Used 2018 Audi RS 3 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,863 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$48,490$4,387 Below Market
ALM Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Sun/Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seat(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monito,2.5L Turbocharged, 5 Cylinder Engine, ABS Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Gasoline Fuel.Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Arm-Blade-Design Silver Finish, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: S Tronic, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/35R19 Summer Performance, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Audi RS 3 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-5 2.5 L/151 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro *Sport Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Simulated Suede/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material, Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi RS 3 come see us at ALM Marietta, 1071 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF8J1906276
Stock: J1906276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 20,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,900$1,576 Below Market
Thomas Classics - Akron / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFFXJ1904819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,133 miles
$51,320$1,557 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Technology Package Mythos Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black W/Crescendo Red; Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF5J1905621
Stock: J1905621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 15,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,495
Valenti Auto - Watertown / Connecticut
MSRP $68,850. NEW DESIGN RS3 COUPE 4 DOOR 2.5 S TRONIC. DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE WITH DIRECT TPMS. 174 TOP SPEED LIMITER. CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER. GRAY BRAKE CALIPERS. CERAMIC FRONT BRAKES. DYNAMIC PACKAGE WITH RS SPORT SUSPENSION PLUS WITH DYNAMIC RIDE CONTROL. RS SPORT EXHAUST. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH MMI TOUCH. AUDI CONNECT. AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT. BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM. BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE WITH 19 INCH 5 ARM DESIGN WHEELS SUMMER PERFORMANCE TIRES. BLACK OPTIC EXTERIOR KIT WITH QUATTRO SCRIPT. BODY COLOR MIRROR EXTERIOR HOUSING. RS DESIGN PACKAGE. ALCANTARA COVERED KNEE PADS. COVERED CENTER CONSOLE. DOOR ARM RESTS. LED INTERIOR LIGHTING PLUS PACKAGE. RS CARBON INLAYS. AUDI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH UP TO 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILEAGE FACTORY BACKED EXTENDED WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF8J1906469
Stock: W10621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 7,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
USB CABLES -inc: 1 Lightning and 1 micro USB straight head cable, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Dynamic package, Black optic package, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: front radar w/camera distance sensor, High Beam Assistant, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWHFF1J1903290
Stock: TJ1903290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 16,617 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,539
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro 7-Speed Automatic 2.5L I5 Turbocharged DOHC 20V LEV3-ULEV125 400hpBlind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Heated S Sport Front Seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Wheels: 19 5-Arm-Blade-Design Silver Finish. CARFAX One-Owner.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWHFF8J1900449
Stock: P7298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- certified
2018 Audi RS 3 quattro34,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,950
Audi Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Audi Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition. RS 3 trim. Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, DYNAMIC PACKAGE Wheels: 19" 5-Arm-Blade Design Bi-Color Titanium finish, staggered fitment, Sport Exhaust System w/Black Tips, Tires: 255/30R19 Fr & 235/35R19 Rr Performance, Red Brake Calipers, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE black optic exterior trim w/quattro script and rear lip spoiler, Wheels: 19" 5-Arm-Blade-Design Bi-Color Black finish, staggered fitment, High Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, RS DESIGN PACKAGE leatherette covered door armrests, Alcantara knee pads w/crescendo red stitching, interior storage package w/2 USB charge ports for rear seat and 12V outlet for trunk, interior elements in crescendo red (air vents and red accent rings), RS embroidered floor mats and seat belts w/red edge. Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade-In WHO WE ARE: Audi Raleigh is the premier dealership location for the best deals on both new and used cars in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. We have a strong and committed sales team and factory-certified technicians with years of experience satisfying customer's needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF4J1906596
Stock: DP37055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 29,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$52,880
Audi Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF2J1900506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,000$3,301 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF0KA900330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,357 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,998$2,242 Below Market
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF4KA900279
