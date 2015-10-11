Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited
    used

    1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    125,033 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    69,314 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    187,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic
    used

    1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic

    180,279 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,399

    Details
  • 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    95,045 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    88,485 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $2,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    79,991 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    96,190 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    77,020 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Black
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    92,145 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    $1,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    94,504 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Classic

    96,134 miles
    Frame damage, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    179,306 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport in White
    used

    2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    179,329 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo
    used

    1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo

    143,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,700

    Details
  • 2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary
    certified

    2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary

    26,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,995

    $5,213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Gray
    certified

    2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    3,387 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $25,349

    $5,272 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland

    22,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $20,999

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Cherokee searches:

awesome vehicle
Dunn,11/10/2015
Sport 4dr SUV
We bought this 99 cherokee inline 6 back in 2004 with 70,000 miles. Over the years the biggest repair that was needed was the rear main seal replacement at 280,000 miles. Other than that it has been the usual replacement of parts that will eventually wear out with time. The engine has never been stripped down to do an overhaul or replace anything, besides spark plugs and the like. Now at 305,000 miles the engine still sounds the same from when we bought it. The mpg reads 15 but i tested this and found that it is getting 21 in the city. Awesome. Oil change every 3000 miles and other regular maintenance and I believe this engine will go to 400,000 without an overhaul. People complain about the ride being crappy which is correct, but then you don't buy a jeep for comfort. This vehicle is a true utility truck. And it actually handles quite well in the city. Jeep designed a great truck with the cherokee and plan on keeping this going for as long as I can. Eventually will restore this back to factory look and feel.
