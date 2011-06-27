  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,592$14,768$17,232
Clean$9,896$13,805$16,108
Average$8,504$11,878$13,860
Rough$7,112$9,951$11,611
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,404$14,734$16,702
Clean$10,655$13,773$15,612
Average$9,156$11,850$13,433
Rough$7,658$9,928$11,254
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,705$13,624$15,350
Clean$10,002$12,735$14,349
Average$8,595$10,958$12,346
Rough$7,188$9,180$10,343
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,841$8,585$9,617
Clean$6,391$8,025$8,990
Average$5,492$6,905$7,735
Rough$4,593$5,785$6,480
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,532$9,965$11,403
Clean$7,037$9,315$10,659
Average$6,047$8,015$9,171
Rough$5,058$6,715$7,684
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,391$12,870$14,338
Clean$9,709$12,030$13,402
Average$8,343$10,351$11,532
Rough$6,978$8,672$9,661
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,881$16,363$17,835
Clean$12,969$15,296$16,672
Average$11,145$13,161$14,345
Rough$9,321$11,026$12,018
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,690$11,390$12,985
Clean$8,119$10,647$12,138
Average$6,977$9,160$10,443
Rough$5,835$7,674$8,749
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,817$14,064$15,982
Clean$10,106$13,147$14,939
Average$8,685$11,312$12,854
Rough$7,264$9,476$10,769
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,533$11,169$12,725
Clean$7,973$10,440$11,895
Average$6,851$8,983$10,235
Rough$5,730$7,525$8,574
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,877$12,460$14,575
Clean$8,294$11,647$13,624
Average$7,128$10,022$11,722
Rough$5,961$8,396$9,821
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,546$11,216$12,794
Clean$7,985$10,484$11,959
Average$6,862$9,021$10,290
Rough$5,739$7,557$8,621
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,022$10,506$11,974
Clean$7,495$9,820$11,193
Average$6,441$8,450$9,630
Rough$5,387$7,079$8,068
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,916$9,134$9,271
Clean$8,330$8,538$8,667
Average$7,159$7,346$7,457
Rough$5,987$6,155$6,247
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,285$10,864$11,803
Clean$8,675$10,155$11,033
Average$7,455$8,738$9,493
Rough$6,235$7,320$7,953
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,401$11,040$12,600
Clean$7,849$10,320$11,778
Average$6,745$8,879$10,134
Rough$5,641$7,439$8,490
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,382$10,918$12,416
Clean$7,831$10,205$11,606
Average$6,730$8,781$9,986
Rough$5,629$7,356$8,366
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,673$9,999$11,373
Clean$7,169$9,347$10,631
Average$6,161$8,042$9,147
Rough$5,153$6,737$7,663
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Yukon XL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,315 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Yukon XL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,315 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 GMC Yukon XL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,315 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 GMC Yukon XL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 GMC Yukon XL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 GMC Yukon XL ranges from $5,058 to $11,403, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 GMC Yukon XL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.