- $6,700
1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo143,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Meet our 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4X4. Powered by a 4.0 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 190hp while matched to a durable Automatic transmission for easy passing. Enjoy the solid grip of Four Wheel Drive in about any condition that mother nature can throw out while enjoying near 20mpg on the highway. Our Laredo is filled with the amenities you are sure to love. Settle into the supportive front seats to enjoy cruise control, air conditioning, a leather steering wheel, power windows/locks, and a spacious cabin. This Jeep offers safety advancements that will amaze you. Anti-lock brakes, airbags, and proven construction grant you peace of mind on the road. Once behind the wheel of our Cherokee Laredo, you will see why it is so popular! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee Laredo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FJ58SXNL182669
Stock: LG10473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $2,399
1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic180,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES 1998 JEEP CHEROKEE CLASSIC 1J4FJ68S4WL131661 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 4.0L I6 MPI OHV 4 WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jeep Cherokee Classic with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FJ68S4WL131661
Stock: 11926AAG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $3,995
1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited125,033 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details.Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF78S5XL666023
Stock: 666023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport69,314 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION!!! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. . Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! )))) Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more....At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. Our online dealership was created to assist in your buying needs and enhance your experience in choosing the perfect Jeep for you. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 100 Jeeps Available!!! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF68S7XL564121
Stock: 564121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,950
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport187,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Visit AMG Auto Sales online at amgautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-779-3278 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF48S9YL238553
Stock: 238553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport95,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Expo of Huntington - Huntington / New York
Thank you for choosing Auto Expo of Huntington, We sell the finest selection of pre-owned Jeeps since 1989, full service facility and detailing facility on site to ensure a reliable and professional buying experience, most vehicles included a power-train warranty for added piece of mind, all advertised prices reflect purchase of an extended warranty at non-promotional price, PLEASE READ, WARRANTY PROMOTION! all advertised pricing cannot be combined with promotional pricing on warranty and reflect purchase of a warranty at a non promotional price, qualifying vehicles get 3rd year warranty free with purchase of 2 year warranty at non-promotional price** We are not responsible for typographical errors. Price and availability subject to change without prior notice. Other terms, conditions may apply, CALL office for details. Visit us online at WWW.WESELLJEEP.COM for more information and additional pictures. You can apply for credit, get directions to our dealership, or get additional information. We look forward to serving you! Welcome to Auto Expo of Huntington a family owned and operated automobile dealership with over 25 years of experience. We specialize in a variety of Pre-owned Jeeps such as Wrangler, Compass, Patriot, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Commanders, Liberty's and many more. At Auto Expo of Huntington we strive for customer satisfaction and take great pride in offering our customers the best pre-owned Jeeps available. It is our primary goal to facilitate and support you in any way throughout your buying experience. We invite you to come see our selection of Jeeps in our Huntington Location and speak with a sales associate. We have over 200 Jeeps Available! We will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about our inventory and assist you in ,hand picking, the Jeep of you dreams. Everyone gets approved for credit regardless of credit history.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1J4FF48S2YL193262
Stock: 193262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995Great Deal | $5,213 below market
Certified 2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary26,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Potamkins Planet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Miami / Florida
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- This Jeep Cherokee is CERTIFIED! Low miles for a 2016! Back-up Camera, This 2016 Jeep Cherokee FWD 4DR 75TH ANNIVERSARY, has a great Black Forest Green Pearlcoat exterior, and a clean Black interior! Steering Wheel Controls, This Jeep Cherokee gets great fuel economy with over 31.0 MPG on the highway! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 9975 NW 12th St, Miami, FL 33172.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCB5GW362360
Stock: LLD580705A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $25,349Great Deal | $5,272 below market
Certified 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited3,387 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
St Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Charles / Illinois
New Price! 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat ** BACKUP CAMERA, ** BLUETOOTH, ** NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ** PANORAMIC ROOF, ** LEATHER SEATS, ** HEATED SEATS, ** KEYLESS START, ** REMOTE START, *HD RADIO, **APPLE CAR PLAY, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL. 20/29 City/Highway MPG FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLDX5KD343340
Stock: J7906
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-16-2018
- $20,999Great Deal | $5,171 below market
2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland22,386 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4300 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLJSXHW623597
