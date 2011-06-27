Used 1999 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

Good Deal and Great Reliability Anonymous , 12/06/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchase my car with 100 K miles on it. Now it has 215 K on it and it is still going strong. I am looking for another vehicle right now and possibly going to purchase another Hyundai. It has been super reliable and has only needed general maintainence. Report Abuse

My Little Hootie Hyundai Luna Reneé , 10/11/2015 GL 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got my 1999 Hyundai Elantra with 52,000 miles (and some change) on it and I have NEVER had a problem with it. I got it almost 2 years ago and I plan on running it until it won't run anymore! It has fantastic handling in the snow (front wheel drive) and great gas mileage. It was a great graduation gift from my grandmother and I recommend it for anyone. It's such a reliable car and I'm so glad that it was (and still is) my first car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Enjoying this car after 11 years gloryglo , 10/22/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car when Hyundai just started giving their 100,000 mile warranty after having some bad reviews previously. My choice was between a Honda Civic, which I had before and the Hyundai Elantra wagon which was 2000 less in price with only a 3 year warranty. I took a chance and bought the Hyundai. (both choices were manual shift which I always drive). I made the right choice and have been very happy with this car. I do all short trips, no highway driving. I just had to replace the clutch at 45,000. My first big expense. It now drives like a new car. very peppy! All other repairs have been normal wear and tear. Oil changes only $10 at dealership. I'm happy!

GREAT CAR - CAN'T BEAT IT FOR THE $$! METOO , 07/18/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My husband bought me my little red wagon (same as in the photo actually!) in Aug. of 1999. Parts that we have replaced were all past the normal wear mark and we have done NO major repairs at approx. 36000 miles. Great warranty, roadside assistance, great price. Actually recommended the car to my mom and she purchased a 2001 Elantra sedan-what more can I say?? Next - I want the Sonata!