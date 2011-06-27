  1. Home
2018 INFINITI Q50 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,809$26,951$29,383
Clean$24,201$26,281$28,639
Average$22,985$24,942$27,149
Rough$21,769$23,603$25,659
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,483$23,512$25,818
Clean$20,957$22,928$25,163
Average$19,904$21,760$23,854
Rough$18,851$20,591$22,545
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,547$31,083$33,965
Clean$27,848$30,311$33,104
Average$26,449$28,766$31,382
Rough$25,049$27,222$29,660
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,463$25,639$28,112
Clean$22,888$25,002$27,399
Average$21,738$23,728$25,974
Rough$20,588$22,454$24,549
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,474$22,413$24,617
Clean$19,973$21,857$23,993
Average$18,969$20,743$22,745
Rough$17,966$19,629$21,497
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,897$35,556$38,578
Clean$32,091$34,672$37,600
Average$30,478$32,906$35,645
Rough$28,866$31,139$33,689
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,248$32,532$35,129
Clean$29,507$31,724$34,239
Average$28,024$30,107$32,458
Rough$26,542$28,491$30,677
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,597$34,002$36,735
Clean$30,822$33,157$35,804
Average$29,274$31,467$33,942
Rough$27,725$29,778$32,080
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,042$24,069$26,372
Clean$21,502$23,471$25,704
Average$20,421$22,275$24,367
Rough$19,341$21,080$23,030
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,994$26,205$28,716
Clean$23,406$25,554$27,988
Average$22,230$24,252$26,532
Rough$21,054$22,950$25,076
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,540$24,690$27,132
Clean$21,987$24,077$26,445
Average$20,883$22,850$25,069
Rough$19,778$21,623$23,694
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,206$23,231$25,530
Clean$20,686$22,654$24,883
Average$19,647$21,499$23,589
Rough$18,607$20,345$22,295
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 INFINITI Q50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,973 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,857 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 INFINITI Q50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 INFINITI Q50 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 INFINITI Q50 ranges from $17,966 to $24,617, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 INFINITI Q50 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.