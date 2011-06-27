  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,011$18,063$20,982
Clean$13,206$17,016$19,732
Average$11,596$14,921$17,233
Rough$9,986$12,825$14,733
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,575$20,081$23,325
Clean$14,681$18,916$21,936
Average$12,891$16,587$19,157
Rough$11,101$14,258$16,378
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,479$18,668$21,683
Clean$13,647$17,585$20,392
Average$11,983$15,420$17,809
Rough$10,320$13,254$15,226
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,677$18,229$20,796
Clean$13,833$17,172$19,557
Average$12,147$15,057$17,080
Rough$10,460$12,943$14,603
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,633$16,288$18,919
Clean$11,907$15,343$17,792
Average$10,455$13,454$15,538
Rough$9,004$11,565$13,284
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,849$20,075$21,721
Clean$16,823$18,911$20,428
Average$14,772$16,582$17,840
Rough$12,721$14,254$15,252
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,878$19,183$22,281
Clean$14,023$18,070$20,954
Average$12,314$15,845$18,300
Rough$10,604$13,620$15,646
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,343$17,063$19,043
Clean$13,519$16,074$17,909
Average$11,871$14,095$15,640
Rough$10,223$12,115$13,372
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,281$15,833$18,392
Clean$11,576$14,915$17,296
Average$10,164$13,079$15,105
Rough$8,753$11,242$12,914
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,823$27,594$31,756
Clean$20,570$25,994$29,865
Average$18,062$22,793$26,082
Rough$15,554$19,592$22,299
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,678$16,345$18,985
Clean$11,949$15,397$17,854
Average$10,493$13,501$15,592
Rough$9,036$11,605$13,331
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,725$22,701$26,287
Clean$16,706$21,385$24,721
Average$14,670$18,751$21,589
Rough$12,633$16,118$18,458
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,716$23,292$26,599
Clean$17,641$21,941$25,015
Average$15,490$19,239$21,846
Rough$13,339$16,538$18,678
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,420$19,591$22,598
Clean$14,534$18,455$21,252
Average$12,762$16,183$18,560
Rough$10,990$13,910$15,868
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,881$20,793$23,624
Clean$15,911$19,587$22,217
Average$13,971$17,176$19,403
Rough$12,031$14,764$16,589
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,436$17,322$20,120
Clean$12,664$16,318$18,922
Average$11,120$14,308$16,525
Rough$9,576$12,299$14,128
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,545$22,160$25,490
Clean$16,537$20,875$23,971
Average$14,521$18,305$20,935
Rough$12,505$15,734$17,899
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,678$15,057$17,489
Clean$11,007$14,184$16,447
Average$9,665$12,437$14,364
Rough$8,323$10,691$12,280
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,123$19,783$22,434
Clean$15,196$18,636$21,098
Average$13,344$16,341$18,425
Rough$11,491$14,046$15,753
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,184$17,455$19,822
Clean$13,369$16,442$18,641
Average$11,739$14,418$16,280
Rough$10,109$12,393$13,919
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,343$19,781$22,977
Clean$14,461$18,634$21,608
Average$12,698$16,339$18,871
Rough$10,935$14,045$16,134
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,163$16,971$19,712
Clean$12,407$15,987$18,538
Average$10,894$14,018$16,190
Rough$9,382$12,050$13,841
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,764$20,679$23,512
Clean$15,801$19,480$22,112
Average$13,875$17,081$19,311
Rough$11,948$14,682$16,510
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,249$18,370$21,338
Clean$13,430$17,304$20,067
Average$11,793$15,174$17,525
Rough$10,155$13,043$14,983
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,792$17,963$20,263
Clean$13,942$16,921$19,056
Average$12,242$14,837$16,642
Rough$10,543$12,754$14,229
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,339$23,429$27,097
Clean$17,285$22,071$25,483
Average$15,178$19,353$22,255
Rough$13,070$16,635$19,027
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,199$17,017$19,766
Clean$12,441$16,030$18,588
Average$10,924$14,056$16,234
Rough$9,408$12,083$13,879
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,142$16,944$19,681
Clean$12,387$15,961$18,509
Average$10,877$13,996$16,165
Rough$9,367$12,031$13,820
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,139$25,642$29,610
Clean$18,982$24,155$27,846
Average$16,667$21,181$24,319
Rough$14,353$18,207$20,792
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,727$16,409$19,060
Clean$11,996$15,458$17,925
Average$10,534$13,554$15,655
Rough$9,071$11,651$13,384
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,981$27,509$31,501
Clean$20,718$25,914$29,625
Average$18,192$22,723$25,872
Rough$15,667$19,532$22,120
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,262$23,338$26,995
Clean$17,213$21,984$25,388
Average$15,114$19,277$22,172
Rough$13,016$16,570$18,956
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,989$14,507$16,336
Clean$11,300$13,666$15,363
Average$9,922$11,983$13,417
Rough$8,545$10,301$11,471
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,513$23,869$27,724
Clean$17,450$22,485$26,073
Average$15,322$19,716$22,770
Rough$13,195$16,948$19,467
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,808$21,234$24,427
Clean$15,842$20,003$22,972
Average$13,911$17,540$20,063
Rough$11,979$15,077$17,153
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,730$21,570$25,053
Clean$15,769$20,319$23,561
Average$13,847$17,817$20,577
Rough$11,924$15,315$17,592
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,680$21,666$24,552
Clean$16,664$20,409$23,090
Average$14,633$17,896$20,165
Rough$12,601$15,383$17,240
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,809$17,805$20,680
Clean$13,016$16,772$19,448
Average$11,429$14,707$16,985
Rough$9,842$12,642$14,521
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,388$27,575$32,029
Clean$20,159$25,975$30,121
Average$17,701$22,777$26,306
Rough$15,244$19,579$22,490
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,584$23,960$27,830
Clean$17,516$22,571$26,173
Average$15,380$19,791$22,857
Rough$13,245$17,012$19,542
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,219$18,332$21,294
Clean$13,402$17,269$20,025
Average$11,769$15,142$17,489
Rough$10,135$13,016$14,952
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,218$18,739$21,287
Clean$14,343$17,652$20,019
Average$12,595$15,479$17,484
Rough$10,846$13,305$14,948
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,184 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,184 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,184 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $8,323 to $17,489, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.