1991 Jeep Cherokee Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$705$1,780$2,330
Clean$631$1,595$2,095
Average$485$1,226$1,625
Rough$338$857$1,156
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$496$1,121$1,440
Clean$445$1,005$1,295
Average$342$772$1,005
Rough$238$539$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$501$1,392$1,849
Clean$449$1,248$1,663
Average$345$959$1,290
Rough$241$670$918
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$487$1,118$1,440
Clean$436$1,002$1,295
Average$335$770$1,005
Rough$234$538$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$487$1,165$1,511
Clean$436$1,044$1,359
Average$335$802$1,054
Rough$234$561$750
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$487$1,287$1,697
Clean$436$1,154$1,526
Average$335$887$1,184
Rough$234$620$842
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$487$1,314$1,738
Clean$436$1,178$1,563
Average$335$905$1,212
Rough$234$633$862
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$764$1,214$1,440
Clean$685$1,088$1,295
Average$526$836$1,005
Rough$367$585$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$507$1,419$1,887
Clean$455$1,271$1,697
Average$349$977$1,316
Rough$244$683$936
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$487$1,136$1,467
Clean$436$1,018$1,319
Average$335$782$1,023
Rough$234$547$728
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$967$2,266$2,928
Clean$867$2,031$2,633
Average$666$1,561$2,043
Rough$465$1,091$1,453
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$492$1,120$1,440
Clean$440$1,004$1,295
Average$338$771$1,005
Rough$236$539$715
Estimated values
1991 Jeep Cherokee Briarwood 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,034$2,305$2,952
Clean$927$2,066$2,655
Average$712$1,588$2,060
Rough$497$1,109$1,465
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1991 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,271 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,271 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1991 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1991 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $455 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,271 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1991 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1991 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels.
The value of a used 1991 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $244 to $1,887, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 1991 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.