Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,973
|$34,936
|$39,104
|Clean
|$30,081
|$33,929
|$37,962
|Average
|$28,298
|$31,915
|$35,679
|Rough
|$26,516
|$29,900
|$33,395
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,054
|$30,516
|$34,157
|Clean
|$26,276
|$29,636
|$33,160
|Average
|$24,718
|$27,877
|$31,165
|Rough
|$23,161
|$26,117
|$29,170
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,718
|$39,123
|$41,670
|Clean
|$35,661
|$37,995
|$40,453
|Average
|$33,548
|$35,739
|$38,020
|Rough
|$31,434
|$33,483
|$35,587
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,193
|$37,908
|$40,777
|Clean
|$34,180
|$36,815
|$39,586
|Average
|$32,154
|$34,629
|$37,205
|Rough
|$30,129
|$32,443
|$34,824
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,552
|$29,950
|$33,523
|Clean
|$25,788
|$29,087
|$32,545
|Average
|$24,260
|$27,360
|$30,587
|Rough
|$22,731
|$25,633
|$28,629
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,433
|$32,071
|$35,898
|Clean
|$27,615
|$31,147
|$34,850
|Average
|$25,978
|$29,297
|$32,754
|Rough
|$24,342
|$27,448
|$30,658
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,863
|$36,601
|$37,409
|Clean
|$34,831
|$35,546
|$36,317
|Average
|$32,766
|$33,436
|$34,132
|Rough
|$30,702
|$31,325
|$31,948
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,154
|$31,478
|$33,933
|Clean
|$28,315
|$30,570
|$32,943
|Average
|$26,637
|$28,755
|$30,961
|Rough
|$24,959
|$26,940
|$28,980
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,949
|$42,362
|$44,919
|Clean
|$38,799
|$41,140
|$43,608
|Average
|$36,500
|$38,697
|$40,985
|Rough
|$34,200
|$36,255
|$38,362
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,565
|$29,964
|$33,540
|Clean
|$25,800
|$29,100
|$32,560
|Average
|$24,271
|$27,372
|$30,602
|Rough
|$22,742
|$25,645
|$28,643
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,838
|$43,369
|$46,055
|Clean
|$39,662
|$42,119
|$44,710
|Average
|$37,312
|$39,618
|$42,021
|Rough
|$34,961
|$37,117
|$39,331
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,186
|$31,792
|$35,585
|Clean
|$27,375
|$30,876
|$34,546
|Average
|$25,752
|$29,042
|$32,468
|Rough
|$24,130
|$27,209
|$30,390
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,450
|$29,835
|$33,395
|Clean
|$25,689
|$28,975
|$32,420
|Average
|$24,167
|$27,254
|$30,470
|Rough
|$22,644
|$25,534
|$28,519
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,074
|$34,440
|$36,943
|Clean
|$31,151
|$33,447
|$35,865
|Average
|$29,305
|$31,461
|$33,707
|Rough
|$27,458
|$29,475
|$31,550
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,006
|$33,082
|$35,280
|Clean
|$30,114
|$32,128
|$34,250
|Average
|$28,329
|$30,220
|$32,189
|Rough
|$26,544
|$28,313
|$30,129
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,975
|$42,386
|$44,944
|Clean
|$38,824
|$41,164
|$43,632
|Average
|$36,523
|$38,719
|$41,007
|Rough
|$34,222
|$36,275
|$38,382
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,997
|$37,391
|$39,926
|Clean
|$33,989
|$36,313
|$38,761
|Average
|$31,975
|$34,156
|$36,429
|Rough
|$29,960
|$32,000
|$34,098
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,740
|$48,206
|$51,869
|Clean
|$43,452
|$46,816
|$50,355
|Average
|$40,877
|$44,036
|$47,326
|Rough
|$38,302
|$41,257
|$44,297
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,894
|$48,326
|$51,955
|Clean
|$43,602
|$46,933
|$50,438
|Average
|$41,018
|$44,146
|$47,404
|Rough
|$38,433
|$41,360
|$44,370
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,071
|$26,022
|$29,127
|Clean
|$22,407
|$25,272
|$28,276
|Average
|$21,079
|$23,772
|$26,575
|Rough
|$19,751
|$22,271
|$24,875
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,458
|$27,061
|$28,762
|Clean
|$24,725
|$26,281
|$27,922
|Average
|$23,260
|$24,720
|$26,243
|Rough
|$21,794
|$23,160
|$24,563
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,466
|$38,869
|$41,415
|Clean
|$35,416
|$37,749
|$40,206
|Average
|$33,317
|$35,507
|$37,787
|Rough
|$31,218
|$33,266
|$35,369
