2019 Genesis G80
What’s new
- New 3.8 Sport package
- Refreshed 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Part of the first G80 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Costs less than comparable luxury sedans in its class
- Roomy interior stays very quiet at highway speeds
- Impressive blend of power, performance and refinement
- Ride quality isn't as cushy or refined as that of some rival sedans
- Rear headroom is a little tight for this class
- Outward visibility hampered by thick roof pillars
Which G80 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Now in its third year of production, the Genesis G80 continues to bring performance and refinement to Hyundai's luxury division. Thanks to three available engines and their associated configurations, the G80 covers the broad ground expected of a midsize luxury sedan. There's also a robust list of standard features — leather upholstery, heated front seats, an infotainment system anchored with an 8-inch touchscreen display — that fetches far more money when equipped on similar competitors.
For 2019, the G80 carries over mostly unchanged, but a new 3.8 Sport package adds 19-inch wheels and styling trim cribbed from the Sport model to liven up the base sedan. It also adds a bounty of other premium features such as a sunroof, a surround-view camera and a wireless charging pad. If you're keeping score, this year's Sport package is essentially last year's Premium package.
There are some compromises, of course. Rear-seat headroom is tight for this class, and the standard suspension doesn't provide the same kind of sophistication as you'll find in a BMW or a Lexus, for example. Some shoppers might also balk at the Genesis G80 for lacking the same kind of panache or brand recognition of its established rivals. But we think the G80's price atones for these flaws. It's a truly desirable midsize luxury sedan.
2019 Genesis G80 models
The 2018 Genesis G80 is a five-passenger midsize luxury sedan available in three trim levels: 3.8, 3.3T Sport and 5.0. The number soup correlates to the size of engine underhood. For a base trim level, the G80 3.8 is anything but basic, with a wealth of standard features that equal or surpass most in its class. The G80 5.0 adds larger wheels and minor trim enhancements and notably more power from a V8 engine. The G80 3.3T Sport is more oriented to performance driving with its turbo V6 engine and dynamic suspension.
The G80 3.8 starts with a 3.8-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 293 pound-feet), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.
Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high beams, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera, heated auto-dimming side mirrors, automatic wipers, traffic adapting cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, and a hands-free auto-opening trunklid.
Inside the cabin are eight-way power front seats (with heating and four-way power lumbar adjustment), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology features include an 8-inch touchscreen interface, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the Genesis Connected Services telematics system, two USB ports, and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection also come standard. All-wheel-drive models also come with headlight washers, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.
The G80 3.8 also offers two optional packages. Highlights of the Sport package include 19-inch wheels, unique aerodynamic and dark chrome exterior trim, front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a wireless device charging pad, a Lexicon 14-speaker audio system, and a 360-degree view camera.
The Ultimate package builds on the Premium package, adding turn-swiveling LED headlights, LED foglights, a power trunklid, upgraded leather upholstery and driver-seat adjustments, matte wood and aluminum trim, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen, a Lexicon 17-speaker audio system, and a carbon dioxide sensor for the climate control system. The larger wheels and sporty trim elements of the Sport package aren't included, however.
The new G80 3.3T Sport includes the Ultimate package features (minus LED foglights) and further gains a turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine (365 hp and 376 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, sport front seats, a simulated-suede headliner, carbon-fiber interior trim, and dark chrome exterior trim.
The G80 5.0 Ultimate comes equipped like the 3.3T Sport, but instead uses a 5.0-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 383 lb-ft).
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.5
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility6.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Genesis G80.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- warranty
- spaciousness
- sound system
- brakes
- infotainment system
- interior
- transmission
- doors
- seats
- dashboard
- road noise
- visibility
- handling & steering
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
So I have had Jaguars and Cadillacs. My last Caddy was a 2015 XTS which I traded in on my 2019 Genesis G80. I was going to stay with Cadillac but when they appeared to be dropping sedans, my Son who drives BMW's encouraged me to look at Genesis. I love this car. My G80 has two options packages, the Sport package and the Ultimate package which brought the cost to just under $56K. The fit and finish are perfect. I've been all over this car and have found nothing wrong. It has 4 driving modes, Econ, Normal, Sport, and Snow. All perform as expected and make appropriate changes in how the car handles. The technology is well put together and I really like being able to turn up the volume or temperature with a knob in addition to the touchscreen. Apple CarPlay means I can use Waze or Google Maps instead of the built in mapping and listen to Pandora in addition to XM. The cameras are very handy when pulling into the garage or a parking place at the store and the video quality is outstanding. The heads up display and collision avoidance features along with adaptive cruise control make driving this car very enjoyable. So what do I not like? Well, I would prefer that the rear seat backs would fold down and increase the cargo space in the trunk. There is no memory function for the front passenger's seat which I would have expected. And a big one to me is that unlike my XTS, there is no remote start on the key fob. You have to use the feature through their Onstar like system. But overall I am very happy with this car. And a 5 year 60,000 mile full warranty combined with a 10 year 100,000 drivetrain warranty takes away any worries I would have regarding quality. 3 years of service where the dealer sends a loaner vehicle to my house, picks up my car to take it for service and then brings it back is a nice feature. Would I buy it again? Absolutely! Updated after 1 year: Fantastic automobile.Genesis will be my choice going forward. Car has performed flawlessly. When time for routine service came around I was contacted and the dealer sent a G70 over for me to use while my G80 was being serviced. They took my car in and brought it back after all service had been performed. Quality, customer service, and classic beauty of the car is why I am now a Genesis customer for life. Updated after 18 months and still love the car. But the 2021 G80 is catching my eye ;-) Genesis is everything they purport to be. Highest quality, great design, and beautiful automobiles.
