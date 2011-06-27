  1. Home
2018 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,247$25,508$26,931
Clean$23,716$24,944$26,329
Average$22,654$23,815$25,126
Rough$21,591$22,687$23,922
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,512$19,948$21,570
Clean$18,106$19,507$21,088
Average$17,295$18,624$20,124
Rough$16,484$17,742$19,161
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,408$22,764$24,294
Clean$20,939$22,260$23,751
Average$20,001$21,253$22,666
Rough$19,063$20,246$21,580
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,549$16,850$18,319
Clean$15,208$16,477$17,910
Average$14,527$15,732$17,091
Rough$13,846$14,986$16,272
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,699$23,163$24,814
Clean$21,224$22,650$24,260
Average$20,273$21,626$23,151
Rough$19,323$20,601$22,042
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,116$19,315$20,669
Clean$17,719$18,888$20,208
Average$16,925$18,033$19,284
Rough$16,132$17,179$18,360
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,920$18,241$19,733
Clean$16,549$17,838$19,292
Average$15,808$17,031$18,410
Rough$15,067$16,224$17,528
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,401$21,668$23,098
Clean$19,954$21,189$22,582
Average$19,061$20,230$21,550
Rough$18,167$19,271$20,518
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,628$17,936$19,414
Clean$16,264$17,540$18,980
Average$15,536$16,746$18,113
Rough$14,807$15,953$17,245
Shop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,477 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,477 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,208 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,477 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $13,846 to $18,319, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.