Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(54)
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

What’s new

  • Two new trim levels debut
  • Expanded availability of features for 2019
  • Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior offers ample room for passengers in all three rows
  • Great compromise between precise handling and everyday comfort
  • Straightforward cabin design makes everything easy to use
  • Not very quick to accelerate, even with the optional V6
  • Fuel economy lags that of some competitors
2021
2020
2019
2018
2018
$30,895
2019 Volkswagen Atlas pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Atlas does Edmunds recommend?

The trim level we recommend is called SE with Technology. While we'd love for everyone to experience the topped-out SEL Premium trim level, it is pricey and not everyone needs the creature comforts it provides. And this year Volkswagen has given the lower trim levels more standard equipment such as forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert — all excellent additions. The SE with Technology trim level also comes standard with the Atlas' impressive V6, and it's available with all-wheel drive.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

Volkswagen designed its Atlas specifically for the American market, so that explains this big SUV's abundance of passenger and cargo space. It's got three rows of seating and one of the highest cargo capacities you'll find. But it also possesses all of the typical Volkswagen touches such as high-quality interior surfaces, abundantly available safety tech and excellent on-road performance.

On the highway, the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is comfortable and quiet. In the city, it's easier to maneuver than you'd expect. Power is lacking a bit when you compare it to top rivals, but that's the one minor flaw we've been able to find in its on-road performance. Otherwise, the Atlas has a long list of virtues.

You also get more standard features on some trim levels this year. We specifically like that every Atlas now comes with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. On the SE, you get three-zone climate control, and on the SEL you get Digital Cockpit instrumentation, LED taillights, a navigation system and a heated steering wheel.

Overall, we're quite pleased with the 2019 Atlas. Alongside other top rivals such as the Honda Pilot and the Mazda CX-9, it should be one of your top models to consider for a three-row crossover SUV this year.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Atlas as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for this year.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Atlas? Edmunds added a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SE to our long-term road test fleet. Our editors spent a year driving Volkswagen's biggest SUV, racking up more than 20,000 miles. Check out our VW Atlas long-term test coverage to read more about our experience, from real-world fuel economy to reliability. Note that while the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas differs slightly from our long-term 2018 model, nearly all of our observations still apply.

2019 Volkswagen Atlas models

The Atlas is offered in seven trim levels: S, SE, SE with Technology, SE with Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium. The base S comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). All other trim levels come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (276 hp, 266 lb-ft). Front-wheel drive is standard, and V6 models can also be ordered with all-wheel drive (standard on the SEL Premium). Regardless of engine, every Atlas gets an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Base Atlas S models have cloth seating, a bench seat in the second row, LED automatic headlights, dual-zone manual climate control, a rearview camera and cruise control. For 2019, Volkswagen makes forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert standard for all Atlas trim levels. The Atlas S also has a 6.5-inch touchscreen interface that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.

Upgrading to the SE adds simulated-leather upholstery, push-button start, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, rear sunshades, three-zone automatic climate control, a larger 8-inch touchscreen interface, Car-Net subscription services, and the option of captain's chairs in the second row. The SE with Technology builds on the SE's equipment list with the addition of remote engine start, a power rear liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and an active blind-spot monitor.

Moving up to the SEL adds a panoramic sunroof, LED taillights, a power-adjustable front passenger's seat, a heated steering wheel, a hands-free rear liftgate, park distance control, an upgraded touchscreen display with navigation, and the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit. Digital Cockpit is a display that replaces the standard gauge cluster with a reconfigurable video screen that shows a wide variety of information beyond basic speed, fuel and temperature readings. Both the SE with Technology and the SEL are available with the R-Line upgrade, which adds 20-inch wheels, unique bumpers, side skirts and badging, and some unique interior trim.

