$10,772
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,332
|$14,057
|$15,733
|Clean
|$11,961
|$13,625
|$15,236
|Average
|$11,220
|$12,760
|$14,242
|Rough
|$10,479
|$11,895
|$13,247
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,777
|$12,403
|$13,982
|Clean
|$10,453
|$12,021
|$13,540
|Average
|$9,805
|$11,258
|$12,656
|Rough
|$9,157
|$10,495
|$11,773
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,521
|$10,913
|$12,265
|Clean
|$9,234
|$10,577
|$11,877
|Average
|$8,662
|$9,906
|$11,102
|Rough
|$8,090
|$9,234
|$10,327