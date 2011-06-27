Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,011
|$18,063
|$20,982
|Clean
|$13,206
|$17,016
|$19,732
|Average
|$11,596
|$14,921
|$17,233
|Rough
|$9,986
|$12,825
|$14,733
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,575
|$20,081
|$23,325
|Clean
|$14,681
|$18,916
|$21,936
|Average
|$12,891
|$16,587
|$19,157
|Rough
|$11,101
|$14,258
|$16,378
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,479
|$18,668
|$21,683
|Clean
|$13,647
|$17,585
|$20,392
|Average
|$11,983
|$15,420
|$17,809
|Rough
|$10,320
|$13,254
|$15,226
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,677
|$18,229
|$20,796
|Clean
|$13,833
|$17,172
|$19,557
|Average
|$12,147
|$15,057
|$17,080
|Rough
|$10,460
|$12,943
|$14,603
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,633
|$16,288
|$18,919
|Clean
|$11,907
|$15,343
|$17,792
|Average
|$10,455
|$13,454
|$15,538
|Rough
|$9,004
|$11,565
|$13,284
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,849
|$20,075
|$21,721
|Clean
|$16,823
|$18,911
|$20,428
|Average
|$14,772
|$16,582
|$17,840
|Rough
|$12,721
|$14,254
|$15,252
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,878
|$19,183
|$22,281
|Clean
|$14,023
|$18,070
|$20,954
|Average
|$12,314
|$15,845
|$18,300
|Rough
|$10,604
|$13,620
|$15,646
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,343
|$17,063
|$19,043
|Clean
|$13,519
|$16,074
|$17,909
|Average
|$11,871
|$14,095
|$15,640
|Rough
|$10,223
|$12,115
|$13,372
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,281
|$15,833
|$18,392
|Clean
|$11,576
|$14,915
|$17,296
|Average
|$10,164
|$13,079
|$15,105
|Rough
|$8,753
|$11,242
|$12,914
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,823
|$27,594
|$31,756
|Clean
|$20,570
|$25,994
|$29,865
|Average
|$18,062
|$22,793
|$26,082
|Rough
|$15,554
|$19,592
|$22,299
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,678
|$16,345
|$18,985
|Clean
|$11,949
|$15,397
|$17,854
|Average
|$10,493
|$13,501
|$15,592
|Rough
|$9,036
|$11,605
|$13,331
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,725
|$22,701
|$26,287
|Clean
|$16,706
|$21,385
|$24,721
|Average
|$14,670
|$18,751
|$21,589
|Rough
|$12,633
|$16,118
|$18,458
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,716
|$23,292
|$26,599
|Clean
|$17,641
|$21,941
|$25,015
|Average
|$15,490
|$19,239
|$21,846
|Rough
|$13,339
|$16,538
|$18,678
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,420
|$19,591
|$22,598
|Clean
|$14,534
|$18,455
|$21,252
|Average
|$12,762
|$16,183
|$18,560
|Rough
|$10,990
|$13,910
|$15,868
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,881
|$20,793
|$23,624
|Clean
|$15,911
|$19,587
|$22,217
|Average
|$13,971
|$17,176
|$19,403
|Rough
|$12,031
|$14,764
|$16,589
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,436
|$17,322
|$20,120
|Clean
|$12,664
|$16,318
|$18,922
|Average
|$11,120
|$14,308
|$16,525
|Rough
|$9,576
|$12,299
|$14,128
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,545
|$22,160
|$25,490
|Clean
|$16,537
|$20,875
|$23,971
|Average
|$14,521
|$18,305
|$20,935
|Rough
|$12,505
|$15,734
|$17,899
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,678
|$15,057
|$17,489
|Clean
|$11,007
|$14,184
|$16,447
|Average
|$9,665
|$12,437
|$14,364
|Rough
|$8,323
|$10,691
|$12,280
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,123
|$19,783
|$22,434
|Clean
|$15,196
|$18,636
|$21,098
|Average
|$13,344
|$16,341
|$18,425
|Rough
|$11,491
|$14,046
|$15,753
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,184
|$17,455
|$19,822
|Clean
|$13,369
|$16,442
|$18,641
|Average
|$11,739
|$14,418
|$16,280
|Rough
|$10,109
|$12,393
|$13,919
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,343
|$19,781
|$22,977
|Clean
|$14,461
|$18,634
|$21,608
|Average
|$12,698