The top-of-the-line SEL Premium adds standard all-wheel drive, automatic high-beam headlights, power-folding mirrors with puddle lamps, full leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a 12-speaker Fender sound system, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera, and a parking assist system. The SEL Premium also gets its own unique 20-inch wheels, with 21-inchers as an available option.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium (3.6-liter V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

8.0
With the exception of a horsepower deficit, the Atlas is a pretty pleasant crossover to wheel around, especially considering its size. Effortless but direct steering, a quick-shifting transmission and confident brakes are the main components to credit for the enjoyable driving experience.

Acceleration

7.0
The optional V6 engine delivers decent acceleration off the line, but it feels just barely adequate when merging at speed, even with an empty cabin. Both the Honda Pilot and the Toyota Highlander are quicker, with the Atlas needing a full 8 seconds to cover 0-60 mph.

Braking

8.0
Braking in the Atlas is confident, smooth and effortless. It's also one of the SUV's stronger performance qualities, needing only 115 feet to execute a panic stop from 60 mph. That's not only better than average, but it's also a surprise because the Atlas is heavier than most of its segment competition.

Steering

9.0
The way the steering is tuned is a big reason the Atlas drives much smaller than it is. It feels light, quick and precise, but it also manages to avoid feeling disconnected like so many overboosted steering systems. It is a hard balance to achieve, but Volkswagen managed to get it right.

Handling

7.5
As much as the steering helps the Atlas feel nimble, it's no athlete. Sure, its ultimate road-holding grip is above average, but mostly it feels heavy and resistant to midcorner adjustments. The Atlas is great to wheel around town; just don't expect agility on curvy roads.

Drivability

8.0
The eight-speed automatic is a good match to the V6, delivering smooth and quick shifts in both casual and spirited situations. We thought we might have heard some odd noises at some point during the test, but it didn't affect performance and we couldn't replicate it a second time.

Off-road

7.5
With an approach angle that's top of the class, a departure angle that's squarely midpack, and VW 4Motion all-wheel drive, the Atlas should hold its own against the rest of the class. Three-row unibody crossovers are meant for light off-road duty and inclement weather, not trailblazing exploration.

Comfort

8.0
The Atlas is well-suited to long-distance trips. Ample climate system capacity and vents for all rows will keep passengers from fighting over the controls. Ride quality is good, too, even with the optional 20-inch wheels. But we found the front seats a little flat and lacking in adjustability.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats lack some adjustability, and the bottom cushions feel a little flat and long, which might be uncomfortable for short drivers. Both back rows recline; the second row slides and has a slightly firmer middle seat. All armrests have excellent padding with the exception of the third row.

Ride comfort

8.0
Ride comfort in the Atlas is pretty nice even with the large 20-inch wheels. The ride feels settled and not floaty, yet it manages to suppress most small and large bumps it rolls over. The standard 18-inch wheels might even ride a little better, but they don't look nearly as nice.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Some big vehicle cabins can sound boomy when empty, but the Atlas' isn't one of them. There's some road noise, and the large mirrors generate wind noise at highway speeds, but it's nothing the audio system can't conceal. The VR6 engine makes a pleasant noise when you rev it out.

Climate control

9.0
The front seats are heated and ventilated, with heating available for the second row. The climate dials provide easy access, but you can also control everything through the touchscreen, even adjusting, syncing or locking out the rear controls. The system provides plenty of heating and cooling capacity, and the third row has air vents.

Interior

8.0
Space, space, space! That's what the Atlas is all about. But it also gets high marks for its clever sliding second-row seat with good rear visibility to boot. The available Digital Cockpit interface offers a ton of functionality to go with its good looks.

Ease of use

7.5
The Atlas is pretty easy to figure out. It does take some time to become familiar with VW's Digital Cockpit, but once you're accustomed, functionality is wide-ranging. One downside to the touchscreen interface is having to look at what you're pressing, which takes attention away from driving.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Entry and exit are about as easy as they get for this class. The Atlas is low enough that it doesn't require a step rail, and there's virtually no sill to step over. Third-row passengers have decent access to the back because of the clever sliding second-row seat, but you'll need to be somewhat limber.

