Estimated values
1999 Hyundai Elantra GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$695
|$1,380
|$1,748
|Clean
|$614
|$1,221
|$1,548
|Average
|$450
|$903
|$1,148
|Rough
|$287
|$584
|$748
Estimated values
1999 Hyundai Elantra GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,348
|$1,748
|Clean
|$530
|$1,193
|$1,548
|Average
|$389
|$882
|$1,148
|Rough
|$248
|$571
|$748
Estimated values
1999 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,748
|Clean
|$521
|$1,190
|$1,548
|Average
|$383
|$880
|$1,148
|Rough
|$244
|$570
|$748
Estimated values
1999 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$651
|$1,366
|$1,748
|Clean
|$575
|$1,208
|$1,548
|Average
|$422
|$893
|$1,148
|Rough
|$269
|$578
|$748