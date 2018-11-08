Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,517 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN6JC529575
Stock: 10428055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 18,666 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,960
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MNXJC533533
Stock: 10428056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 12,938 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,899$4,567 Below Market
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **BLUETOOTH**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **HEATED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS**, **AWD**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **THIRD ROW SEATS**, **PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Appointed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18' Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy. 19/26 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM5JC523516
Stock: P42728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 4,134 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,999$5,981 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM8JC533747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,125$4,553 Below Market
McGee Toyota of Dudley - Dudley / Massachusetts
2018 INFINITI QX60 Graphite Shadow 20/27 City/Highway MPG McGee Toyota of Dudley uses proprietary software when pricing our pre-owned inventory. Vehicle pricing may fluctuate upwards and downwards on same day as similar vehicles enter and exit the market. For this reason, we will not accept deposits on any pre-owned vehicles. Vehicles must be paid for same day to lock in pricing. Tax, registration, and $499 doc fee is additional.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. McGee Toyota is not responsible for price discrepancies on third party sites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN2JC533865
Stock: P1503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 28,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,202$3,840 Below Market
Capitol Subaru San Jose - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2018 INFINITI QX60* (FWD, CVT, 3.5L V6) with 28,903 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front brakes replaced, Rear brakes replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * One-Owner * Clean Vehicle History Report * 6 Speakers * Automatic temperature control * Brake assist * Delay-off headlights * Electronic Stability Control * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Fully automatic headlights * High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon * Low tire pressure warning * Occupant sensing airbag * Overhead airbag * Power driver seat * Power Liftgate * Power moonroof * Power steering * Radio data system * Rear air conditioning * Rear anti-roll bar * Remote keyless entry * Security system.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN2JC533428
Stock: US5202X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 27,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,780$7,081 Below Market
Autovanta - Massapequa Park / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM9JC534020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,600
Gene Messer Chevrolet - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2018 INFINITI QX60. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The INFINITI QX60 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this INFINITI QX60 . It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven INFINITI QX60.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN6JC502781
Stock: JC502781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 42,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN2JC502504
Stock: 10425275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2018 INFINITI QX6046,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$26,500$3,992 Below Market
Orange Coast INFINITI - Westminster / California
Stunning QX60 featuring premium heated leather seats, XM Satellite radio, sunroof, power liftgate, tinted windows, roof rack, Bluetooth, Aux & USB Connectivity, dual zone climate control, smart key with comfort access & push button start, one owner, premium rims, must see to appreciate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN5JC515389
Stock: 200599A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 41,152 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,740$4,828 Below Market
Kia of Huntington - Huntington / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM2JC503806
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,800$2,935 Below Market
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Graphite Shadow 2018 INFINITI QX60 FWD CVT 3.5L V6 20/27 City/Highway MPG -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Rear Air Conditioning Zones: Single, Rear Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Side-Curtain Airbag Rollover Sensor, Antenna Type: Diversity, Auxiliary Audio Input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite Radio: Siriusxm, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Total Speakers: 6, ABS: 4-Wheel, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter: 12.6, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Front Brake Width: 1.1, Power Brakes, Rear Brake Diameter: 12.1, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Width: .63, Armrests: Rear Center Folding With Storage, Door Sill Trim: Aluminum, Floor Mat Material: Carpet, Floor Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Interior Accents: Metallic-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Ambient Lighting, Assist Handle: Front, Cargo Area Light, Center Console: Dual Level, Courtesy Lights: Door, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Easy Entry: Manual Rear Seat, Footwell Lights, Memorized Settings: Liftgate, Multi-Function Remote: Illuminated Entry, One-Touch Windows: 4, Overhead Console: Front, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V Front, Power Steering: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Power Windows: Lockout Button, Push-Button Start, Reading Lights: Front, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Power Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Cargo Net, Universal Remote Transmitter: Homelink - Garage Door Opener, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Liftgate Window: Fixed, Rear Door Type: Power Liftgate, Axle Ratio: 5.25, Drive Mode Selector, Alternator: 150 Amps, Battery Saver, Body Side Moldings: Chrome, Door Handle Color: Chrome, Front Bumper Color: Body-Color, Grille Color: Chrome, Mirror Color: Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color: Body-Color, Rear Spoiler Color: Body-Color, Rear Spoiler: Roofline, Window Trim: Chrome, Connected In-Car