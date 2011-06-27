  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,982$9,161$10,998
Clean$6,733$8,823$10,570
Average$6,234$8,147$9,712
Rough$5,736$7,471$8,855
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,851$8,923$10,671
Clean$6,607$8,594$10,255
Average$6,118$7,936$9,423
Rough$5,629$7,277$8,591
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,444$8,418$10,085
Clean$6,214$8,108$9,692
Average$5,754$7,487$8,906
Rough$5,294$6,866$8,120
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,193$9,359$11,187
Clean$6,936$9,013$10,751
Average$6,422$8,323$9,879
Rough$5,909$7,633$9,007
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS PZEV 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,518$8,554$10,271
Clean$6,286$8,239$9,871
Average$5,820$7,607$9,070
Rough$5,355$6,976$8,270
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,439$9,665$11,544
Clean$7,173$9,308$11,094
Average$6,642$8,595$10,194
Rough$6,111$7,882$9,295
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,353$9,661$11,609
Clean$7,091$9,305$11,157
Average$6,566$8,592$10,252
Rough$6,041$7,879$9,347
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,817$7,684$9,257
Clean$5,610$7,400$8,896
Average$5,195$6,833$8,175
Rough$4,779$6,267$7,453
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,144$9,283$11,088
Clean$6,889$8,940$10,655
Average$6,380$8,256$9,791
Rough$5,870$7,571$8,927
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Tucson GL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,116$6,563$7,787
Clean$4,933$6,321$7,483
Average$4,568$5,837$6,876
Rough$4,203$5,352$6,269
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Hyundai Tucson on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,321 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Tucson is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,321 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,321 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Hyundai Tucson. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Hyundai Tucson and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Hyundai Tucson ranges from $4,203 to $7,787, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Hyundai Tucson is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.