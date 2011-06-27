Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,959
|$6,829
|$7,841
|Clean
|$4,539
|$6,248
|$7,172
|Average
|$3,699
|$5,086
|$5,833
|Rough
|$2,859
|$3,923
|$4,495
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,866
|$9,387
|$10,749
|Clean
|$6,284
|$8,588
|$9,832
|Average
|$5,122
|$6,990
|$7,998
|Rough
|$3,959
|$5,393
|$6,163
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,374
|$9,453
|$11,116
|Clean
|$5,834
|$8,649
|$10,167
|Average
|$4,755
|$7,040
|$8,270
|Rough
|$3,675
|$5,431
|$6,373
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,642
|$11,789
|$13,490
|Clean
|$7,910
|$10,786
|$12,339
|Average
|$6,447
|$8,780
|$10,037
|Rough
|$4,983
|$6,773
|$7,734
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,971
|$8,855
|$10,414
|Clean
|$5,465
|$8,102
|$9,525
|Average
|$4,454
|$6,594
|$7,748
|Rough
|$3,443
|$5,087
|$5,970
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,109
|$8,272
|$9,441
|Clean
|$5,591
|$7,568
|$8,635
|Average
|$4,557
|$6,160
|$7,024
|Rough
|$3,522
|$4,752
|$5,412
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,323
|$9,377
|$11,027
|Clean
|$5,788
|$8,579
|$10,086
|Average
|$4,717
|$6,983
|$8,204
|Rough
|$3,646
|$5,387
|$6,322
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,586
|$9,768
|$11,487
|Clean
|$6,029
|$8,937
|$10,507
|Average
|$4,913
|$7,274
|$8,546
|Rough
|$3,798
|$5,612
|$6,586
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,659
|$7,712
|$8,821
|Clean
|$5,180
|$7,055
|$8,068
|Average
|$4,222
|$5,743
|$6,563
|Rough
|$3,263
|$4,430
|$5,057
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,480
|$9,968
|$11,312
|Clean
|$6,847
|$9,120
|$10,347
|Average
|$5,580
|$7,423
|$8,416
|Rough
|$4,313
|$5,726
|$6,486
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,852
|$13,129
|$15,439
|Clean
|$8,102
|$12,012
|$14,121
|Average
|$6,603
|$9,777
|$11,486
|Rough
|$5,104
|$7,543
|$8,852
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,222
|$10,711
|$12,595
|Clean
|$6,610
|$9,800
|$11,520
|Average
|$5,387
|$7,976
|$9,371
|Rough
|$4,164
|$6,153
|$7,221
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,899
|$8,042
|$9,200
|Clean
|$5,399
|$7,358
|$8,415
|Average
|$4,400
|$5,989
|$6,845
|Rough
|$3,401
|$4,620
|$5,275
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,405
|$10,384
|$11,993
|Clean
|$6,778
|$9,500
|$10,970
|Average
|$5,524
|$7,733
|$8,923
|Rough
|$4,270
|$5,965
|$6,876
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,189
|$15,111
|$17,770
|Clean
|$9,326
|$13,825
|$16,253
|Average
|$7,601
|$11,253
|$13,220
|Rough
|$5,875
|$8,681
|$10,188
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,952
|$8,827
|$10,381
|Clean
|$5,448
|$8,076
|$9,495
|Average
|$4,440
|$6,573
|$7,723
|Rough
|$3,432
|$5,071
|$5,951
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,791
|$9,576
|$11,081
|Clean
|$6,216
|$8,761
|$10,135
|Average
|$5,066
|$7,131
|$8,244
|Rough
|$3,916
|$5,501
|$6,353
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,096
|$9,500
|$10,799
|Clean
|$6,495
|$8,692
|$9,878
|Average
|$5,293
|$7,075
|$8,034
|Rough
|$4,092
|$5,458
|$6,191
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,086
|$10,574
|$11,919
|Clean
|$7,402
|$9,674
|$10,902
|Average
|$6,032
|$7,874
|$8,868
|Rough
|$4,663
|$6,075
|$6,833
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,629
|$9,064
|$10,379
|Clean
|$6,067
|$8,293
|$9,494
|Average
|$4,945
|$6,750
|$7,722
|Rough
|$3,822
|$5,207
|$5,951
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,051
|$8,975
|$10,553
|Clean
|$5,539
|$8,211
|$9,653
|Average
|$4,514
|$6,683
|$7,851
|Rough
|$3,489
|$5,156
|$6,050
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,282
|$10,093
|$11,613
|Clean
|$6,665
|$9,234
|$10,622
|Average
|$5,432
|$7,516
|$8,640
|Rough
|$4,199
|$5,798
|$6,658
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,592
|$8,293
|$9,753
|Clean
|$5,119
|$7,587
|$8,920
|Average
|$4,172
|$6,176
|$7,256
|Rough
|$3,225
|$4,764
|$5,591
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,091
|$7,550
|$8,879
|Clean
|$4,660
|$6,907
|$8,121
|Average
|$3,798
|$5,622
|$6,606
|Rough
|$2,936
|$4,337
|$5,090
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,874
