Used 2018 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me

**UPDATE, MY CAR IS STILL A LEMON Purchased my 2018 LEMON on Oct 25, 2017. Made several attempts with Infiniti to resolve my solution. Nothing yet. Thus far my 2018 QX 60 has had New brakes, Resurfaced rotors, New wheel barings and a strange vibrating noise. Yes 2018 brand new SUV no miles, Seems as tho every-time I take a trip I return home and need service. Then Joe S. the manager had the NERVE to try to trade a 2017 model and wanted me to actually pay 5k, because the model I have they don't have any in stock LOL! As if I would pay for a replacement. The LEMON I bought needs to be sent to the junk yard and scrapped for parts. Seems as tho Infiniti can't stand behind there name. I have contacted the BBB as well as consumer affairs. I'll post the update as I have a inspection appointment from consumer affairs soon. If your looking to purchase from Ray Catena in Edison you may want to think twice, just incase you buy a lemon they will give you the run around. Had my car for 9 month

