Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me
2,222 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 67,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,500$3,312 Below Market
- 38,720 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,950$3,985 Below Market
- 69,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500$3,860 Below Market
- 32,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,999$3,321 Below Market
- 70,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,991$5,735 Below Market
- 65,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,500
- 72,696 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,269$3,736 Below Market
- 41,050 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995$2,128 Below Market
- 48,567 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$14,988
- certified
2015 INFINITI Q5042,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,000$2,966 Below Market
- 33,400 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,999
- 33,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,295$1,929 Below Market
- 24,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,998$1,056 Below Market
- 75,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,899$1,900 Below Market
- 37,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,000$1,296 Below Market
- 15,855 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,300$1,241 Below Market
- 38,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,998$885 Below Market
- 55,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,987$927 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q50 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q50
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q50
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating449 Reviews
Report abuse
rogue36,09/01/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I've owned 5 Infiniti G-Series vehicles over the past 12 years, starting with the original G35 in 2003. Needless to say, I love the car. I've always preferred its styling, comfort, and value compared to other entry luxury sedans. I was hesitant to get a Q50 after reading the bad press it received, but the new styling really appealed to me and the technology in my 2012 G37 was feeling old (particularly the audio/navigation system). After several test drives of the Q50 and its competitors, I liked the Audi A4 the best, but only slightly more than the Q50 and the lease deal on the Q50 was so much better there was no way I could pass it up. Looking back, I'm glad I didn't get an A4 -- its styling is so boring compared to the Q50. Overall I really like the Q50. The powertrain is excellent - smooth acceleration and quiet at highway speeds. The cabin is comfortable with nice feel to the materials, supportive seats, minimal wind and road noise, and good visibility. The Bose "studio on wheels" is thankfully just as good as it was in the G37. I didn't get the Technology Package (which I somewhat regret) so I can't comment on all the cool ADAS features. I like the car, but I do have two reservations: the steer-by-wire system, and the infotainment system. I wanted Around View Monitor to help with parking in my cluttered garage, and I really like entry/exit assist where the seats and steering wheel move out of the way to make getting in & out of the car easier, but to get these two features I had to take the "direct adaptive steering" system. I'm not a professional driver, but even I can easily feel the difference between DAS and the hydraulic steering gears used on the G-series in the past, and I prefer the old steering feel. That said, it wasn't a deal breaker for me. I use this car for my daily commute on boring mostly-straight highways. After three months I can honestly say I've gotten used to the DAS feel and it doesn't bother me anymore. In fact I appreciate the lightness of the steering while making low-speed maneuvers. I did however have one incident where I was taking a tightly curved on-ramp at excessive speed just for the fun of it (which I did all the time in my G's) and in the middle of the maneuver I felt the car turn in slightly without me moving the steering wheel. It scared the heck out of me. I don't know if it was the DAS system making an adjustment, or something else happening, but it was very disconcerting. Bottom line: DAS makes me nervous and I would prefer not to have it. As for the infotainment system, it has a nice set of features but the execution is bad, not terrible, but bad. I have a lot of complaints about the system, but I'll limit myself to just mentioning two of them: 1) When listening to HD Radio the song title and artist name do not appear on any screen anywhere. Not on the radio screen, not on the navigation screen, and not on the instrument cluster screen. It's ridiculous. I eventually found that information buried two levels deep in the "controls" menu, where it makes no sense for it to be and is basically useless. When you listen to music from your phone or iPod the song title, artist name, and even album art are prominently displayed -- why wouldn't they do the same for HD Radio? Even more crazy, if you turn HD Radio off you do get the song title and artist name displayed - though in the old style scrolling text format. It's really frustrating and I hope Infiniti offers a software update to fix it. 2) I like to put my iPod or phone into random mode and just manually cycle through my songs. Weirdly, in the Q50 there is a span of time where you can't hit "next" to go to the next song -- the system says "retrieving album art" and won't respond no matter how many times you hit the button. That window of time seems to be from 1 - 3 seconds after a song starts playing, which can really be annoying when I hear a song I rather not listen to and want to quickly skip to the next one. I either have to hit "next" immediately or wait 3 seconds. It's a minor thing, but still, didn't anyone do user testing on the system? Anyway, it is a great car and I am happy with my purchase. I recommend it to anyone who appreciates a sporty rear-wheel drive (or rear-wheel biased AWD) sedan and wants something that looks more elegant and interesting than the boring German sedans.
Related INFINITI Q50 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI QX80 Bronx NY
- Used INFINITI QX80 Denver CO
- Used INFINITI G35 Lakeland FL
- Used INFINITI QX80 Tacoma WA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Jackson MS
- Used INFINITI QX80 Hampton VA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Bellevue WA
- Used INFINITI M37 Santa Monica CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Wichita KS
- Used INFINITI Q60 Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI Q60 2018 Allentown PA
- Used INFINITI QX30 2018 Orange CA
- Used INFINITI QX60 2016 Albuquerque NM
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021