Driving position

7.5
You can sit low to maximize headroom or high for a more commanding view of the road, which is what most people want in an SUV. The steering column has a good range of tilt and reach adjustments, too. The driver's seat lacks a little bit of fine-tuning in terms of adjustment, but that doesn't compromise the driving position.

Roominess

9.5
Space is one of the Atlas' biggest strengths. Up front, it has plenty of room in all directions and enough second-row seat width for three adults across. Also, the third row will accommodate adults 6 feet tall or shorter with surprisingly little compromise to comfort. This roomy cabin uses space well.

Visibility

8.0
Visibility is good for a vehicle this big. The windows are large all around, and the rear headrests don't impede the rear view unless people are seated in the third row. Big side mirrors create small blind spots at the 45-degree front view, but the available 360-degree camera system helps.

Quality

7.5
The cabin's build quality is a mixed bag. Up front, the Atlas feels like a near-luxury car at this trim level, especially with the Digital Cockpit option. Everything behind the front seats is more durable hard plastic, appropriate with the high likelihood of kids sitting in back. Overall, the Atlas feels solid.

Utility

8.0
If it's utility you value most in your midsize crossover, then the Atlas could rise to the top of your list. Impressive cargo-carrying capacity and easy-folding seats are strong selling points. Small-item storage isn't as clever as in other competitors, but the sliding second-row bench more than makes up for it.

Small-item storage

7.5
There's a good amount of storage space for small items, but the Atlas' cabin isn't quite as clever as the Honda Pilot's. There's no clear storage defined for items such as sunglasses or sectioned compartments within the center armrest bin. The rear cabin cubbies are also sparse and relatively basic.

Cargo space

10.0
At 20.6 cubic feet of space behind the third row and a maximum of 96.8 cubic feet with all rows folded, the Atlas dominates the midsize segment competition. The flexibility of the manual-folding flat seats is great, and our tester also had a hands-free tailgate feature.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
There's plenty of space in the second row, but the anchors are tucked behind slits in the backseat cushion, which makes them a little difficult to access. Otherwise, there shouldn't be any issues fitting a rear-facing car seat in the second row. A thoughtful added touch is that the rear seat is designed to tilt and slide even with a forward-facing child seat installed.

Towing

7.5
With a maximum tow capacity of 5,000 pounds, the Atlas matches both the Honda Pilot and the Toyota Highlander and will pull 1,500 pounds more than the Mazda CX-9. The 2-inch receiver is nicely integrated into the rear bumper.

Technology

8.0
The Atlas shows strong on the tech front at the SEL Premium trim level. The Digital Cockpit interface looks of Audi quality, and the advanced driver aids are some of the better-tuned systems we've experienced in this class. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make smartphone integration a snap.

Smartphone integration

8.0
The Wi-Fi hotspot works pretty well, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make smartphone connections easy. Bluetooth is also fairly quick and simple to pair.

Driver aids

8.5
Driving aids work well and are easy to switch on and off. In particular, the adaptive cruise control maintained a really small gap for such a big car, and the lane keeping assist is subtle but effective. The camera system provides crisp, clear high-definition images on the infotainment system, which is handy for parking.

Voice control

5.5
The voice control system provides clear and convenient screen prompts, but it had a difficult time understanding our commands. Functions are limited to the usual navigation, audio and phone commands, but even simple tasks such as requesting a satellite radio station were a hassle for some reason.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas.

5 star reviews: 59%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 13%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 54 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Legroom
Craig N,
V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I'm 6'4" and can comfortably sit behind myself, don't know any other car or SUV where that is possible. Bought it on the spot just because of this. I've carried 8 people comfortably and loaded cargo that I couldn't believe it could swallow. Fully loaded it's every bit as good as an Audi and $20k less, so it's a bargain. Adaptive cruise is a treat, only complaint is that it has a very small gas tank. Range is only 350 miles on a full tank. Compared to a Suburban or Expedition it's a sports car. Black wheels on 20" tires look the part. Had it a year and very pleased.

