1999 Jeep Cherokee Value

Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,670$2,673$3,177
Clean$1,500$2,400$2,861
Average$1,158$1,854$2,229
Rough$817$1,308$1,597
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,251$2,259$2,772
Clean$1,123$2,029$2,496
Average$867$1,567$1,945
Rough$612$1,106$1,394
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,571$2,936$3,631
Clean$1,411$2,636$3,270
Average$1,089$2,037$2,548
Rough$768$1,437$1,826
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,466$2,446$2,940
Clean$1,316$2,196$2,648
Average$1,016$1,697$2,063
Rough$717$1,197$1,478
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,087$4,880$5,779
Clean$2,771$4,381$5,204
Average$2,141$3,385$4,055
Rough$1,510$2,388$2,905
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$2,394$2,928
Clean$1,206$2,150$2,637
Average$931$1,661$2,055
Rough$657$1,172$1,472
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,236$2,875$3,184
Clean$2,007$2,581$2,867
Average$1,550$1,994$2,234
Rough$1,093$1,407$1,601
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,347$2,291$2,770
Clean$1,209$2,057$2,494
Average$934$1,589$1,943
Rough$659$1,121$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,410$2,899
Clean$1,295$2,164$2,611
Average$1,000$1,672$2,034
Rough$705$1,180$1,458
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,311$2,343$2,867
Clean$1,177$2,104$2,581
Average$909$1,625$2,011
Rough$641$1,147$1,441
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,394$2,480$3,031
Clean$1,252$2,227$2,730
Average$967$1,720$2,127
Rough$682$1,214$1,524
Estimated values
1999 Jeep Cherokee Classic 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,198$2,471
Clean$1,472$1,974$2,226
Average$1,137$1,525$1,734
Rough$802$1,076$1,242
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,252 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,227 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
