Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$707
|$1,382
|$1,726
|Clean
|$631
|$1,233
|$1,545
|Average
|$478
|$935
|$1,183
|Rough
|$325
|$637
|$820
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,407
|$1,659
|Clean
|$804
|$1,255
|$1,485
|Average
|$610
|$952
|$1,136
|Rough
|$415
|$648
|$788
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,272
|$1,596
|Clean
|$566
|$1,135
|$1,429
|Average
|$429
|$860
|$1,094
|Rough
|$292
|$586
|$758
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,210
|$1,525
|Clean
|$527
|$1,079
|$1,365
|Average
|$400
|$818
|$1,045
|Rough
|$272
|$558
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$792
|$1,362
|$1,650
|Clean
|$706
|$1,215
|$1,477
|Average
|$536
|$921
|$1,130
|Rough
|$365
|$628
|$784
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$770
|$1,343
|$1,632
|Clean
|$687
|$1,198
|$1,461
|Average
|$521
|$908
|$1,118
|Rough
|$354
|$619
|$775
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$719
|$1,269
|$1,547
|Clean
|$641
|$1,132
|$1,385
|Average
|$486
|$859
|$1,060
|Rough
|$331
|$585
|$735
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$668
|$1,313
|$1,641
|Clean
|$596
|$1,171
|$1,469
|Average
|$452
|$888
|$1,124
|Rough
|$308
|$605
|$780
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$630
|$1,260
|$1,580
|Clean
|$562
|$1,124
|$1,414
|Average
|$426
|$852
|$1,082
|Rough
|$290
|$581
|$751
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,686
|$2,045
|Clean
|$867
|$1,504
|$1,830
|Average
|$657
|$1,141
|$1,401
|Rough
|$448
|$777
|$972
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,457
|$1,763
|Clean
|$757
|$1,300
|$1,578
|Average
|$574
|$986
|$1,208
|Rough
|$391
|$671
|$838
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$868
|$1,523
|$1,853
|Clean
|$774
|$1,359
|$1,659
|Average
|$587
|$1,030
|$1,270
|Rough
|$400
|$702
|$880
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$570
|$1,204
|$1,525
|Clean
|$509
|$1,074
|$1,365
|Average
|$386
|$814
|$1,045
|Rough
|$263
|$555
|$725
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$743
|$1,447
|$1,804
|Clean
|$663
|$1,291
|$1,614
|Average
|$502
|$979
|$1,236
|Rough
|$342
|$667
|$857
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$639
|$1,260
|$1,576
|Clean
|$570
|$1,124
|$1,411
|Average
|$432
|$852
|$1,080
|Rough
|$294
|$581
|$749
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.5L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,715
|$2,129
|Clean
|$798
|$1,530
|$1,906
|Average
|$605
|$1,160
|$1,459
|Rough
|$412
|$790
|$1,012
Estimated values
1993 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$610
|$1,216
|$1,525
|Clean
|$545
|$1,085
|$1,365
|Average
|$413
|$823
|$1,045
|Rough
|$281
|$560
|$725