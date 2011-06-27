Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews
My lease is expiring- - here's my story
My lease expires next week so I thought I would summarize the pros and cons of my experience with the QX56. I have had it for over three years and it has almost 45K miles on it. Overall I have enjoyed the power, quiet, and handling. The kids have enjoyed all the leg room, the captain's chairs and DVD in the back. Cargo capacity is great. The biggest problem I have with it is the suspension- -the car booms and shudders with even small potholes. Second biggest problem is occasional glitch with brakes that dealer told me they had never heard of but has happened with other owners. (suddenly makes a loud clunking sound and gets jerky upon rebraking- -must restart car.) Actual mileage: 13.
Good used luxury SUV
I wanted big and comfortable. Shopped Lexus, Cadillac and Lincoln. The QX56 was cheaper than the Escalade, bigger than the GX470 and more reliable than the Navigator. It is a little odd looking from the outside, but looks great from the drivers seat. And oh what a drivers seat it is... Its like wearing new shoes WITH new socks. So comfortable. Passengers LOVE the second row seats. The 3rd row, like most, is better suited to smaller kids but I could sit back there for a 30 minute ride. Bose stereo sounds awesome. AUX input is strangely missing, but you can connect a phone/ipod whatever to the DVD input. Mileage isn't great, but it is the same for most of these trucks. Read up about brake issues on these trucks. Same for Nissan Titan and Armada. Warped rotors are not a big deal to me. $56ea at the local part store, I don't care if I need to replace them once a year. The other brake issue is the 'delta stroke sensor'. You will want to google that. A sensor goes bad in the brake booster causing the antilock brakes to kick on. Feels like you are trying to stop on ice. I knew it was a possibility so I wasn't freaked out when it happened to me. Truck still stopped pretty good, just had that grindy/vibrating pedal feel. You can clear the fault by simply restarting the vehicle. If it happens a few more times I will look into replacing the brake booster ($180)
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great SUV but Handling and Brake Issues
I have owned my QX56 for about 5 years now and love the size, love the navi, loive the back up camera, love the interior and love the entertainment system. Driving this car though, has always been a challenge. I have had constant alignment and suspension problems and the brakes...oh the brakes. This super heavy truck warps brakes yearly!!! I am on a final set hopefully, slotted and drilled but wish I didn't have to go aftermarket! You would think Infiniti would have matched their rotors to the weight of the car!! Questioning getting another although I love the styling.
"06 QX56 Vastly Superior to '04
I previously owned a 2004 QX56 which had two significant problems and a few minor ones. Yet it was really comfortable and absolutely great to drive on the highway. After a year and a half, I traded it in on a 2006 model, and I've been extremely happy in every respect with the new model. Obviously, early manufacturing problems and quality control issues have been resolved based on my experience. My dealer experience, although limited to scheduled maintenance visits, has been superb. The '06 QX56 is great on the road--powerful and comfortable. The interior is very well done. Gas mileage on the road is inverse to my speed. At 70 mph, I get 19.2-19.5 mpg.
great family suv
our 3rd infiniti, traded in qx4 which we had for 8 years. great design where 2nd row has bench seats for access to 3rd row. even w 3rd row up enough room for a stroller. handles n drives nicely average about 14 mpg in mixed driving. our friends just got a 2007 after seeing ours. we test drove lots of suvs before finding this. my wife loves it so far. owned for 9 months.
Sponsored cars related to the QX56
Related Used 2006 INFINITI QX56 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60