|$16,339
|$18,871
|Rough
|$10,935
|$14,045
|$16,134
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,163
|$16,971
|$19,712
|Clean
|$12,407
|$15,987
|$18,538
|Average
|$10,894
|$14,018
|$16,190
|Rough
|$9,382
|$12,050
|$13,841
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,764
|$20,679
|$23,512
|Clean
|$15,801
|$19,480
|$22,112
|Average
|$13,875
|$17,081
|$19,311
|Rough
|$11,948
|$14,682
|$16,510
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,249
|$18,370
|$21,338
|Clean
|$13,430
|$17,304
|$20,067
|Average
|$11,793
|$15,174
|$17,525
|Rough
|$10,155
|$13,043
|$14,983
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,792
|$17,963
|$20,263
|Clean
|$13,942
|$16,921
|$19,056
|Average
|$12,242
|$14,837
|$16,642
|Rough
|$10,543
|$12,754
|$14,229
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,339
|$23,429
|$27,097
|Clean
|$17,285
|$22,071
|$25,483
|Average
|$15,178
|$19,353
|$22,255
|Rough
|$13,070
|$16,635
|$19,027
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,199
|$17,017
|$19,766
|Clean
|$12,441
|$16,030
|$18,588
|Average
|$10,924
|$14,056
|$16,234
|Rough
|$9,408
|$12,083
|$13,879
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,142
|$16,944
|$19,681
|Clean
|$12,387
|$15,961
|$18,509
|Average
|$10,877
|$13,996
|$16,165
|Rough
|$9,367
|$12,031
|$13,820
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,139
|$25,642
|$29,610
|Clean
|$18,982
|$24,155
|$27,846
|Average
|$16,667
|$21,181
|$24,319
|Rough
|$14,353
|$18,207
|$20,792
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,727
|$16,409
|$19,060
|Clean
|$11,996
|$15,458
|$17,925
|Average
|$10,534
|$13,554
|$15,655
|Rough
|$9,071
|$11,651
|$13,384
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,981
|$27,509
|$31,501
|Clean
|$20,718
|$25,914
|$29,625
|Average
|$18,192
|$22,723
|$25,872
|Rough
|$15,667
|$19,532
|$22,120
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,262
|$23,338
|$26,995
|Clean
|$17,213
|$21,984
|$25,388
|Average
|$15,114
|$19,277
|$22,172
|Rough
|$13,016
|$16,570
|$18,956
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,989
|$14,507
|$16,336
|Clean
|$11,300
|$13,666
|$15,363
|Average
|$9,922
|$11,983
|$13,417
|Rough
|$8,545
|$10,301
|$11,471
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,513
|$23,869
|$27,724
|Clean
|$17,450
|$22,485
|$26,073
|Average
|$15,322
|$19,716
|$22,770
|Rough
|$13,195
|$16,948
|$19,467
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,808
|$21,234
|$24,427
|Clean
|$15,842
|$20,003
|$22,972
|Average
|$13,911
|$17,540
|$20,063
|Rough
|$11,979
|$15,077
|$17,153
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,730
|$21,570
|$25,053
|Clean
|$15,769
|$20,319
|$23,561
|Average
|$13,847
|$17,817
|$20,577
|Rough
|$11,924
|$15,315
|$17,592
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,680
|$21,666
|$24,552
|Clean
|$16,664
|$20,409
|$23,090
|Average
|$14,633
|$17,896
|$20,165
|Rough
|$12,601
|$15,383
|$17,240
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,809
|$17,805
|$20,680
|Clean
|$13,016
|$16,772
|$19,448
|Average
|$11,429
|$14,707
|$16,985
|Rough
|$9,842
|$12,642
|$14,521
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,388
|$27,575
|$32,029
|Clean
|$20,159
|$25,975
|$30,121
|Average
|$17,701
|$22,777
|$26,306
|Rough
|$15,244
|$19,579
|$22,490
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,584
|$23,960
|$27,830
|Clean
|$17,516
|$22,571
|$26,173
|Average
|$15,380
|$19,791
|$22,857
|Rough
|$13,245
|$17,012
|$19,542
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,219
|$18,332
|$21,294
|Clean
|$13,402
|$17,269
|$20,025
|Average
|$11,769
|$15,142
|$17,489
|Rough
|$10,135
|$13,016
|$14,952
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,218
|$18,739
|$21,287
|Clean
|$14,343
|$17,652
|$20,019
|Average
|$12,595
|$15,479
|$17,484
|Rough
|$10,846
|$13,305
|$14,948