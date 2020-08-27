Used 2018 Audi RS 3 for Sale Near Me

Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas

USB CABLES -inc: 1 Lightning and 1 micro USB straight head cable, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Dynamic package, Black optic package, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: front radar w/camera distance sensor, High Beam Assistant, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Active Lane Assist.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 3 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUABWHFF1J1903290

Stock: TJ1903290

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020