Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I see all these people writing bad reviews on this car because they did not maintain the car! What is wrong with people these days???? Complaining about a timing belt as a repair? Come on people... That is just called maintaning your car!!!!! if you can not afford a tune up on a 4 cyl Hyundai you should not even own a car!!!! These are great cars if you take care of it!! Trust me i am an ASE master tech and work on these cars daily, and not for Hyundai!
The best sedan I have ever owner
I bought this car used, with 23,000 miles on it. We took a 1500 mile trip shortly there after. It averaged 28 mpg. I change the oil every 3000 miles along with other routine maintenance. etc. It now has 130,000 miles on it and recently experienced brake chattering. The pads have been changed several times, but never the rotors. Well as it turns out the rotors were as smooth as a baby's a--. Yes, after 130,000 miles, all it needed was pads. Does it show its mileage, but of course. However, if you are considering this model, don't be concerned about advanced miles. This will be the best sedan you will ever buy. Nuff said.
Wish every car was like this
This week my 2003 will see its 260,000 mile, and I will say goodbye to it after 11 years of loving this thing. I'm a big tall guy and never felt cramped driving this car. In its first few years it had acceleration that rocked. And even today as I drove it to the wash, I am amazed how smooth it runs, with very little maintenance over the years. The few problems I've had were it seems to get misaligned quicker than normal, and last year my AC finally went completely out. But it's the best car I've ever owned
A Great Ride
I bought this car in 2004 with 34,000 miles on it. Since that time it has gone everywhere and through every type of road and hazard imaginable. I have replaced, I don"t know how many tires and about four or five sets of brakes and two timing belts. I've given very little engine care other than two tune-ups and oil changes every so often. The car has stopped on me twice. Once when a timing belt broke (my fault new it was time)and once when a crank sensor failed. It is an Awsome vehicle that is still in good shape. Yesterday it turned 320,000 miles!
Love the silver fox sonata!!!!!!
Its good. Scratch that it's AMAZING!!
