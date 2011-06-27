Used 1999 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews
Good Deal and Great Reliability
I purchase my car with 100 K miles on it. Now it has 215 K on it and it is still going strong. I am looking for another vehicle right now and possibly going to purchase another Hyundai. It has been super reliable and has only needed general maintainence.
My Little Hootie Hyundai
I got my 1999 Hyundai Elantra with 52,000 miles (and some change) on it and I have NEVER had a problem with it. I got it almost 2 years ago and I plan on running it until it won't run anymore! It has fantastic handling in the snow (front wheel drive) and great gas mileage. It was a great graduation gift from my grandmother and I recommend it for anyone. It's such a reliable car and I'm so glad that it was (and still is) my first car!
Enjoying this car after 11 years
I bought this car when Hyundai just started giving their 100,000 mile warranty after having some bad reviews previously. My choice was between a Honda Civic, which I had before and the Hyundai Elantra wagon which was 2000 less in price with only a 3 year warranty. I took a chance and bought the Hyundai. (both choices were manual shift which I always drive). I made the right choice and have been very happy with this car. I do all short trips, no highway driving. I just had to replace the clutch at 45,000. My first big expense. It now drives like a new car. very peppy! All other repairs have been normal wear and tear. Oil changes only $10 at dealership. I'm happy!
GREAT CAR - CAN'T BEAT IT FOR THE $$!
My husband bought me my little red wagon (same as in the photo actually!) in Aug. of 1999. Parts that we have replaced were all past the normal wear mark and we have done NO major repairs at approx. 36000 miles. Great warranty, roadside assistance, great price. Actually recommended the car to my mom and she purchased a 2001 Elantra sedan-what more can I say?? Next - I want the Sonata!
Evaluation of 1999 Hyundai Elantra Wagon
I like the body, the roominess, and the convenient style of the hatchback. It gets around and it is easy to maneuver. It gets good gas mileage and is easy to park because of the size. I think it is undervalued in the blue book.
