  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Cherokee
Overview
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.0/404.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height63.3 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Length165.3 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Radiant Fire
  • Dark Silver Metallic
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles