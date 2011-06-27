  1. Home
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,959$6,829$7,841
Clean$4,539$6,248$7,172
Average$3,699$5,086$5,833
Rough$2,859$3,923$4,495
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,866$9,387$10,749
Clean$6,284$8,588$9,832
Average$5,122$6,990$7,998
Rough$3,959$5,393$6,163
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,374$9,453$11,116
Clean$5,834$8,649$10,167
Average$4,755$7,040$8,270
Rough$3,675$5,431$6,373
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,642$11,789$13,490
Clean$7,910$10,786$12,339
Average$6,447$8,780$10,037
Rough$4,983$6,773$7,734
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,971$8,855$10,414
Clean$5,465$8,102$9,525
Average$4,454$6,594$7,748
Rough$3,443$5,087$5,970
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,109$8,272$9,441
Clean$5,591$7,568$8,635
Average$4,557$6,160$7,024
Rough$3,522$4,752$5,412
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,323$9,377$11,027
Clean$5,788$8,579$10,086
Average$4,717$6,983$8,204
Rough$3,646$5,387$6,322
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,586$9,768$11,487
Clean$6,029$8,937$10,507
Average$4,913$7,274$8,546
Rough$3,798$5,612$6,586
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,659$7,712$8,821
Clean$5,180$7,055$8,068
Average$4,222$5,743$6,563
Rough$3,263$4,430$5,057
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,480$9,968$11,312
Clean$6,847$9,120$10,347
Average$5,580$7,423$8,416
Rough$4,313$5,726$6,486
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,852$13,129$15,439
Clean$8,102$12,012$14,121
Average$6,603$9,777$11,486
Rough$5,104$7,543$8,852
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,222$10,711$12,595
Clean$6,610$9,800$11,520
Average$5,387$7,976$9,371
Rough$4,164$6,153$7,221
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,899$8,042$9,200
Clean$5,399$7,358$8,415
Average$4,400$5,989$6,845
Rough$3,401$4,620$5,275
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,405$10,384$11,993
Clean$6,778$9,500$10,970
Average$5,524$7,733$8,923
Rough$4,270$5,965$6,876
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,189$15,111$17,770
Clean$9,326$13,825$16,253
Average$7,601$11,253$13,220
Rough$5,875$8,681$10,188
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,952$8,827$10,381
Clean$5,448$8,076$9,495
Average$4,440$6,573$7,723
Rough$3,432$5,071$5,951
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,791$9,576$11,081
Clean$6,216$8,761$10,135
Average$5,066$7,131$8,244
Rough$3,916$5,501$6,353
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,096$9,500$10,799
Clean$6,495$8,692$9,878
Average$5,293$7,075$8,034
Rough$4,092$5,458$6,191
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,086$10,574$11,919
Clean$7,402$9,674$10,902
Average$6,032$7,874$8,868
Rough$4,663$6,075$6,833
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,629$9,064$10,379
Clean$6,067$8,293$9,494
Average$4,945$6,750$7,722
Rough$3,822$5,207$5,951
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,051$8,975$10,553
Clean$5,539$8,211$9,653
Average$4,514$6,683$7,851
Rough$3,489$5,156$6,050
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,282$10,093$11,613
Clean$6,665$9,234$10,622
Average$5,432$7,516$8,640
Rough$4,199$5,798$6,658
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,592$8,293$9,753
Clean$5,119$7,587$8,920
Average$4,172$6,176$7,256
Rough$3,225$4,764$5,591
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,091$7,550$8,879
Clean$4,660$6,907$8,121
Average$3,798$5,622$6,606
Rough$2,936$4,337$5,090
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,874$9,742$11,292
Clean$6,292$8,913$10,329
Average$5,128$7,255$8,401
Rough$3,964$5,597$6,474
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,915$9,640$11,111
Clean$6,330$8,819$10,163
Average$5,159$7,179$8,267
Rough$3,988$5,538$6,370
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,904$10,239$12,040
Clean$6,319$9,367$11,012
Average$5,150$7,625$8,957
Rough$3,981$5,882$6,903
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,962$8,843$10,399
Clean$5,458$8,091$9,512
Average$4,448$6,586$7,737
Rough$3,438$5,080$5,962
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,234$9,814$11,208
Clean$6,621$8,979$10,252
Average$5,396$7,309$8,339
Rough$4,171$5,638$6,426
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,187$10,830$12,258
Clean$7,493$9,909$11,212
Average$6,107$8,065$9,120
Rough$4,721$6,222$7,028
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,317$6,403$7,530
Clean$3,952$5,858$6,887
Average$3,221$4,768$5,602
Rough$2,490$3,678$4,317
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,051$9,637$10,494
Clean$7,369$8,817$9,599
Average$6,006$7,177$7,808
Rough$4,642$5,536$6,016
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,293$10,654$11,931
Clean$7,591$9,748$10,913
Average$6,186$7,934$8,876
Rough$4,782$6,121$6,840
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,827$9,165$10,428
Clean$6,249$8,385$9,538
Average$5,093$6,825$7,758
Rough$3,937$5,265$5,979
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,006$10,954$12,547
Clean$7,328$10,022$11,476
Average$5,972$8,158$9,335
Rough$4,617$6,293$7,193
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,057$12,499$14,359
Clean$8,290$11,436$13,134
Average$6,756$9,308$10,683
Rough$5,222$7,181$8,233
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,054$10,462$12,303
Clean$6,457$9,571$11,253
Average$5,262$7,791$9,153
Rough$4,068$6,010$7,054
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,152$9,124$10,729
Clean$5,631$8,348$9,814
Average$4,589$6,795$7,983
Rough$3,548$5,242$6,151
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,687$10,218$11,587
Clean$7,036$9,349$10,598
Average$5,734$7,609$8,620
Rough$4,432$5,870$6,643
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,794$8,778$10,391
Clean$5,303$8,031$9,504
Average$4,322$6,537$7,731
Rough$3,341$5,043$5,957
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,766$10,034$11,799
Clean$6,193$9,180$10,793
Average$5,047$7,472$8,779
Rough$3,901$5,764$6,765
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,117$9,071$10,668
Clean$5,599$8,299$9,758
Average$4,563$6,755$7,937
Rough$3,527$5,211$6,116
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,980$9,353$10,634
Clean$6,389$8,557$9,726
Average$5,207$6,965$7,911
Rough$4,025$5,373$6,096
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,003$7,420$8,725
Clean$4,579$6,788$7,981
Average$3,732$5,526$6,491
Rough$2,885$4,263$5,002
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,296$7,855$9,237
Clean$4,848$7,186$8,449
Average$3,951$5,849$6,872
Rough$3,054$4,512$5,296
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,734$11,035$12,819
Clean$7,079$10,096$11,725
Average$5,769$8,217$9,537
Rough$4,460$6,339$7,349
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,615$8,327$9,792
Clean$5,139$7,618$8,956
Average$4,188$6,201$7,285
Rough$3,238$4,784$5,614
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,656$12,839$15,097
Clean$7,923$11,746$13,809
Average$6,457$9,561$11,232
Rough$4,991$7,376$8,656
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,330$9,955$11,373
Clean$6,710$9,108$10,402
Average$5,468$7,413$8,461
Rough$4,227$5,719$6,520
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,952 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,858 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,952 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,858 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,952 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,858 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $2,490 to $7,530, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.