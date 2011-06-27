Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$2,673
|$3,177
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,400
|$2,861
|Average
|$1,158
|$1,854
|$2,229
|Rough
|$817
|$1,308
|$1,597
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,259
|$2,772
|Clean
|$1,123
|$2,029
|$2,496
|Average
|$867
|$1,567
|$1,945
|Rough
|$612
|$1,106
|$1,394
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,571
|$2,936
|$3,631
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,636
|$3,270
|Average
|$1,089
|$2,037
|$2,548
|Rough
|$768
|$1,437
|$1,826
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,446
|$2,940
|Clean
|$1,316
|$2,196
|$2,648
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,697
|$2,063
|Rough
|$717
|$1,197
|$1,478
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,087
|$4,880
|$5,779
|Clean
|$2,771
|$4,381
|$5,204
|Average
|$2,141
|$3,385
|$4,055
|Rough
|$1,510
|$2,388
|$2,905
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,394
|$2,928
|Clean
|$1,206
|$2,150
|$2,637
|Average
|$931
|$1,661
|$2,055
|Rough
|$657
|$1,172
|$1,472
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,236
|$2,875
|$3,184
|Clean
|$2,007
|$2,581
|$2,867
|Average
|$1,550
|$1,994
|$2,234
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,407
|$1,601
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,291
|$2,770
|Clean
|$1,209
|$2,057
|$2,494
|Average
|$934
|$1,589
|$1,943
|Rough
|$659
|$1,121
|$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,410
|$2,899
|Clean
|$1,295
|$2,164
|$2,611
|Average
|$1,000
|$1,672
|$2,034
|Rough
|$705
|$1,180
|$1,458
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$2,343
|$2,867
|Clean
|$1,177
|$2,104
|$2,581
|Average
|$909
|$1,625
|$2,011
|Rough
|$641
|$1,147
|$1,441
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,480
|$3,031
|Clean
|$1,252
|$2,227
|$2,730
|Average
|$967
|$1,720
|$2,127
|Rough
|$682
|$1,214
|$1,524
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,198
|$2,471
|Clean
|$1,472
|$1,974
|$2,226
|Average
|$1,137
|$1,525
|$1,734
|Rough
|$802
|$1,076
|$1,242