  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,973$34,936$39,104
Clean$30,081$33,929$37,962
Average$28,298$31,915$35,679
Rough$26,516$29,900$33,395
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,054$30,516$34,157
Clean$26,276$29,636$33,160
Average$24,718$27,877$31,165
Rough$23,161$26,117$29,170
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,718$39,123$41,670
Clean$35,661$37,995$40,453
Average$33,548$35,739$38,020
Rough$31,434$33,483$35,587
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,193$37,908$40,777
Clean$34,180$36,815$39,586
Average$32,154$34,629$37,205
Rough$30,129$32,443$34,824
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,552$29,950$33,523
Clean$25,788$29,087$32,545
Average$24,260$27,360$30,587
Rough$22,731$25,633$28,629
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,433$32,071$35,898
Clean$27,615$31,147$34,850
Average$25,978$29,297$32,754
Rough$24,342$27,448$30,658
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,863$36,601$37,409
Clean$34,831$35,546$36,317
Average$32,766$33,436$34,132
Rough$30,702$31,325$31,948
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,154$31,478$33,933
Clean$28,315$30,570$32,943
Average$26,637$28,755$30,961
Rough$24,959$26,940$28,980
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,949$42,362$44,919
Clean$38,799$41,140$43,608
Average$36,500$38,697$40,985
Rough$34,200$36,255$38,362
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,565$29,964$33,540
Clean$25,800$29,100$32,560
Average$24,271$27,372$30,602
Rough$22,742$25,645$28,643
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,838$43,369$46,055
Clean$39,662$42,119$44,710
Average$37,312$39,618$42,021
Rough$34,961$37,117$39,331
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,186$31,792$35,585
Clean$27,375$30,876$34,546
Average$25,752$29,042$32,468
Rough$24,130$27,209$30,390
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,450$29,835$33,395
Clean$25,689$28,975$32,420
Average$24,167$27,254$30,470
Rough$22,644$25,534$28,519
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,074$34,440$36,943
Clean$31,151$33,447$35,865
Average$29,305$31,461$33,707
Rough$27,458$29,475$31,550
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,006$33,082$35,280
Clean$30,114$32,128$34,250
Average$28,329$30,220$32,189
Rough$26,544$28,313$30,129
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,975$42,386$44,944
Clean$38,824$41,164$43,632
Average$36,523$38,719$41,007
Rough$34,222$36,275$38,382
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,997$37,391$39,926
Clean$33,989$36,313$38,761
Average$31,975$34,156$36,429
Rough$29,960$32,000$34,098
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,740$48,206$51,869
Clean$43,452$46,816$50,355
Average$40,877$44,036$47,326
Rough$38,302$41,257$44,297
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,894$48,326$51,955
Clean$43,602$46,933$50,438
Average$41,018$44,146$47,404
Rough$38,433$41,360$44,370
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,071$26,022$29,127
Clean$22,407$25,272$28,276
Average$21,079$23,772$26,575
Rough$19,751$22,271$24,875
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,458$27,061$28,762
Clean$24,725$26,281$27,922
Average$23,260$24,720$26,243
Rough$21,794$23,160$24,563
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,466$38,869$41,415
Clean$35,416$37,749$40,206
Average$33,317$35,507$37,787
Rough$31,218$33,266$35,369
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,562$27,705$31,010
Clean$23,855$26,906$30,104
Average$22,441$25,309$28,293
Rough$21,027$23,711$26,483
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,289$33,037$36,979
Clean$28,446$32,085$35,899
Average$26,761$30,180$33,740
Rough$25,075$28,275$31,581
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,078$32,417$34,890
Clean$29,213$31,483$33,872
Average$27,481$29,613$31,834
Rough$25,750$27,744$29,797
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,175$29,524$33,047
Clean$25,422$28,673$32,082
Average$23,915$26,971$30,152
Rough$22,408$25,268$28,223
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,326$38,728$41,272
Clean$35,280$37,612$40,067
Average$33,189$35,378$37,657
Rough$31,098$33,145$35,247
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,613$41,572$44,702
Clean$37,502$40,374$43,396
Average$35,279$37,977$40,786
Rough$33,056$35,579$38,176
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,610$42,423$47,483
Clean$36,528$41,200$46,097
Average$34,363$38,753$43,324
Rough$32,198$36,307$40,551
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,122$26,080$29,192
Clean$22,456$25,328$28,340
Average$21,125$23,824$26,635
Rough$19,794$22,320$24,930
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,625$48,080$53,816
Clean$41,398$46,693$52,244
Average$38,945$43,921$49,102
Rough$36,491$41,149$45,959
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,378$43,288$48,453
Clean$37,274$42,040$47,038
Average$35,064$39,544$44,209
Rough$32,855$37,048$41,379
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,127$30,598$34,249
Clean$26,346$29,716$33,249
Average$24,785$27,952$31,249
Rough$23,223$26,187$29,249
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,856$36,259$38,803
Clean$32,881$35,213$37,670
Average$30,933$33,123$35,404
Rough$28,984$31,032$33,138
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,090$42,501$45,060
Clean$38,937$41,276$43,744
Average$36,629$38,825$41,113
Rough$34,321$36,374$38,481
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,867$37,260$39,794
Clean$33,863$36,186$38,632
Average$31,856$34,037$36,309
Rough$29,849$31,888$33,985
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,982$35,359$37,873
Clean$32,033$34,339$36,768
Average$30,135$32,300$34,556
Rough$28,236$30,261$32,344
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,731$32,407$36,272
Clean$27,904$31,473$35,213
Average$26,250$29,604$33,095
Rough$24,596$27,735$30,977
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,532$27,671$30,972
Clean$23,826$26,873$30,068
Average$22,414$25,277$28,259
Rough$21,002$23,682$26,450
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,530$29,925$33,494
Clean$25,767$29,062$32,516
Average$24,240$27,337$30,560
Rough$22,712$25,611$28,605
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,046$50,368$53,882
Clean$45,692$48,915$52,308
Average$42,984$46,011$49,162
Rough$40,276$43,107$46,015
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,107$30,598$32,185
Clean$28,269$29,716$31,246
Average$26,594$27,952$29,366
Rough$24,918$26,187$27,487
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,884$33,709$37,730
Clean$29,024$32,737$36,628
Average$27,304$30,793$34,425
Rough$25,584$28,849$32,222
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,690$35,745$40,010
Clean$30,778$34,714$38,842
Average$28,954$32,653$36,505
Rough$27,130$30,592$34,169
Sell my 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,407 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,272 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,407 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,272 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,407 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,272 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $19,751 to $29,127, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.