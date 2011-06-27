Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,643
|$11,557
|$13,637
|Clean
|$9,349
|$11,210
|$13,206
|Average
|$8,762
|$10,516
|$12,343
|Rough
|$8,174
|$9,822
|$11,480
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,910
|$10,734
|$12,717
|Clean
|$8,638
|$10,412
|$12,315
|Average
|$8,095
|$9,768
|$11,510
|Rough
|$7,552
|$9,123
|$10,705