Stock: B279753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-17-2019
- $13,995Great Deal | $4,557 below market
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude14,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
BOLUFE AUTO SALES has been a well respectable dealership in the local community for over 26 years. We help our customers purchase their dream car no matter their financial background. We work with a vast variety of lenders to ensure the best financing options for those with bad credit, no credit or good credit at the best interest rates available in the market. Our entire inventory goes through a complete safety inspection certification prior to making it available for sale. This inspection is to ensure the complete safety of the vehicle and to satisfy you our valuable customer. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FINANCIAL OPTIONS AND OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND. We have programs for First Time buyers and Bad Credit Scores. We approve beacon scores as low 350 and higher. *FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. EVERYONE QUALIFIES! No Credit, Bankruptcy, previous repossessions, first time buyers, and students. Buy Here - Pay Here - Option available. If you want a hassle free car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles and ample financing options with competitive rates, stop looking any further you found BOLUFE AUTO SALES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCB7KD129259
Stock: 18119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- $17,700Great Deal | $3,186 below market
2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude4,616 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois
2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Slate Blue Pearlcoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/31 City/Highway MPG 22/31 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCB8LD511527
Stock: N200180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- New Listing$15,995Great Deal | $3,864 below market
2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude24,973 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
4X4 LATITUDE..NAVIGATION..HEATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..KEYLESS ENTRY..2016 JEEP CHEROKEE LATITUDE..BLUE ON BLACK..24K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCS8GW245040
Stock: GW245040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $19,788Great Deal
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited11,496 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
TECH PACK, SAFETY PACK, 3.2 LITRE, NAVIGATION!!SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! You don't have to drive all over town...we have the SUV you need in stock. The Cherokee is a compact SUV competing with vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V.. Have confidence when purchasing your next ride. A CarFax report is included. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Another amazing deal...jump on it quick. Gently driven, low miles. Features include: leather seating, a high EPA estimated fuel efficiency rating of 25 MPG combined, backup camera, power mirrors and safe steering wheel controls. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLDS2HD224321
Stock: P9286A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- Price Drop$16,960Great Deal | $3,958 below market
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude26,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Honda - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9955 miles below market average! 2.4L I4 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Normal Duty Suspension, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Roof rack: rails only. Call our certified internet specialists Rick Gregori, Steven Whaley or Kevin Stanzione at 219 947-3900 to confirm availability and to setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at 4613 E Lincoln Highway, Merrillville IN 46410.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCB4JD559593
Stock: P3755A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $19,796Great Deal | $4,723 below market
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited25,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bianchi Honda - Erie / Pennsylvania
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 25,864 Miles! Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 PZEV M-AIR, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 2.4L I4 PZEV M-AIR -inc: Tigershark, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 18" x 7" Painted Aluminum NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of May 19th, 2017., Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Uconnect Access, Trip computer.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bianchi Honda, 8430 Peach St (Just South Of I-90), Erie, PA 16509.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDB1HW593794
Stock: L022073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- $15,591Great Deal | $4,114 below market
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude16,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee 4dr LATITUDE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.2L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCX1KD131567
Stock: 993947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2019
- $25,000Great Deal | $3,597 below market
2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude3,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
Wheels: 18" x 7" Gloss Black 5-Spoke Aluminum. Bright White Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.2L V6Odometer is 14660 miles below market average!LOWEST TAX RATE IN THE STATE @ 6.25%. Selling and Servicing vehicles in Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Oswego, Naperville, Plainfield, Joliet, DeKalb, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Somonauk, Leland, Earlville, Mendota, Shorewood, Channahon, Aurora, North Aurora, Lisle, Ottawa, Dixon, Sterling, LaSalle, Peru, Rockford and Sugar Grove for over 4 Decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMLX3KD431827
Stock: 31827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $13,991Great Deal | $4,330 below market
2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude35,348 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2014 Jeep Cherokee FWD 4dr Altitude..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCS8EW297257
Stock: X297257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020