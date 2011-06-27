Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,780
|$2,330
|Clean
|$631
|$1,595
|$2,095
|Average
|$485
|$1,226
|$1,625
|Rough
|$338
|$857
|$1,156
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$496
|$1,121
|$1,440
|Clean
|$445
|$1,005
|$1,295
|Average
|$342
|$772
|$1,005
|Rough
|$238
|$539
|$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$501
|$1,392
|$1,849
|Clean
|$449
|$1,248
|$1,663
|Average
|$345
|$959
|$1,290
|Rough
|$241
|$670
|$918
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,118
|$1,440
|Clean
|$436
|$1,002
|$1,295
|Average
|$335
|$770
|$1,005
|Rough
|$234
|$538
|$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,165
|$1,511
|Clean
|$436
|$1,044
|$1,359
|Average
|$335
|$802
|$1,054
|Rough
|$234
|$561
|$750
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,287
|$1,697
|Clean
|$436
|$1,154
|$1,526
|Average
|$335
|$887
|$1,184
|Rough
|$234
|$620
|$842
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,314
|$1,738
|Clean
|$436
|$1,178
|$1,563
|Average
|$335
|$905
|$1,212
|Rough
|$234
|$633
|$862
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$764
|$1,214
|$1,440
|Clean
|$685
|$1,088
|$1,295
|Average
|$526
|$836
|$1,005
|Rough
|$367
|$585
|$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$507
|$1,419
|$1,887
|Clean
|$455
|$1,271
|$1,697
|Average
|$349
|$977
|$1,316
|Rough
|$244
|$683
|$936
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,136
|$1,467
|Clean
|$436
|$1,018
|$1,319
|Average
|$335
|$782
|$1,023
|Rough
|$234
|$547
|$728
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$967
|$2,266
|$2,928
|Clean
|$867
|$2,031
|$2,633
|Average
|$666
|$1,561
|$2,043
|Rough
|$465
|$1,091
|$1,453
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,120
|$1,440
|Clean
|$440
|$1,004
|$1,295
|Average
|$338
|$771
|$1,005
|Rough
|$236
|$539
|$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Briarwood 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,034
|$2,305
|$2,952
|Clean
|$927
|$2,066
|$2,655
|Average
|$712
|$1,588
|$2,060
|Rough
|$497
|$1,109
|$1,465