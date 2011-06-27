Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,247
|$25,508
|$26,931
|Clean
|$23,716
|$24,944
|$26,329
|Average
|$22,654
|$23,815
|$25,126
|Rough
|$21,591
|$22,687
|$23,922
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,512
|$19,948
|$21,570
|Clean
|$18,106
|$19,507
|$21,088
|Average
|$17,295
|$18,624
|$20,124
|Rough
|$16,484
|$17,742
|$19,161
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,408
|$22,764
|$24,294
|Clean
|$20,939
|$22,260
|$23,751
|Average
|$20,001
|$21,253
|$22,666
|Rough
|$19,063
|$20,246
|$21,580
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,549
|$16,850
|$18,319
|Clean
|$15,208
|$16,477
|$17,910
|Average
|$14,527
|$15,732
|$17,091
|Rough
|$13,846
|$14,986
|$16,272
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,699
|$23,163
|$24,814
|Clean
|$21,224
|$22,650
|$24,260
|Average
|$20,273
|$21,626
|$23,151
|Rough
|$19,323
|$20,601
|$22,042
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,116
|$19,315
|$20,669
|Clean
|$17,719
|$18,888
|$20,208
|Average
|$16,925
|$18,033
|$19,284
|Rough
|$16,132
|$17,179
|$18,360
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,920
|$18,241
|$19,733
|Clean
|$16,549
|$17,838
|$19,292
|Average
|$15,808
|$17,031
|$18,410
|Rough
|$15,067
|$16,224
|$17,528
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,401
|$21,668
|$23,098
|Clean
|$19,954
|$21,189
|$22,582
|Average
|$19,061
|$20,230
|$21,550
|Rough
|$18,167
|$19,271
|$20,518
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,628
|$17,936
|$19,414
|Clean
|$16,264
|$17,540
|$18,980
|Average
|$15,536
|$16,746
|$18,113
|Rough
|$14,807
|$15,953
|$17,245