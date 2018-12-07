5 star reviews: 72 %

4 star reviews: 14 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 14 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 14 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, From Cadillac to Genesis

Midwest Driver , 01/29/2019

3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

So I have had Jaguars and Cadillacs. My last Caddy was a 2015 XTS which I traded in on my 2019 Genesis G80. I was going to stay with Cadillac but when they appeared to be dropping sedans, my Son who drives BMW's encouraged me to look at Genesis. I love this car. My G80 has two options packages, the Sport package and the Ultimate package which brought the cost to just under $56K. The fit and finish are perfect. I've been all over this car and have found nothing wrong. It has 4 driving modes, Econ, Normal, Sport, and Snow. All perform as expected and make appropriate changes in how the car handles. The technology is well put together and I really like being able to turn up the volume or temperature with a knob in addition to the touchscreen. Apple CarPlay means I can use Waze or Google Maps instead of the built in mapping and listen to Pandora in addition to XM. The cameras are very handy when pulling into the garage or a parking place at the store and the video quality is outstanding. The heads up display and collision avoidance features along with adaptive cruise control make driving this car very enjoyable. So what do I not like? Well, I would prefer that the rear seat backs would fold down and increase the cargo space in the trunk. There is no memory function for the front passenger's seat which I would have expected. And a big one to me is that unlike my XTS, there is no remote start on the key fob. You have to use the feature through their Onstar like system. But overall I am very happy with this car. And a 5 year 60,000 mile full warranty combined with a 10 year 100,000 drivetrain warranty takes away any worries I would have regarding quality. 3 years of service where the dealer sends a loaner vehicle to my house, picks up my car to take it for service and then brings it back is a nice feature. Would I buy it again? Absolutely! Updated after 1 year: Fantastic automobile.Genesis will be my choice going forward. Car has performed flawlessly. When time for routine service came around I was contacted and the dealer sent a G70 over for me to use while my G80 was being serviced. They took my car in and brought it back after all service had been performed. Quality, customer service, and classic beauty of the car is why I am now a Genesis customer for life. Updated after 18 months and still love the car. But the 2021 G80 is catching my eye ;-) Genesis is everything they purport to be. Highest quality, great design, and beautiful automobiles.

5 out of 5 stars, Sweet car with all the amenities needed

Fred C , 05/13/2019

3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

Great car, 3.8 has really good acceleration and the base model has all the safety features anyone would need. pre collision warning, lane assist, pedestrian crossing, etc. The interior is easy to use and very functional with a smooth quiet and comfortable ride. No regrets, this is by far the nicest car I have ever purchased and for the money it feels like a steal. I was very weary about purchasing a Genesis but after test driving others in the same class, most cost thousands more without the same features I went back to the G80 and I haven't looked back. Great car even better when you consider the price tag to its rivals. *It’s been about 9 months with the car now and I still love everything about it. No regrets and it’s a joy to drive.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Car!

Adam W , 06/24/2019

3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Bought the 3.3 turbo (Sport) version after having leased the 3.8 AWD for 3 years prior. Satisfies most all my wants from the 3.8L, much better handling, great acceleration, much younger demo target (I'm 50) than the 3.8L which seems to attract the older crowd. Still the mpg is a major downside for the car but beyond that it's just a well built, well thought through, excellent car to drive. I've got a 1hr+ commute each way to work so I need some isolation, comfort, and when traffic permits a little joy on my drive which I get daily in the G80 sport. Also the Audio system by Lexicon is top notch, combined with the noise-isolated cabin my drive is as relaxing as can be. Contrary to the poster above, there is an auto trunk shut button if that is important to you! While I'm leasing this car I'm buying it at the end of my lease for sure.

5 out of 5 stars, Affordable Luxury Car

Ron G , 10/29/2019

3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

Had been comparing this car to Lexus ES and Toyota Avalon but got a much better bang for the buck with the pricing and incentives on the G80. Only had it a short while but am extremely impressed with all the features on the car. Like another reviewer, wished the rear seats folded down and it would be nice to have ventilated front seats but maybe that would be too greedy. Excellent fit, finish and comfort. My first lease and likely to purchase it in 3 years.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews