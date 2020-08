Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 for Sale Near Me

Forrester Lincoln - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania

2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium, Black Obsidian, AWD / 4WD, Navigation, Sunroof / Moonroof, 17 Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Leather Seats with Drivers Memory, Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescopic Column, 360 Camera, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Local Trade, Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Power Locks - Windows and Mirrors, Reverse Sensing System, Steering Wheel Controls, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift. 19/27 City/Highway MPGWe are the #1 rated Lincoln dealer in PA based on DealerRater customer reviews and a 20-time recipient of Lincoln Motor Company's President's Award for customer sales/service satisfaction.If you are looking for the best value in used car prices, Forrester Lincoln is the place. Family owned and operated since 1965, we are committed to getting you the best deal on a pre-owned vehicle. We do extensive market research to determine what similar vehicles are selling for and price our vehicles to be the best value. This enables us to provide the most competitive prices on our entire inventory. We survey thousands of used car websites to maintain our competitive edge. www.ForresterLincoln.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BV7ARXFM391940

Stock: 22072

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020