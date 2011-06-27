  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI Q50
  4. Used 2015 INFINITI Q50
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car

2015 INFINITI Q50 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Many standard high-tech electronic and safety features
  • nicely detailed interior
  • excellent fuel economy from available hybrid model
  • muscular V6 engine
  • roomy trunk.
  • No option to get a frugal four-cylinder engine
  • disappointing handling when pushed
  • Hybrid model is not recommended.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
INFINITI Q50 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Range
$17,500 - $26,000
Used Q50 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The conventionally powered 2015 Infiniti Q50 ranks as one of the better luxury sedans in the class, but the Q50 Hybrid receives comparably poor ratings. We caution shoppers to choose wisely among them as well as options that may affect how the car drives.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Infiniti Q50 is a tale of two cars. The Q50 is one of the most highly rated midsized luxury sedans by Edmunds. It also received one of the lowest grades. Wait, what?

Let us explain. The Q50S with a conventional, gasoline-powered 3.7-liter V6 received straight-"A" grades for its athleticism as well as for its good manners in everyday driving. In stark contrast to that, we gave the Q50S Hybrid a grade of "D" in the same categories. This led us to conclude: "The Q50 S Hybrid is an agreeable midsize luxury sedan ruined by a poorly executed hybrid drivetrain."

Both Q50 models feature a well-built interior with plenty of high-tech options and organic styling that sets it apart from other midsize luxury sedans. The differences between the two lie mostly in how they drive. In particular, the Q50 Hybrid suffers from uneven and inconsistent acceleration and braking. The optional Direct Adaptive Steering (also available on the non-hybrid Q50) removes the physical link between the steering wheel and front wheels and substitutes an electronic system. The result is an unsettling response delay and lack of feedback. The Hybrid also gets points deducted for its smaller trunk and rough ride quality.

With those differences in mind, we wholeheartedly recommend the standard Q50 and caution against the Q50 Hybrid. Likewise, we don't recommend the Direct Adaptive Steering, which unfortunately comes bundled with the Deluxe Touring package and may be required for some of the high-end safety technology features.

To the Q50's detriment, its rivals don't suffer from this level of duality. For this and the aforementioned reasons, we suggest checking out the Infiniti's substantial competition before committing. Of these competitors, we give top recommendations to the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and, to a lesser degree, the Acura TLX. Depending on the model and options you choose for a 2015 Infiniti Q50, you either can do far, far better or rest easier knowing you made a smart choice.

2015 INFINITI Q50 models

The 2015 Infiniti Q50 is a five passenger midsize luxury sport sedan that is offered in base, Premium, Q50S and Hybrid trim levels. All-wheel drive (AWD) is also available for each trim.

Standard features for the base Q50 include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, eight-way power front seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, twin touchscreen displays, Infiniti's InTouch infotainment system, voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, two USB ports, an iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack, satellite radio and HD radio. The Q50 AWD includes a heated steering wheel.

The Q50 Premium adds a sunroof, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Q50S includes all of the Premium items along with 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, more aggressive exterior styling, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, paddle shifters and leather sport seats with power lumbar, power side bolster adjustments and manual thigh extension. The Q50S AWD adds the heated steering wheel and all-season tires.

The Q50 Hybrid Premium includes all of the Q50 Premium features and adds a drive-by-wire steering system, cabin noise suppression systems, power steering wheel adjustments, a sport-tuned suspension, leather upholstery, power lumbar adjustments for the driver and a rear-seat center pass-through to the trunk. The added features for the Q50S Hybrid and AWD models mirror the standard Q50S list.

Some features on higher trims are available on supporting models as options. The option packages listed below require the selection of the preceding package. The Navigation package adds in a navigation system and Infiniti Connection emergency telematics. Stepping up to the Deluxe Touring package gets you power steering wheel adjustments, a drive-by-wire steering system with adjustable effort, auto-dimming outside mirrors, driver seat memory functions, wood interior trim, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a multiview camera system, front and rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Then there's the Technology package with adaptive headlights, automatic high-beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control, front and rear collision warning intervention systems, a blind-spot warning and prevention system, a lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist system, an interior air purifier and a reactive gas pedal that can help minimize wasteful driving.

The stand-alone Performance Wheel package adds special 19-inch wheels, non-run-flat summer tires and a spare tire to the rear-wheel-drive Q50S.

2015 Highlights

Following a redesign last year, the Infiniti Q50 returns unchanged for 2015.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2015 Infiniti Q50 is a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 328 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. In Edmunds testing, a rear-wheel-drive Q50 Premium accelerated to 60 mph in a quick 5.5 seconds. The EPA estimates this model can achieve 23 mpg in combined driving (20 city/29 highway). The AWD model is estimated at 22 mpg combined (19/27). A rear-drive Q50S averaged 25 mpg on our Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route.

