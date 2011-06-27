Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,809
|$26,951
|$29,383
|Clean
|$24,201
|$26,281
|$28,639
|Average
|$22,985
|$24,942
|$27,149
|Rough
|$21,769
|$23,603
|$25,659
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,483
|$23,512
|$25,818
|Clean
|$20,957
|$22,928
|$25,163
|Average
|$19,904
|$21,760
|$23,854
|Rough
|$18,851
|$20,591
|$22,545
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,547
|$31,083
|$33,965
|Clean
|$27,848
|$30,311
|$33,104
|Average
|$26,449
|$28,766
|$31,382
|Rough
|$25,049
|$27,222
|$29,660
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,463
|$25,639
|$28,112
|Clean
|$22,888
|$25,002
|$27,399
|Average
|$21,738
|$23,728
|$25,974
|Rough
|$20,588
|$22,454
|$24,549
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t PURE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,474
|$22,413
|$24,617
|Clean
|$19,973
|$21,857
|$23,993
|Average
|$18,969
|$20,743
|$22,745
|Rough
|$17,966
|$19,629
|$21,497
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,897
|$35,556
|$38,578
|Clean
|$32,091
|$34,672
|$37,600
|Average
|$30,478
|$32,906
|$35,645
|Rough
|$28,866
|$31,139
|$33,689
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,248
|$32,532
|$35,129
|Clean
|$29,507
|$31,724
|$34,239
|Average
|$28,024
|$30,107
|$32,458
|Rough
|$26,542
|$28,491
|$30,677
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,597
|$34,002
|$36,735
|Clean
|$30,822
|$33,157
|$35,804
|Average
|$29,274
|$31,467
|$33,942
|Rough
|$27,725
|$29,778
|$32,080
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,042
|$24,069
|$26,372
|Clean
|$21,502
|$23,471
|$25,704
|Average
|$20,421
|$22,275
|$24,367
|Rough
|$19,341
|$21,080
|$23,030
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,994
|$26,205
|$28,716
|Clean
|$23,406
|$25,554
|$27,988
|Average
|$22,230
|$24,252
|$26,532
|Rough
|$21,054
|$22,950
|$25,076
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,540
|$24,690
|$27,132
|Clean
|$21,987
|$24,077
|$26,445
|Average
|$20,883
|$22,850
|$25,069
|Rough
|$19,778
|$21,623
|$23,694
Estimated values
2018 INFINITI Q50 2.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,206
|$23,231
|$25,530
|Clean
|$20,686
|$22,654
|$24,883
|Average
|$19,647
|$21,499
|$23,589
|Rough
|$18,607
|$20,345
|$22,295