Used 2018 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews

great car with best overall value in its class Jon , 02/25/2018 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful My original lease for the 2014 Infiniti Q50 is reaching the end. Based on my past 3+ years experience driving the Q50 on a daily basis, I have decided Q50 is worthwhile to own for the long term. After reviewing the Q50 2014 vs 2018 model, I decided to purchase the 2018 Q50 due to a newer engine, improved onscreen response time, updated SOS communication module, etc.). For someone that drives 90 miles everyday, the active safety features (adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc.) is literally a life saver, and help to avoid accidents. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Reasonable luxury sport sedan Hisham Taher , 12/30/2017 3.0t LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a luxury sedan. I need this for my personal use, as I do own a minivan used for kids and errands. I wanted to keep my expenses within a reasonable range, and hence eliminated the German cars from my search. From the Japanese luxury sedans, the Infiniti was more fun to drive and engaging. Infiniti then gave me a good deal, which settled the matter for me. There is a lot of chatter about the dual screen and jnfotainment system, but I found it easy to use. I actually like having touchscreens, and can get to anything I want with a couple of quick clicks. My car came with all the bells and whistles. I don’t think anyone should get a luxury sedan without highly desired options that come in a few uncomplicated packages Report Abuse

Fun to drive JOHN , 05/20/2018 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Coming from a 2015 gs350 fsport. This ride is definitely louder but feels much sportier. You can hear the tires on the road. That being said I love everything else about the car. The technology and the dual screens i actually love. The steering with 1 button adjustment feels just as good as any car I have owned. It is fast I haven't even needed to cross 3000 RPMs yet to get to 80. I havent depressed the pedal past halfway yet! The value particularly on a lease for a 50-60k car is second to none. 400 horses and gas mileage better than my lexus. Love this car how it drives and how it looks. The only comfort features I miss but dont need is the power folding side mirrors and the power closing trunk. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Such a great car, but those seats...ouch! Detroit Derriere , 08/03/2018 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful The Red Sport Q50 is an excellent sports sedan with some amazing lease deals at the moment. I love the styling, handling, and performance. The Bose audio system is outstanding. The infotainment system is old (no Carplay or Android Auto) but works well. I especially appreciate that it indexes my iPod & thumb drive so that I can say "Play song <name>" or "Play artist <name>" and it works. The Kia Stinger could not do that and the Audi A4 wouldn't work with my iPod at all! What keeps me coming back to Infiniti is quality. This is the sixth G35/G37/Q50 I've leased and I've never had a single major issue with any of them. So why only 4 stars? The seats. The seat bottom feels like it is designed for a tiny Japanese person -- which I'm not. The sides of the seat bottom are stiff and cupped upward, to keep you from sliding around during all those high-G turns Infiniti expects you to make, but for me they press into my butt enough to cause soreness and fatigue - so much so that I had to buy a foam seat cushion to use on long trips or I end up with sciatic pain. This is something I did not notice during my 20 minute test drive, but after a week of owning the car it became evident. If I could take the car back and switch it for a non-sport model, I would - that's how painful it is. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse