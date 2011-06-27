Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,592
|$14,768
|$17,232
|Clean
|$9,896
|$13,805
|$16,108
|Average
|$8,504
|$11,878
|$13,860
|Rough
|$7,112
|$9,951
|$11,611
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,404
|$14,734
|$16,702
|Clean
|$10,655
|$13,773
|$15,612
|Average
|$9,156
|$11,850
|$13,433
|Rough
|$7,658
|$9,928
|$11,254
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,705
|$13,624
|$15,350
|Clean
|$10,002
|$12,735
|$14,349
|Average
|$8,595
|$10,958
|$12,346
|Rough
|$7,188
|$9,180
|$10,343
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,841
|$8,585
|$9,617
|Clean
|$6,391
|$8,025
|$8,990
|Average
|$5,492
|$6,905
|$7,735
|Rough
|$4,593
|$5,785
|$6,480
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,532
|$9,965
|$11,403
|Clean
|$7,037
|$9,315
|$10,659
|Average
|$6,047
|$8,015
|$9,171
|Rough
|$5,058
|$6,715
|$7,684
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,391
|$12,870
|$14,338
|Clean
|$9,709
|$12,030
|$13,402
|Average
|$8,343
|$10,351
|$11,532
|Rough
|$6,978
|$8,672
|$9,661
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,881
|$16,363
|$17,835
|Clean
|$12,969
|$15,296
|$16,672
|Average
|$11,145
|$13,161
|$14,345
|Rough
|$9,321
|$11,026
|$12,018
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,690
|$11,390
|$12,985
|Clean
|$8,119
|$10,647
|$12,138
|Average
|$6,977
|$9,160
|$10,443
|Rough
|$5,835
|$7,674
|$8,749
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,817
|$14,064
|$15,982
|Clean
|$10,106
|$13,147
|$14,939
|Average
|$8,685
|$11,312
|$12,854
|Rough
|$7,264
|$9,476
|$10,769
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,533
|$11,169
|$12,725
|Clean
|$7,973
|$10,440
|$11,895
|Average
|$6,851
|$8,983
|$10,235
|Rough
|$5,730
|$7,525
|$8,574
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,877
|$12,460
|$14,575
|Clean
|$8,294
|$11,647
|$13,624
|Average
|$7,128
|$10,022
|$11,722
|Rough
|$5,961
|$8,396
|$9,821
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,546
|$11,216
|$12,794
|Clean
|$7,985
|$10,484
|$11,959
|Average
|$6,862
|$9,021
|$10,290
|Rough
|$5,739
|$7,557
|$8,621
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,022
|$10,506
|$11,974
|Clean
|$7,495
|$9,820
|$11,193
|Average
|$6,441
|$8,450
|$9,630
|Rough
|$5,387
|$7,079
|$8,068
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,916
|$9,134
|$9,271
|Clean
|$8,330
|$8,538
|$8,667
|Average
|$7,159
|$7,346
|$7,457
|Rough
|$5,987
|$6,155
|$6,247
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,285
|$10,864
|$11,803
|Clean
|$8,675
|$10,155
|$11,033
|Average
|$7,455
|$8,738
|$9,493
|Rough
|$6,235
|$7,320
|$7,953
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,401
|$11,040
|$12,600
|Clean
|$7,849
|$10,320
|$11,778
|Average
|$6,745
|$8,879
|$10,134
|Rough
|$5,641
|$7,439
|$8,490
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,382
|$10,918
|$12,416
|Clean
|$7,831
|$10,205
|$11,606
|Average
|$6,730
|$8,781
|$9,986
|Rough
|$5,629
|$7,356
|$8,366
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,673
|$9,999
|$11,373
|Clean
|$7,169
|$9,347
|$10,631
|Average
|$6,161
|$8,042
|$9,147
|Rough
|$5,153
|$6,737
|$7,663