Great car, 3.8 has really good acceleration and the base model has all the safety features anyone would need. pre collision warning, lane assist, pedestrian crossing, etc. The interior is easy to use and very functional with a smooth quiet and comfortable ride. No regrets, this is by far the nicest car I have ever purchased and for the money it feels like a steal. I was very weary about purchasing a Genesis but after test driving others in the same class, most cost thousands more without the same features I went back to the G80 and I haven't looked back. Great car even better when you consider the price tag to its rivals. *It’s been about 9 months with the car now and I still love everything about it. No regrets and it’s a joy to drive.
Bought the 3.3 turbo (Sport) version after having leased the 3.8 AWD for 3 years prior. Satisfies most all my wants from the 3.8L, much better handling, great acceleration, much younger demo target (I'm 50) than the 3.8L which seems to attract the older crowd. Still the mpg is a major downside for the car but beyond that it's just a well built, well thought through, excellent car to drive. I've got a 1hr+ commute each way to work so I need some isolation, comfort, and when traffic permits a little joy on my drive which I get daily in the G80 sport. Also the Audio system by Lexicon is top notch, combined with the noise-isolated cabin my drive is as relaxing as can be. Contrary to the poster above, there is an auto trunk shut button if that is important to you! While I'm leasing this car I'm buying it at the end of my lease for sure.
Had been comparing this car to Lexus ES and Toyota Avalon but got a much better bang for the buck with the pricing and incentives on the G80. Only had it a short while but am extremely impressed with all the features on the car. Like another reviewer, wished the rear seats folded down and it would be nice to have ventilated front seats but maybe that would be too greedy. Excellent fit, finish and comfort. My first lease and likely to purchase it in 3 years.
Features & Specs
|3.8 4dr Sedan
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,050
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.8 4dr Sedan AWD
3.8L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,550
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|311 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$55,250
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
|3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$57,750
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite G80 safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Initiates auto braking to avoid or mitigate a front impact if the driver does not react in time.
- Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
- Issues audible warning if the driver drifts from the lane without signaling. Introduces subtle steering input to keep the car in the lane.
- Driver Attention Alert
- Monitors and analyzes driver steering, lane position and drive time, and alerts the driver if it detects erratic driving patterns.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Genesis G80 vs. the competition
Genesis G80 vs. Lincoln Continental
Lincoln's flagship sedan lacks an equivalent to the G80's sport option. But as a local or long-range cruiser, the Continental makes for quiet and comfortable miles. There's plenty of rear-seat legroom and a powerful V6 engine option, along with optional all-wheel drive. The Continental can't quite match the G80's features list, though — leather upholstery and navigation don't come standard, for example — nor is the Lincoln's fit and finish particularly impressive, especially when compared to the more affordable G80.
Genesis G80 vs. Cadillac CTS
Like the G80, the Cadillac CTS offers full measures of sport and comfort, depending on your preference. Precise handling is a hallmark of the CTS lineup, while the top-line V-Sport turbo V6 engine offers exceptional power and acceleration. Interior quality is similarly top-shelf, but the CTS and the G80 share similar rear-seat deficiencies: In the G80, it's lack of rear headroom, and in the CTS, it's lack of rear legroom. Drivers who like carving tight turns will prefer the Cadillac, while those seeking more bang for the buck, especially at the base level, will find the G80 a better choice.
Genesis G80 vs. Lexus GS 350
Arguably one of the G80's primary targets, the GS 350 is one of the best all-arounders in the premium luxury class. Its interior is comfortable, spacious, and trimmed with fine materials and technology. Like the G80, the GS offers optional all-wheel drive and a dedicated performance variant, the F Sport. But unlike the GS, the G80 offers much more user-friendly tech (the Lexus system relies on an awkward touchpad-style device) and better utility (the GS 350's rear seats fold down).
FAQ
Is the Genesis G80 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Genesis G80?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Genesis G80:
- New 3.8 Sport package
- Refreshed 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Part of the first G80 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Genesis G80 reliable?
Is the 2019 Genesis G80 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Genesis G80?
The least-expensive 2019 Genesis G80 is the 2019 Genesis G80 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,050.
Other versions include:
- 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,050
- 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,550
- 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,250
- 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $57,750
- 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $57,000
- 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $59,500
What are the different models of Genesis G80?
More about the 2019 Genesis G80
2019 Genesis G80 Overview
The 2019 Genesis G80 is offered in the following submodels: G80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A), 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 3.3T Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A), and 5.0 Ultimate 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Genesis G80?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Genesis G80 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 G80 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 G80.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Genesis G80 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 G80 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Genesis G80?
Which 2019 Genesis G80s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Genesis G80 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 G80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,680 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Genesis G80.
Can't find a new 2019 Genesis G80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Genesis G80 for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,120.
Find a new Genesis for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,503.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Genesis G80?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Genesis lease specials
