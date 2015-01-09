Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me

2,222 listings
Q50 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    67,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,500

    $3,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    38,720 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,950

    $3,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    69,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,500

    $3,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    32,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,999

    $3,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport

    70,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,991

    $5,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    65,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport

    72,696 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,269

    $3,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    41,050 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    $2,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50

    48,567 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,988

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 in Silver
    certified

    2015 INFINITI Q50

    42,497 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,000

    $2,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    33,400 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    33,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,295

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    24,643 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,998

    $1,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    75,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,899

    $1,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    37,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,000

    $1,296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    15,855 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,300

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    38,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,998

    $885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium

    55,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,987

    $927 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q50

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q50
Overall Consumer Rating
449 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Loved my G's, but the Q50 is a beaut!
rogue36,09/01/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I've owned 5 Infiniti G-Series vehicles over the past 12 years, starting with the original G35 in 2003. Needless to say, I love the car. I've always preferred its styling, comfort, and value compared to other entry luxury sedans. I was hesitant to get a Q50 after reading the bad press it received, but the new styling really appealed to me and the technology in my 2012 G37 was feeling old (particularly the audio/navigation system). After several test drives of the Q50 and its competitors, I liked the Audi A4 the best, but only slightly more than the Q50 and the lease deal on the Q50 was so much better there was no way I could pass it up. Looking back, I'm glad I didn't get an A4 -- its styling is so boring compared to the Q50. Overall I really like the Q50. The powertrain is excellent - smooth acceleration and quiet at highway speeds. The cabin is comfortable with nice feel to the materials, supportive seats, minimal wind and road noise, and good visibility. The Bose "studio on wheels" is thankfully just as good as it was in the G37. I didn't get the Technology Package (which I somewhat regret) so I can't comment on all the cool ADAS features. I like the car, but I do have two reservations: the steer-by-wire system, and the infotainment system. I wanted Around View Monitor to help with parking in my cluttered garage, and I really like entry/exit assist where the seats and steering wheel move out of the way to make getting in & out of the car easier, but to get these two features I had to take the "direct adaptive steering" system. I'm not a professional driver, but even I can easily feel the difference between DAS and the hydraulic steering gears used on the G-series in the past, and I prefer the old steering feel. That said, it wasn't a deal breaker for me. I use this car for my daily commute on boring mostly-straight highways. After three months I can honestly say I've gotten used to the DAS feel and it doesn't bother me anymore. In fact I appreciate the lightness of the steering while making low-speed maneuvers. I did however have one incident where I was taking a tightly curved on-ramp at excessive speed just for the fun of it (which I did all the time in my G's) and in the middle of the maneuver I felt the car turn in slightly without me moving the steering wheel. It scared the heck out of me. I don't know if it was the DAS system making an adjustment, or something else happening, but it was very disconcerting. Bottom line: DAS makes me nervous and I would prefer not to have it. As for the infotainment system, it has a nice set of features but the execution is bad, not terrible, but bad. I have a lot of complaints about the system, but I'll limit myself to just mentioning two of them: 1) When listening to HD Radio the song title and artist name do not appear on any screen anywhere. Not on the radio screen, not on the navigation screen, and not on the instrument cluster screen. It's ridiculous. I eventually found that information buried two levels deep in the "controls" menu, where it makes no sense for it to be and is basically useless. When you listen to music from your phone or iPod the song title, artist name, and even album art are prominently displayed -- why wouldn't they do the same for HD Radio? Even more crazy, if you turn HD Radio off you do get the song title and artist name displayed - though in the old style scrolling text format. It's really frustrating and I hope Infiniti offers a software update to fix it. 2) I like to put my iPod or phone into random mode and just manually cycle through my songs. Weirdly, in the Q50 there is a span of time where you can't hit "next" to go to the next song -- the system says "retrieving album art" and won't respond no matter how many times you hit the button. That window of time seems to be from 1 - 3 seconds after a song starts playing, which can really be annoying when I hear a song I rather not listen to and want to quickly skip to the next one. I either have to hit "next" immediately or wait 3 seconds. It's a minor thing, but still, didn't anyone do user testing on the system? Anyway, it is a great car and I am happy with my purchase. I recommend it to anyone who appreciates a sporty rear-wheel drive (or rear-wheel biased AWD) sedan and wants something that looks more elegant and interesting than the boring German sedans.
Report abuse
