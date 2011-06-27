Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews
The truck I grew up with
My parents purchased this truck brand new, and I inherited it when I turned sixteen, after which I commenced driving it with the crazy assurance of any teenage boy. Although this truck is a beast (18ft long, weighs 6000+ lbs, and with a 7.4L V8 454 it gets terrible gas milage), it handled snow well (once shifted into 4 wheel drive), and my father and I used it to pull stumps out of the ground--you can't beat the torque. Towing two horses and hauling a camper across the country this truck never let us down. The vehicle I still dream about.
Quality Truck
This vehicle has been reliable and has not needed many repairs, just the normal maintenance tasks. It is set up to be a workhorse- we hauled a cord of wood at a time with no problems. Ride is really nice with lots of leg and head room.
Old Yeller still Yelling
This is my second GMC 4x4 with a 350 5 Speed. They are hard to come by but well worth it. Mine has 260541 miles and still runs like it just rolled out of the showroom floor. Great Power, can pull anything I need.. boat, car trailer, another truck out of the mud, props for plays, moving trailer.. no problem. with the 5 speed only had to change out the output shaft on the transmssion.. 477 bucks and back on the road. Its big and roomy and can fit 6 kids in the back and 3 in the front. I love these older truck. GMC for Life
Good truck
The only weak link on this truck seamed to be the idler arm that had 2 be replaced within the first year.
