Used 1993 GMC Sierra 3500 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base168.5 in.
Length255.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