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,562
|$27,705
|$31,010
|Clean
|$23,855
|$26,906
|$30,104
|Average
|$22,441
|$25,309
|$28,293
|Rough
|$21,027
|$23,711
|$26,483
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,289
|$33,037
|$36,979
|Clean
|$28,446
|$32,085
|$35,899
|Average
|$26,761
|$30,180
|$33,740
|Rough
|$25,075
|$28,275
|$31,581
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,078
|$32,417
|$34,890
|Clean
|$29,213
|$31,483
|$33,872
|Average
|$27,481
|$29,613
|$31,834
|Rough
|$25,750
|$27,744
|$29,797
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,175
|$29,524
|$33,047
|Clean
|$25,422
|$28,673
|$32,082
|Average
|$23,915
|$26,971
|$30,152
|Rough
|$22,408
|$25,268
|$28,223
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,326
|$38,728
|$41,272
|Clean
|$35,280
|$37,612
|$40,067
|Average
|$33,189
|$35,378
|$37,657
|Rough
|$31,098
|$33,145
|$35,247
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,613
|$41,572
|$44,702
|Clean
|$37,502
|$40,374
|$43,396
|Average
|$35,279
|$37,977
|$40,786
|Rough
|$33,056
|$35,579
|$38,176
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,610
|$42,423
|$47,483
|Clean
|$36,528
|$41,200
|$46,097
|Average
|$34,363
|$38,753
|$43,324
|Rough
|$32,198
|$36,307
|$40,551
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,122
|$26,080
|$29,192
|Clean
|$22,456
|$25,328
|$28,340
|Average
|$21,125
|$23,824
|$26,635
|Rough
|$19,794
|$22,320
|$24,930
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,625
|$48,080
|$53,816
|Clean
|$41,398
|$46,693
|$52,244
|Average
|$38,945
|$43,921
|$49,102
|Rough
|$36,491
|$41,149
|$45,959
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,378
|$43,288
|$48,453
|Clean
|$37,274
|$42,040
|$47,038
|Average
|$35,064
|$39,544
|$44,209
|Rough
|$32,855
|$37,048
|$41,379
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,127
|$30,598
|$34,249
|Clean
|$26,346
|$29,716
|$33,249
|Average
|$24,785
|$27,952
|$31,249
|Rough
|$23,223
|$26,187
|$29,249
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,856
|$36,259
|$38,803
|Clean
|$32,881
|$35,213
|$37,670
|Average
|$30,933
|$33,123
|$35,404
|Rough
|$28,984
|$31,032
|$33,138
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,090
|$42,501
|$45,060
|Clean
|$38,937
|$41,276
|$43,744
|Average
|$36,629
|$38,825
|$41,113
|Rough
|$34,321
|$36,374
|$38,481
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,867
|$37,260
|$39,794
|Clean
|$33,863
|$36,186
|$38,632
|Average
|$31,856
|$34,037
|$36,309
|Rough
|$29,849
|$31,888
|$33,985
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,982
|$35,359
|$37,873
|Clean
|$32,033
|$34,339
|$36,768
|Average
|$30,135
|$32,300
|$34,556
|Rough
|$28,236
|$30,261
|$32,344
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,731
|$32,407
|$36,272
|Clean
|$27,904
|$31,473
|$35,213
|Average
|$26,250
|$29,604
|$33,095
|Rough
|$24,596
|$27,735
|$30,977
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,532
|$27,671
|$30,972
|Clean
|$23,826
|$26,873
|$30,068
|Average
|$22,414
|$25,277
|$28,259
|Rough
|$21,002
|$23,682
|$26,450
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,530
|$29,925
|$33,494
|Clean
|$25,767
|$29,062
|$32,516
|Average
|$24,240
|$27,337
|$30,560
|Rough
|$22,712
|$25,611
|$28,605
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,046
|$50,368
|$53,882
|Clean
|$45,692
|$48,915
|$52,308
|Average
|$42,984
|$46,011
|$49,162
|Rough
|$40,276
|$43,107
|$46,015
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,107
|$30,598
|$32,185
|Clean
|$28,269
|$29,716
|$31,246
|Average
|$26,594
|$27,952
|$29,366
|Rough
|$24,918
|$26,187
|$27,487
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,884
|$33,709
|$37,730
|Clean
|$29,024
|$32,737
|$36,628
|Average
|$27,304
|$30,793
|$34,425
|Rough
|$25,584
|$28,849
|$32,222
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,690
|$35,745
|$40,010
|Clean
|$30,778
|$34,714
|$38,842
|Average
|$28,954
|$32,653
|$36,505
|Rough
|$27,130
|$30,592
|$34,169