|$9,742
|$11,292
|Clean
|$6,292
|$8,913
|$10,329
|Average
|$5,128
|$7,255
|$8,401
|Rough
|$3,964
|$5,597
|$6,474
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,915
|$9,640
|$11,111
|Clean
|$6,330
|$8,819
|$10,163
|Average
|$5,159
|$7,179
|$8,267
|Rough
|$3,988
|$5,538
|$6,370
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,904
|$10,239
|$12,040
|Clean
|$6,319
|$9,367
|$11,012
|Average
|$5,150
|$7,625
|$8,957
|Rough
|$3,981
|$5,882
|$6,903
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,962
|$8,843
|$10,399
|Clean
|$5,458
|$8,091
|$9,512
|Average
|$4,448
|$6,586
|$7,737
|Rough
|$3,438
|$5,080
|$5,962
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,234
|$9,814
|$11,208
|Clean
|$6,621
|$8,979
|$10,252
|Average
|$5,396
|$7,309
|$8,339
|Rough
|$4,171
|$5,638
|$6,426
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,187
|$10,830
|$12,258
|Clean
|$7,493
|$9,909
|$11,212
|Average
|$6,107
|$8,065
|$9,120
|Rough
|$4,721
|$6,222
|$7,028
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,317
|$6,403
|$7,530
|Clean
|$3,952
|$5,858
|$6,887
|Average
|$3,221
|$4,768
|$5,602
|Rough
|$2,490
|$3,678
|$4,317
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,051
|$9,637
|$10,494
|Clean
|$7,369
|$8,817
|$9,599
|Average
|$6,006
|$7,177
|$7,808
|Rough
|$4,642
|$5,536
|$6,016
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,293
|$10,654
|$11,931
|Clean
|$7,591
|$9,748
|$10,913
|Average
|$6,186
|$7,934
|$8,876
|Rough
|$4,782
|$6,121
|$6,840
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,827
|$9,165
|$10,428
|Clean
|$6,249
|$8,385
|$9,538
|Average
|$5,093
|$6,825
|$7,758
|Rough
|$3,937
|$5,265
|$5,979
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,006
|$10,954
|$12,547
|Clean
|$7,328
|$10,022
|$11,476
|Average
|$5,972
|$8,158
|$9,335
|Rough
|$4,617
|$6,293
|$7,193
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,057
|$12,499
|$14,359
|Clean
|$8,290
|$11,436
|$13,134
|Average
|$6,756
|$9,308
|$10,683
|Rough
|$5,222
|$7,181
|$8,233
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,054
|$10,462
|$12,303
|Clean
|$6,457
|$9,571
|$11,253
|Average
|$5,262
|$7,791
|$9,153
|Rough
|$4,068
|$6,010
|$7,054
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,152
|$9,124
|$10,729
|Clean
|$5,631
|$8,348
|$9,814
|Average
|$4,589
|$6,795
|$7,983
|Rough
|$3,548
|$5,242
|$6,151
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,687
|$10,218
|$11,587
|Clean
|$7,036
|$9,349
|$10,598
|Average
|$5,734
|$7,609
|$8,620
|Rough
|$4,432
|$5,870
|$6,643
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,794
|$8,778
|$10,391
|Clean
|$5,303
|$8,031
|$9,504
|Average
|$4,322
|$6,537
|$7,731
|Rough
|$3,341
|$5,043
|$5,957
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,766
|$10,034
|$11,799
|Clean
|$6,193
|$9,180
|$10,793
|Average
|$5,047
|$7,472
|$8,779
|Rough
|$3,901
|$5,764
|$6,765
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,117
|$9,071
|$10,668
|Clean
|$5,599
|$8,299
|$9,758
|Average
|$4,563
|$6,755
|$7,937
|Rough
|$3,527
|$5,211
|$6,116
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,980
|$9,353
|$10,634
|Clean
|$6,389
|$8,557
|$9,726
|Average
|$5,207
|$6,965
|$7,911
|Rough
|$4,025
|$5,373
|$6,096
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,003
|$7,420
|$8,725
|Clean
|$4,579
|$6,788
|$7,981
|Average
|$3,732
|$5,526
|$6,491
|Rough
|$2,885
|$4,263
|$5,002
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,296
|$7,855
|$9,237
|Clean
|$4,848
|$7,186
|$8,449
|Average
|$3,951
|$5,849
|$6,872
|Rough
|$3,054
|$4,512
|$5,296
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,734
|$11,035
|$12,819
|Clean
|$7,079
|$10,096
|$11,725
|Average
|$5,769
|$8,217
|$9,537
|Rough
|$4,460
|$6,339
|$7,349
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,615
|$8,327
|$9,792
|Clean
|$5,139
|$7,618
|$8,956
|Average
|$4,188
|$6,201
|$7,285
|Rough
|$3,238
|$4,784
|$5,614
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,656
|$12,839
|$15,097
|Clean
|$7,923
|$11,746
|$13,809
|Average
|$6,457
|$9,561
|$11,232
|Rough
|$4,991
|$7,376
|$8,656
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,330
|$9,955
|$11,373
|Clean
|$6,710
|$9,108
|$10,402
|Average
|$5,468
|$7,413
|$8,461
|Rough
|$4,227
|$5,719
|$6,520