Stock: 18864755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,998$1,081 Below Market
Audi South Coast - Santa Ana / California
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, DYNAMIC PACKAGE. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Red Brake Calipers, Sport Exhaust System with Black Tips, Wheels: 19 5-Arm-Blade-Design Titanium Finish. 2019 Audi RS 3. This 2019 with Black interior is a Pre-owned model in great shape. Complete CARFAX vehicle history report is available. Come take the BEST TEST DRIVE ROUTE in California at Audi South Coast. Just a quick drive on the 5 freeway from Los Angeles or San Diego counties - Audi South Coast is located at the heart of Orange County in the Santa Ana Auto Mall, next to John Wayne Airport. 19/28 City/Highway MPG All prices subject to change without prior notice. Dealer not responsible for clerical input errors and third party mistakes. Please verify all pricing with dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF2KA907215
Stock: 65067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 2,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,999
Net Car Showroom - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF6KA907329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,488
Rusnak Westlake Audi - Westlake Village / California
CARFAX One-Owner. CARFAX 1-Owner, No Accidents on CARFAX, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Go, Audi Connect w/6 Month Trial Subscription, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Black Optic Package, Black Rear Lip Spoiler, Driver Assistance Package, Dynamic Package, High Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, High-Beam Assistant, Red Brake Calipers, RS Design Selection Interior, Sport Exhaust System w/Black Tips, Technology Package, Wheels: 19' Audi Sport 5-Arm-Blade Design. 2019 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.5L I5 Turbocharged DOHC 20V LEV3-ULEV125 394hp Nardo Gray We're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF5KA902414
Stock: 22P01021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 5,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,995
Jack Daniels Porsche - Upper Saddle River / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Mythos Black Metallic 2019 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.5L I5 Turbocharged DOHC 20V LEV3-ULEV125 394hpRecent Arrival! 19/28 City/Highway MPGWe look forward to showing you this vehicle or any of our other offerings as well. Come Visit Us! The largest Authorized Porsche showroom in the Northeast and one of the original and most prestigious Porsche Dealers in the USA for 45 years...Call Jack Daniels Motors on 201-368-7300 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF9KA902447
Stock: 36983A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 12,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$57,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro ** Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Black Optic Package, Black Rear Lip Spoiler, Dynamic Package, High Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, Navigation System, Red Brake Calipers, Sport Exhaust System w/Black Tips, Technology Package, Wheels: 19" Audi Sport 5-Arm-Blade Design.Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF7KA903631
Stock: ACKA903631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 100 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Tango Red Metallic quattro 2019 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro Odometer is 5008 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF9KA902481
Stock: 902481C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 105 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black quattro 2019 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro Odometer is 4878 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF0KA900201
Stock: 900201C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 2,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,556
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!THIS ONE IS CALLING YOUR NAME!!! *Only 2K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ONE OWNER* and *ACCIDENT FREE 2019 AUDI RS3!!!* Daytona Gray Pearl Effect over Black w/Crescendo Red!! Featuring the optional,*-BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE* -inc: black high gloss exterior trim w/quattro script, Wheels: 19" Audi Sport 5-Arm-Blade-Design Black finish, staggered fitment, High Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, Black Rear Lip Spoiler.*-DYNAMIC PACKAGE *-inc: Wheels: 19" Audi Sport 5-Arm-Blade Design Titanium finish, staggered fitment, Sport Exhaust System w/Black Tips, Tires: 255/30R19 Fr & 235/35R19 Rr Performance, Red Brake Calipers.*-RS DESIGN SELECTION INTERIOR * -inc: leatherette covered door armrests, Alcantara knee pads w/crescendo red stitching, interior elements in crescendo red (air vents and red accent rings), RS embroidered floor mats and seatbelts w/red edge.*-TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE* -inc: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, handwriting recognition technology, Audi Connect w/6 Month Trial Subscription, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Sound System 705 watts, 14 speakers.*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUABWGFF9KA904876
Stock: PG2701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi RS 3 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi RS 3
- 5(83%)
- 4(17%)
Related Audi RS 3 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2013
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Newark NJ
- Used Audi A3 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Audi RS 7 Washington DC
- Used Audi A7 Springfield IL
- Used Audi RS 7 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Audi Q7 Mountain View CA
- Used Audi Q7 Nashville TN
- Used Audi A3 Orlando FL
- Used Audi Q7 Orlando FL
- Used Audi A8 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser