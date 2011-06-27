Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

My Brownstone Beauty NancyMcKinney , 05/14/2018 Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful For a MRSP of over $43,000, the car should include a CD player. I didn't notice it did not have one until taking it home. Also, never buy the extended warrantee at the time of purchase, as a better offer will come from Chrysler/Mopar shortly. In fact, I have had multiple better offers than the one I purchased from the dealer. I have gotten used to the feel of an SUV and would not like to go back to a regular car. Please read the extended service contract. You must have the required maintenance done at the proper dealer for warrantee to stand. Other than that, I love the luxury feel and safety features of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland. I'm looking forward to driving my first SUV for many years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dipping my toes in luxury K. Hall , 04/16/2018 Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Seven months driving my Jeep Cherokee and I'm still loving it. This is the first time I've had leather with heated and ventilated seats, and I haven't been disappointed by them. I especially love the heated seats and steering wheel coming on automatically when the temps are really low. I didn't have a need for 3rd row seat, but I had to have a 6 cylinder engine after being underwhelmed by 4 cylinder cars in the past. Unfortunately, V6 engines are getting harder to find in midsize cars and crossovers. I'm not super impressed with the power of the V6 Cherokee's engine climbing hills, so I can imagine the 4 must be sluggish. The controls for radio and heat/air need to be easier to operate while driving. There are buttons for controlling the temp but most of the controls are in the touchscreen which requires too much visual contact to fool with while driving. I would also recommend Jeep make the active drive setting default to off rather than on. Aside from those operational critiques, I love the fit and finish. The cabin is quiet and handling is great. It's a fun car to drive.

The V6 are good, at least. Joe H , 01/05/2018 Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 50 of 55 people found this review helpful I bought a 2018 Cherokee latitude. It's a mixture of great and disappointing. The look, interior, and base model features are above average. It looks good, the inside is spacious and comfortable, the Bluetooth connectivity and backup cam are nice semi-modern touches, and it's nice to sit it. Unfortunately, the engine is not great. The 2.4L V4 is sluggish, under powered, and frustrating. It's fine for basic commutes where you never go over 45mph. However, the car has no pep, no get-up-and-go, and at higher speeds, you really have to push it to pass slower cars on the freeway. I wouldn't recommend the V4 Jeep Cherokee models if you have a choice. The V6 (preferably all wheel drive) feels like an actual jeep. However, you can get the slow, meandering engine from any brand with better tech features and better gas mileage for a better price. I did not enjoy this car and traded it in as soon as I could. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

New Lat Plus- great so far '18Jeeper , 01/03/2018 Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful If you need the V6, you're apparently off-road a lot in terrain or are a much more aggressive driver than I am commuting. I do 75-80 on the way to work (30 mi) and am averaging 27 mpg (80% hwy) with the 2.4 engine. RPMs sit right at 2,000 cruising, lower than the Escape and Sportage. If you need a comfortable, affordable vehicle, consider the 2.4 model and drive others to compare. 184 HP is plenty unless you want to tow >2,000 lbs or do 90 all the time. Also, trans is so smooth compared to '14-15 complaints. Love the 8.4 UConnect. Hope I get an easy 100k out of this Jeep as it's far too early to assess reliability. So far though, my favorite vehicle of 7 I've owned since 2000 and the only truck, car, or SUV I've reviewed. $5,000+ in rebates made it an absolute no brained. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value