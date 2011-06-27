Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,982
|$9,161
|$10,998
|Clean
|$6,733
|$8,823
|$10,570
|Average
|$6,234
|$8,147
|$9,712
|Rough
|$5,736
|$7,471
|$8,855
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,851
|$8,923
|$10,671
|Clean
|$6,607
|$8,594
|$10,255
|Average
|$6,118
|$7,936
|$9,423
|Rough
|$5,629
|$7,277
|$8,591
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,444
|$8,418
|$10,085
|Clean
|$6,214
|$8,108
|$9,692
|Average
|$5,754
|$7,487
|$8,906
|Rough
|$5,294
|$6,866
|$8,120
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,193
|$9,359
|$11,187
|Clean
|$6,936
|$9,013
|$10,751
|Average
|$6,422
|$8,323
|$9,879
|Rough
|$5,909
|$7,633
|$9,007
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,518
|$8,554
|$10,271
|Clean
|$6,286
|$8,239
|$9,871
|Average
|$5,820
|$7,607
|$9,070
|Rough
|$5,355
|$6,976
|$8,270
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,439
|$9,665
|$11,544
|Clean
|$7,173
|$9,308
|$11,094
|Average
|$6,642
|$8,595
|$10,194
|Rough
|$6,111
|$7,882
|$9,295
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,353
|$9,661
|$11,609
|Clean
|$7,091
|$9,305
|$11,157
|Average
|$6,566
|$8,592
|$10,252
|Rough
|$6,041
|$7,879
|$9,347
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,817
|$7,684
|$9,257
|Clean
|$5,610
|$7,400
|$8,896
|Average
|$5,195
|$6,833
|$8,175
|Rough
|$4,779
|$6,267
|$7,453
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,144
|$9,283
|$11,088
|Clean
|$6,889
|$8,940
|$10,655
|Average
|$6,380
|$8,256
|$9,791
|Rough
|$5,870
|$7,571
|$8,927
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,116
|$6,563
|$7,787
|Clean
|$4,933
|$6,321
|$7,483
|Average
|$4,568
|$5,837
|$6,876
|Rough
|$4,203
|$5,352
|$6,269