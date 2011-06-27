Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

awesome vehicle Dunn , 11/10/2015 Sport 4dr SUV 29 of 29 people found this review helpful We bought this 99 cherokee inline 6 back in 2004 with 70,000 miles. Over the years the biggest repair that was needed was the rear main seal replacement at 280,000 miles. Other than that it has been the usual replacement of parts that will eventually wear out with time. The engine has never been stripped down to do an overhaul or replace anything, besides spark plugs and the like. Now at 305,000 miles the engine still sounds the same from when we bought it. The mpg reads 15 but i tested this and found that it is getting 21 in the city. Awesome. Oil change every 3000 miles and other regular maintenance and I believe this engine will go to 400,000 without an overhaul. People complain about the ride being crappy which is correct, but then you don't buy a jeep for comfort. This vehicle is a true utility truck. And it actually handles quite well in the city. Jeep designed a great truck with the cherokee and plan on keeping this going for as long as I can. Eventually will restore this back to factory look and feel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Longest Relationship To Date LuckyL1111 , 08/22/2015 Classic 4dr SUV 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Jeep Cherokee, 2WD, 6 cyl, automatic, 4-door from my employer in 2003. It was about to roll over to 100,000 miles, and they wanted to get rid of it. I paid $2500.00 broken into 4 payments. I continued to use it for work travel which was sometimes brutal temps and environments. Whenever I got my per-diem pay for using my Jeep, I would take her into Pep Boys, NLR, AR and give her whatever she needed. In 2015, she rolled over the 200,000 mark. The last 10 years I have cut way back on driving, and have not had the money to put into her care and maintenance, but she has always been true and faithful. The repairs have been few, and the cost of owning her has been a dream. I am recently at the point where I could buy a new car, but instead; I am going to have her completely restored. As I have had many mechanics tell me over the years, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Maybe I am too emotionally attached, but this Jeep has been everything I needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing car buttered , 01/19/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my uncle at 127,000 miles. This thing is a beast. iv driven it to 182,000 miles and iv only had 2 problems. i had to replace the water pump and the rear O2 sensor. both cheap to buy and relatively easy to repair you self. i have never had a starting problem, well when its -30 out side in the morning she doesn't want to start, but she always starts. and people who complain about the drivetrain i have never had a problem, probably because i changed both rear and front differential fluid along with the transfer case fluid at about 160,000 miles, AND, i regular grease the drive shafts. All of theses are very easy to do and can significantly increase the live of a jeep. Report Abuse

1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport carguy03 , 02/24/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I had a 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport. This Jeep had the 4.0L I-6 with a 4 speed automatic transmission. It was a very good vehicle for the West Virginia winters, my driveway is just over 2,000 ft up a hill, and it never failed to make it all the way to the top. I liked the vehicle, but it didn't have enough room. I would reccomend it to any of my friends. Report Abuse