The Q50 Hybrid gets its power from a 3.5-liter V6 that is paired with an electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined power output is 360 hp, which in Edmunds testing allowed it to reach 60 mph in only 5.3 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 31 mpg combined (29/36) for the rear-wheel-drive model and 30 mpg combined (28/35) for the AWD. A rear-drive Q50 Hybrid averaged 31 mpg on the Edmunds evaluation route.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2015 Infiniti Q50 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and the Infiniti Connection telematics service with roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle reporting and remote door unlocking.

Available safety features include a multiview parking camera system, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot/lane departure warning and prevention, and forward/back-up collision warning systems (which can scan two cars ahead in traffic and automatically apply the brakes if a collision is deemed imminent). There's also Active Lane Control, which can sense changing road surfaces or crosswinds and automatically add minor steering corrections, thus reducing driver effort and fatigue.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Q50 Premium came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is about average for cars in this class with all-season tires. With the Performance Wheel package's non-run-flat summer tires, that distance is reduced to 110 feet. A Q50 Hybrid Sport with its run-flat summer tires required 117 feet, which is longer than average for a sport sedan with summer performance tires.

In government crash tests, the Q50 received a top five-star rating (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and four stars for side-impact safety. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Q50 was awarded the highest score of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset impacts and a second-best "Acceptable" for the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test. It earned a "Good" rating for side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. It also earned a "Superior" rating for the performance of its optional frontal crash mitigation technology.

Driving

The differences between the conventionally powered Q50 and the Q50 Hybrid are significant. The standard 3.7-liter V6 delivers smooth and decisive acceleration, making it a standout in its class. The Hybrid is slightly quicker in testing, but in daily driving the drivetrain is prone to unsettling and unpredictable stumbles and lurches. Braking is also divergent, with the gas-only Q50 benefitting from consistent and confident results, while the Hybrid suffers from a noticeable lack of smoothness and stability. In our test track panic stops, the Hybrid's pedal would sometimes go all the way to the floor. The ride quality also suffered with the Hybrid model, with an unusual and objectionable harshness. The Q50S, on the other hand, is firm, but still compliant.

In terms of handling and steering, the Q50S receives high marks for its quick responses, composed ride and predictable nature. With the Direct Adaptive Steering (drive-by-wire) option, the physical link between driver and front wheels is removed and replaced by an electronic system with unfortunate results. It feels artificial, lacks feedback and even worse, suffers from a slight delay with quick steering inputs. It leaves drivers feeling disconnected and unsure of how the car might react.

Interior

There's plenty to like inside the 2015 Infiniti Q50, but there are also a few items to be cautiously aware of at the same time. The interior features fine materials that compare favorably against other luxury cars in this class and there's enough visual interest to keep it looking fresh. The standard seats can be overly firm, and taller passengers may desire more thigh support. The sport seats remedy these issues with more supportive bolstering and adjustments. Rear seats are roomy enough for taller adults in terms of head- and legroom.

Dominating the dashboard are two central touchscreens that control most systems. The two different displays -- one inset with an anti-reflective coating and the other mounted flush and glossy -- do look a little awkward together. Operation is also unintuitive, at least in the beginning, as users have to figure out which screen does what and both are prone to washing out in direct sunlight.

Interior pockets, bins and cupholders are adequately sized to stow your personal effects, but they're not as generous as those of a few rivals. Trunk volume for the standard Q50 measures 13.5 cubic feet, which is decent among midsize luxury sedans, but the Q50 Hybrid model's hybrid battery pack reduces that space to 9.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 INFINITI Q50.