Apps: Siriusxm Movie Listing, Infotainment Screen Size: 7 In., Infotainment: Intouch, Clock, Digital Odometer, Driver Information System, Electroluminescent Instrumentation, External Temperature Display, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Multi-Function Display, Trip Computer, Trip Odometer: 2, Warnings and Reminders: Low Battery, Daytime Running Lights: Led, Exterior Entry Lights: Security Approach Lamps, Front Fog Lights: Led, Headlights: Hid/Xenon, Taillights: Led, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: Anti-Trapping, Automatic Hazard Warning Lights, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Camera System: Rearview, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Crumple Zones: Front, Energy Absorbing Steering Column, Hood Buckling Creases, Rearview Monitor: In Dash, Safety Brake Pedal System, Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Front, Third Row Seatbelts: 3-Point, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Lumbar, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Driver Seat: Heated, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Passenger Seat: Heated, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Flat, Rear Seat Manual Adjustments: Reclining, Rear Seat Type: 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seat: Sliding, Third Row Headrests: 2, Third Row Seat Folding: Flat, Third Row Seat Type: 50-50 Split Bench, Upholstery: Leather-Trimmed, 2-Stage Unlocking Doors, Anti-Theft System: Alarm With Remote, Power Door Locks: Anti-Lockout, Hill Holder Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Steering Ratio: 16.8, Turns Lock-To-Lock: 2.90, Front Shock Type: Twin-Tube Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar: Diameter 26 Mm, Front Struts: Macpherson, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Lower Control Arms, Rear Shock Type: Twin-Tube Gas, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Stabilizer Bar: Diameter 27 Mm, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Electronic Messaging Assistance: With Read Function, Phone: Hands Free, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody, Spare Tire Size: Temporary, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: All Season, Wheel Spokes: 5, Wheels: Aluminum Alloy, Front Wipers: Speed Sensitive, Power Windows: Remotely Operated, Rear Privacy Glass, Rear Wiper: Intermittent, Solar-Tinted Glass: Front, Window Defogger: Rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN0JC526414
Stock: IAD7510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,815 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,900
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Infiniti QX60 4dr with Premium Plus, Deluxe Technology & Theater Pkgs features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Obsidian with a Graphite Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Streaming Audio, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Door Handles, Lip Spoiler, Tires: 235/65R18 All-Season T-Rated, Chrome Bodyside Moldings and Rocker Panel Extensions, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Clearcoat Paint, Chrome Grille, Body-Colored Front Bumper, LED Brakelights, Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Wheels with Silver Accents, Laminated Glass, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints, Air Filtration, Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Cargo Space Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Rear Cupholder, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Front Cupholder, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, 6-Way Passenger Seat, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support, Systems Monitor, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Driver Foot Rest, Analog Display, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Valet Function, Full Cloth Headliner, Front Seats with Leatherette Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Carpet Floor Trim, Leather Gear Shifter Material, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat with Manual Fore/Aft, Delayed Accessory Power, Engine Immobilizer, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, 5.25 Axle Ratio, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Front-Wheel Drive, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 19.5 Gal. Fuel Tank, 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Engine: 3.5L V6, GVWR: 5986 lbs., 150 Amp Alternator, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Side Impact Beams 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN4JC507493
Stock: JC507493-68
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 20,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,900$3,475 Below Market
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Infiniti QX60 4dr with Premium Plus, Deluxe Technology & Theater Pkgs features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Liquid Platinum with a Wheat Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Streaming Audio, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Door Handles, Lip Spoiler, Tires: 235/65R18 All-Season T-Rated, Chrome Bodyside Moldings and Rocker Panel Extensions, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Clearcoat Paint, Chrome Grille, Body-Colored Front Bumper, LED Brakelights, Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Wheels with Silver Accents, Laminated Glass, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints, Air Filtration, Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Cargo Space Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Rear Cupholder, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Front Cupholder, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, 6-Way Passenger Seat, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support, Systems Monitor, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Driver Foot Rest, Analog Display, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Valet Function, Full Cloth Headliner, Front Seats with Leatherette Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Carpet Floor Trim, Leather Gear Shifter Material, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat with Manual Fore/Aft, Delayed Accessory Power, Engine Immobilizer, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, 5.25 Axle Ratio, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Front-Wheel Drive, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 19.5 Gal. Fuel Tank, 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Engine: 3.5L V6, GVWR: 5986 lbs., 150 Amp Alternator, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Side Impact Beams 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN7JC521520
Stock: JC521520-64
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 12,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,900$2,417 Below Market
