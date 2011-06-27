  1. Home
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
$35,090
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,090
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$35,090
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$35,090
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$35,090
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
$35,090
Hitch Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
Sierra Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,090
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,090
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$35,090
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
$35,090
IntelliLink Audio System w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screenyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Color-Keyed Carpet w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
Front All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
$35,090
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$35,090
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
$35,090
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Body-Colored Accented Grilleyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Chrome Grille Surround w/Body-Color Insertsyes
Skid Resistant Bed Lineryes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body-Colored Bodyside Moldingsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$35,090
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Curb weight5985 lbs.
Gross weight10400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height77.8 in.
Maximum payload4390 lbs.
Wheel base133.6 in.
Width80.1 in.
Colors
$35,090
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
$35,090
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$35,090
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$35,090
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles