Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Accent Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,496
|$7,272
|$9,092
|Clean
|$5,249
|$6,953
|$8,666
|Average
|$4,757
|$6,316
|$7,815
|Rough
|$4,264
|$5,678
|$6,963
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,078
|$6,776
|$8,515
|Clean
|$4,850
|$6,479
|$8,116
|Average
|$4,395
|$5,886
|$7,318
|Rough
|$3,940
|$5,292
|$6,521
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Accent Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,878
|$7,970
|$10,105
|Clean
|$5,614
|$7,621
|$9,632
|Average
|$5,087
|$6,922
|$8,685
|Rough
|$4,560
|$6,223
|$7,739
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,286
|$7,049
|$8,853
|Clean
|$5,049
|$6,740
|$8,438
|Average
|$4,575
|$6,122
|$7,609
|Rough
|$4,101
|$5,504
|$6,780
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Accent GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,153
|$6,883
|$8,652
|Clean
|$4,922
|$6,581
|$8,247
|Average
|$4,460
|$5,978
|$7,437
|Rough
|$3,998
|$5,375
|$6,627
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Accent GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,157
|$6,875
|$8,632
|Clean
|$4,925
|$6,573
|$8,228
|Average
|$4,463
|$5,971
|$7,420
|Rough
|$4,001
|$5,368
|$6,611