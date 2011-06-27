  1. Home
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$707$1,382$1,726
Clean$631$1,233$1,545
Average$478$935$1,183
Rough$325$637$820
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$901$1,407$1,659
Clean$804$1,255$1,485
Average$610$952$1,136
Rough$415$648$788
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$635$1,272$1,596
Clean$566$1,135$1,429
Average$429$860$1,094
Rough$292$586$758
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$591$1,210$1,525
Clean$527$1,079$1,365
Average$400$818$1,045
Rough$272$558$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$792$1,362$1,650
Clean$706$1,215$1,477
Average$536$921$1,130
Rough$365$628$784
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$770$1,343$1,632
Clean$687$1,198$1,461
Average$521$908$1,118
Rough$354$619$775
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$719$1,269$1,547
Clean$641$1,132$1,385
Average$486$859$1,060
Rough$331$585$735
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$668$1,313$1,641
Clean$596$1,171$1,469
Average$452$888$1,124
Rough$308$605$780
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$630$1,260$1,580
Clean$562$1,124$1,414
Average$426$852$1,082
Rough$290$581$751
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,686$2,045
Clean$867$1,504$1,830
Average$657$1,141$1,401
Rough$448$777$972
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$849$1,457$1,763
Clean$757$1,300$1,578
Average$574$986$1,208
Rough$391$671$838
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$868$1,523$1,853
Clean$774$1,359$1,659
Average$587$1,030$1,270
Rough$400$702$880
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$570$1,204$1,525
Clean$509$1,074$1,365
Average$386$814$1,045
Rough$263$555$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$743$1,447$1,804
Clean$663$1,291$1,614
Average$502$979$1,236
Rough$342$667$857
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$639$1,260$1,576
Clean$570$1,124$1,411
Average$432$852$1,080
Rough$294$581$749
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$895$1,715$2,129
Clean$798$1,530$1,906
Average$605$1,160$1,459
Rough$412$790$1,012
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$610$1,216$1,525
Clean$545$1,085$1,365
Average$413$823$1,045
Rough$281$560$725
