Volkswagen Hatchbacks for Sale

- $45,249Good Deal$764/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTIONExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SEL R-Line 4Motion$5,515 off MSRP! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWSR7AN0LE017566
Stock: 37553
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $29,949Good Deal$499/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S$3,837 off MSRP! Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU7LM010546
Stock: 37454
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $49,299Great Deal$851/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTIONExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SEL Premium R-Line 4Motion$5,682 off MSRP! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWTR7AN9LE015061
Stock: 37491
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- $30,749Good Deal$512/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S$3,870 off MSRP! Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AUXLM008648
Stock: 37456
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$24,675$411/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSIExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T TSIRecent Arrival! 28/36 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWW57AU9LM013690
Stock: 37590
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $25,475Great Deal$424/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSIExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T TSI$3,665 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 29/35 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWG57AU4LM010961
Stock: 37514
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $45,249Good Deal$764/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTIONExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SEL R-Line 4Motion$5,515 off MSRP! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWSR7AN5LE014775
Stock: 37426
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- $30,749Good Deal$512/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S$3,870 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AU6LM009800
Stock: 37383
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- $30,749Good Deal$513/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S$3,870 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AU8LM009412
Stock: 37463
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $30,749Good Deal$512/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S$3,870 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AU1LM010692
Stock: 37455
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $30,749Good Deal$513/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S$3,870 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AU4LM010007
Stock: 37462
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $34,475Good Deal$574/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SEExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T SE$4,025 off MSRP! Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AUXLM012506
Stock: 37580
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $34,349Good Deal$572/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SEExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T SE$4,014 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AU4LM009164
Stock: 37382
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- $39,349Good Deal$637/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTIONExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Arteon 2.0T SE 4Motion$5,248 off MSRP! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBR7AN0LE012223
Stock: 37425
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$25,475$424/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSIExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Rosenthal Fairfax VW. We offer price quotes that do not include college graduate or military incentives since a low percentage of customers actually qualify. A majority of our competitors automatically include both of these incentives in all of their price quotes. We mention this as a courtesy to help you get accurate price quotes while researching for your new vehicle. We make every effort to provide accurate information, please verify options and price before purchase, Fairfax VW is not responsible for errors or omissions. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Quoted price available on in-stock units only. All prices are exclusive internet prices only. Financing is subject to approved credit through designated lender. Price plus tax, tags, processing fee of $799 VA, freight included manufacturers installed items. A $395 transfer fee will be added to the price of all NEW vehicles transferred in from other locations. All customers must qualify for all manufacturer and Loyalty rebates and incentives included in the price, some require financing through the manufacturer. Some manufacturer rebates are not compatible with special manufacturer finance offers. Manufacturer Rebates and incentives are valid during the time period set by the manufacturer and are subject to change without notice. Additional manufacturer rebates and incentives may apply to those who qualify and may lower the sales price. 2 or more available at this price. See dealer for details. * Images and options shown are examples, only, and may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, pricing or other specifications.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWG57AU3LM015018
Stock: 37637
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New ListingStock photo © EVOX Images$37,975$632/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI AutobahnExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AU8LM013391
Stock: DX11779
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $30,749Good Deal$512/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI SExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0T S$3,870 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW6T7AU0LM010652
Stock: 37464
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$25,475$424/mo est. loan
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSIExteriorInterior15 miles away
Fairfax Volkswagen - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWG57AU6LM014994
Stock: 37624
Listed since: 08-14-2020