5(47%)
4(27%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(6%)
4.0
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved my G's, but the Q50 is a beaut!
rogue36,09/01/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I've owned 5 Infiniti G-Series vehicles over the past 12 years, starting with the original G35 in 2003. Needless to say, I love the car. I've always preferred its styling, comfort, and value compared to other entry luxury sedans. I was hesitant to get a Q50 after reading the bad press it received, but the new styling really appealed to me and the technology in my 2012 G37 was feeling old (particularly the audio/navigation system). After several test drives of the Q50 and its competitors, I liked the Audi A4 the best, but only slightly more than the Q50 and the lease deal on the Q50 was so much better there was no way I could pass it up. Looking back, I'm glad I didn't get an A4 -- its styling is so boring compared to the Q50. Overall I really like the Q50. The powertrain is excellent - smooth acceleration and quiet at highway speeds. The cabin is comfortable with nice feel to the materials, supportive seats, minimal wind and road noise, and good visibility. The Bose "studio on wheels" is thankfully just as good as it was in the G37. I didn't get the Technology Package (which I somewhat regret) so I can't comment on all the cool ADAS features. I like the car, but I do have two reservations: the steer-by-wire system, and the infotainment system. I wanted Around View Monitor to help with parking in my cluttered garage, and I really like entry/exit assist where the seats and steering wheel move out of the way to make getting in & out of the car easier, but to get these two features I had to take the "direct adaptive steering" system. I'm not a professional driver, but even I can easily feel the difference between DAS and the hydraulic steering gears used on the G-series in the past, and I prefer the old steering feel. That said, it wasn't a deal breaker for me. I use this car for my daily commute on boring mostly-straight highways. After three months I can honestly say I've gotten used to the DAS feel and it doesn't bother me anymore. In fact I appreciate the lightness of the steering while making low-speed maneuvers. I did however have one incident where I was taking a tightly curved on-ramp at excessive speed just for the fun of it (which I did all the time in my G's) and in the middle of the maneuver I felt the car turn in slightly without me moving the steering wheel. It scared the heck out of me. I don't know if it was the DAS system making an adjustment, or something else happening, but it was very disconcerting. Bottom line: DAS makes me nervous and I would prefer not to have it. As for the infotainment system, it has a nice set of features but the execution is bad, not terrible, but bad. I have a lot of complaints about the system, but I'll limit myself to just mentioning two of them: 1) When listening to HD Radio the song title and artist name do not appear on any screen anywhere. Not on the radio screen, not on the navigation screen, and not on the instrument cluster screen. It's ridiculous. I eventually found that information buried two levels deep in the "controls" menu, where it makes no sense for it to be and is basically useless. When you listen to music from your phone or iPod the song title, artist name, and even album art are prominently displayed -- why wouldn't they do the same for HD Radio? Even more crazy, if you turn HD Radio off you do get the song title and artist name displayed - though in the old style scrolling text format. It's really frustrating and I hope Infiniti offers a software update to fix it. 2) I like to put my iPod or phone into random mode and just manually cycle through my songs. Weirdly, in the Q50 there is a span of time where you can't hit "next" to go to the next song -- the system says "retrieving album art" and won't respond no matter how many times you hit the button. That window of time seems to be from 1 - 3 seconds after a song starts playing, which can really be annoying when I hear a song I rather not listen to and want to quickly skip to the next one. I either have to hit "next" immediately or wait 3 seconds. It's a minor thing, but still, didn't anyone do user testing on the system? Anyway, it is a great car and I am happy with my purchase. I recommend it to anyone who appreciates a sporty rear-wheel drive (or rear-wheel biased AWD) sedan and wants something that looks more elegant and interesting than the boring German sedans.
Overlooked Option
SS,08/07/2015
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
Update: almost at the 3 year mark and the car has been worked flawless. I did change out the run flats for conventional tires which softened the ride a bit. AWD system works great here in Minnesota. Electric motor provides a ton a torque for quick acceleration. My lease will be up soon but I’ll probably change to something with a bit more room. Lack of storage is a downside. —— This car was panned pretty heavily when it came out in '14. There were some first generation issues that for the most part have been fixed. Great highway ride. Not a fan of run-flat tires - probably my only gripe. Steering system is awesome. There were a lot of critics of the wireless steering in terms of feel. You would have to test it yourself to see but personally I like it. Long drives don't wear on you. Cross winds don't impact your driving line. Bumps/potholes don't jar the steering wheel. And the power the hybrid delivers is impressive. Not to mention pretty good mpg as well. Add in a nice audio system and all-wheel drive and you have a great ride.
Former G owner
Christopher Bradham,10/22/2015
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
First of all the car is awesome. I am a former BMW guy and owned an 2008 G35 fully loaded. The 2015 Q50 did not replace all that I had in my G such as an actual power steering wheel adjustment. The Q has a manual lever. Premium leather in my G Leatherette in the Q (not a bad thing). Memory seats, lumbar support on driver side in the G not for the Q. Cd changer in the trunk (not a big deal anymore) But overall more cabin room and the 7 speed transmission is a beast. Not too bad on gas on highway. Love it and feel I made the right decision.
Probably the best car in its class
Nick J,04/25/2016
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
A lot of reviewers and car magazines like to brag on and on about the road feel and handling of a BMW 3 series. But most people in the real world aren't driving their car on a racetrack, a mountain road or trying to set a lap time. The Audi A4 doesn't even compare to this car in any way. This is more spacious, more powerful, and the quality of the material and fit and finish is on par. The S4 however, is a better car. The same story with the 3-series. When compared to a 328, the Q50 is definitely the better car. A 335 is a better performance machine, but the ride and comfort is sacrificed in the name of performance. If you're looking for a great balance of luxury and sport, but you don't want to fork over $50k or more (Audi S4, BMW 335i, etc.) This is the best car in its class.
See all 49 reviews of the 2015 INFINITI Q50
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
328 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 INFINITI Q50

Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Overview

The Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 is offered in the following submodels: Q50 Sedan, Q50 Hybrid. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A), and Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 INFINITI Q50?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Premium is priced between $17,500 and$25,995 with odometer readings between 45778 and98345 miles.
  • The Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Base is priced between $17,995 and$18,762 with odometer readings between 42497 and64436 miles.
  • The Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium is priced between $18,500 and$18,500 with odometer readings between 68631 and68631 miles.
  • The Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Sport is priced between $26,000 and$26,000 with odometer readings between 37315 and37315 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 INFINITI Q50s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 INFINITI Q50 for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 Q50s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,500 and mileage as low as 37315 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 INFINITI Q50.

Can't find a used 2015 INFINITI Q50s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI Q50 for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,636.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,733.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI Q50 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,449.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,849.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 INFINITI Q50?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI Q50 lease specials

Related Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles