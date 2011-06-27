  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Accent SE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Accent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,645
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG36
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/41 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)392.7/487.9 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size1.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower120 hp @ 6,300 rpm
Torque113 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity959 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$190
Option Code 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Tray +$115
Dual USB Charger +$70
Carpeted Floor Mats +$155
Rear Cupholder Insert w/Console Armrest +$65
Cargo Hook +$30
Cargo Net +$55
First Aid Kit +$30
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock +$65
Bumper Applique +$75
Mudguards +$115
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,679 lbs.
EPA interior volume103.9 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,638 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
Length172.6 in.
Maximum payload959 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.1 in.
Wheel base101.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Absolute Black
  • Olympus Silver
  • Frost White Pearl
  • Pomegranate Red
  • Forge Gray
  • Admiral Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
185/65R15 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
