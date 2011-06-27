Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,921
|$6,611
|$7,990
|Clean
|$4,606
|$6,195
|$7,464
|Average
|$3,978
|$5,365
|$6,412
|Rough
|$3,349
|$4,534
|$5,361
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,477
|$6,067
|$7,362
|Clean
|$4,191
|$5,685
|$6,877
|Average
|$3,619
|$4,923
|$5,908
|Rough
|$3,047
|$4,160
|$4,939
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,519
|$6,079
|$7,352
|Clean
|$4,231
|$5,697
|$6,868
|Average
|$3,653
|$4,933
|$5,900
|Rough
|$3,076
|$4,169
|$4,932
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,885
|$6,566
|$7,936
|Clean
|$4,573
|$6,153
|$7,414
|Average
|$3,949
|$5,328
|$6,369
|Rough
|$3,325
|$4,503
|$5,324
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,893
|$5,373
|$6,572
|Clean
|$3,645
|$5,035
|$6,140
|Average
|$3,147
|$4,360
|$5,275
|Rough
|$2,650
|$3,685
|$4,409