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Infiniti QX60 4dr with Premium Plus & Deluxe Technology Pkgs features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a Graphite Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Streaming Audio, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Clearcoat Paint, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Laminated Glass, Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, LED Brakelights, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Lip Spoiler, Chrome Grille, Chrome Door Handles, Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Wheels with Silver Accents, Chrome Bodyside Moldings and Rocker Panel Extensions, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Tires: 235/65R18 All-Season T-Rated, Carpet Floor Trim, Rear Cupholder, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Valet Function, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat with Manual Fore/Aft, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, Engine Immobilizer, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Delayed Accessory Power, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Air Filtration, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Full Cloth Headliner, 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Systems Monitor, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Outside Temp Gauge, Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints, Driver Foot Rest, 6-Way Passenger Seat, Front Cupholder, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Analog Display, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Cargo Space Lights, Front Seats with Leatherette Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Permanent Locking Hubs, 19.5 Gal. Fuel Tank, GVWR: 5986 lbs., 150 Amp Alternator, 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, 5.25 Axle Ratio, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Engine: 3.5L V6, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, Rear Child Safety Locks, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Airbag Occupancy Sensor 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM6JC513710
Stock: JC513710-88
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 22,165 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,500
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2018 Infiniti QX60 4dr with Premium Plus Package features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Majestic White with a Wheat Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Streaming Audio, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Rear Bumper with Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Door Handles, Lip Spoiler, Tires: 235/65R18 All-Season T-Rated, Chrome Bodyside Moldings and Rocker Panel Extensions, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody with Crankdown, Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Clearcoat Paint, Chrome Grille, Body-Colored Front Bumper, LED Brakelights, Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Headlamps with Delay-Off, Wheels with Silver Accents, Laminated Glass, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Floor Console with Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console with Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror, Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints, Air Filtration, Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Cargo Space Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Rear Cupholder, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Front Cupholder, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, 6-Way Passenger Seat, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows, 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Lumbar Support, Systems Monitor, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Driver Foot Rest, Analog Display, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Valet Function, Full Cloth Headliner, Front Seats with Leatherette Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Front And Rear Map Lights, Front Center Armrest with Storage and Rear Center Armrest with Storage, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Carpet Floor Trim, Leather Gear Shifter Material, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat with Manual Fore/Aft, Delayed Accessory Power, Engine Immobilizer, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, 5.25 Axle Ratio, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Strut Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Front-Wheel Drive, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 19.5 Gal. Fuel Tank, 82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery with Run Down Protection, Engine: 3.5L V6, GVWR: 5986 lbs., 150 Amp Alternator, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Side Impact Beams 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN8JC530002
Stock: JC530002-12
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 28,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$27,998$3,449 Below Market
CarMax Riverside - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Riverside / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,PRIOR THEFT HISTORY,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MMXJC526959
Stock: 19133033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 INFINITI QX6022,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$32,000
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
Certified, only ONE previous owner and just 22,995 miles! Odometer is 5433 miles below market average! This QX60 is VERY nice. It still looks, drives, and even smells like it's brand new! It comes with all of the essential features such as a Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, 3rd Row Seating, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, and more! Don't miss out on this well cared for 2018 QX60! Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MMXJC532972
Stock: JC532972
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-11-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX60 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX60
- 5(41%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(11%)
- 1(19%)
Related INFINITI QX60 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI QX80 Allentown PA
- Used INFINITI M37 Long Beach CA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Boston MA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Long Island City NY
- Used INFINITI Q60 Orange CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Baltimore MD
- Used INFINITI G35 Garland TX
- Used INFINITI Q60 Bronx NY
- Used INFINITI M37 Clarksville TN
- Used INFINITI Q60 Buffalo NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI Q50 2013 Pompano Beach FL
- Used INFINITI Q50 2013 Cincinnati OH
- Used INFINITI Q60 2018 Fort Lauderdale FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019