1 out of 5 stars, Worst Auto Ive ever owned - Buyer Beware
Just a guy ,
V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

we have owned our 2019 Atlas SE w/Tech 4 motion v6 rline for 13 months and 35k miles. This is by far the worst auto purchase of my adult life. We purchased this over the explorer because of the 72k warranty( now 50k on 2020 models) and it is a shame we have to use it so frequently. Pros: Ride quality. it ride very smooth, good visibility, good interior layout and third row is spacious. Cons: Terrible quality and I question the longevity of this auto. We have had ours in the shop 7x in the for 12 months for the following: 1: replace both front sway bar links in suspension- before 20k miles! 2: replace rear climate control screen 3: replace seat belt buckle in middle row 4: replace push button start due to inconsistent starting 5: torque converter makes terrible loud grinding noise in low gears. VW acknowledges its, has no idea what it is , has other complaints, but deflects it as "normal" 6: My atlas has been in the shop 3x for coolant issues. either the warning light is on or I can smell coolant when the car is on. No remedy yet so they tell me its " normal" UPDATE on this issue: the dealer just tore the entire engine apart and replaced every seal and gasket. We had warped cylinder heads and and oil leak around the filter due to coolant leaking into the cylinder heads. This would have been over $12k out of pocket with no warranty! Pretty large and ridiculous repair for an issue I was told didn’t exist for 2 months. The Service Manger mentioned he has another atlas in for the same reason and has recommended to VW Corp to look into this because he believes it is an true design issue. I'm filing a lemon law suit since all issues have started and been documented in the first year, especially the coolant issue.

5 out of 5 stars, Truly Impressive
J Denslow,
V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

I previously owned a 2001 Nissan xTerra, 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, and 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo E. My 2019 Volkswagen Atlas absolutely tops them all. The interior is spacious. The SEL trim level is loaded. I couldn't allow myself to be seen in a current generation Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, or Nissan PathFinder. All are too round-looking. I prefer a more square, somewhat masculine and/or sporty appearance. That left the Ford Explorer (too expensive for comparable options), Toyota 4Runner (too rugged for my everyday highway commute), Mazda CX9 (a bit too small and underpowered), and the Volkswagen Atlas. PROs: appearance, interior room, technology, quiet handling, smooth driving/handling, more than adequate power, exterior LED lighting, value. CONs: poor MPG, would have preferred cloth or leather seats (not fake leather), a lot of hard plastic in the cabin. VW is part of the same company as Audi, and I think the perfect way to describe the Atlas is that it's the poor man's Q7...and that's meant as a compliment in all the positive interpretations of that saying. UPDATE: I am still just as thrilled today as I was 9 months ago when I bought my VW Atlas. It has proven to be quite convenient as an equipment and people hauler. I have taken her on a couple of longer road trips that included Wolf Creek Pass in Colorado and she handled them without any problems. Comfortable, quiet. Wished it had slightly better gas mileage. This is a fantastic SUV. I'm seeing more and more on the road, so it seems many other people agree.

4 out of 5 stars, Love my new Atlas!
C. Hewitt,
V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Coming from a smaller SUV, and needing more space, the Atlas has been great! The interior room is plentiful, and it is easy to take advantage of it in many different ways. The front seats are good (not amazing) but the configuration, especially with the digital cockpit, is amazing. The engine is adequate, but not overwhelming. The safety features are best in class, and it drives and feels like a much more expensive SUV. Great value, and you can really select the trim you want, with the right features, all the way from 25k to 45k, all of them are good values.

Write a review

See all 54 reviews

Features & Specs

V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$39,095
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$48,395
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV features & specs
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$37,295
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$43,195
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower276 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all 2019 Volkswagen Atlas features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Atlas safety features:

Blind-Spot Warning System
Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if other vehicles are in your blind spot.
Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage or injury after initial impact.
Lane Keeping Assist
Sounds an alert when you drift from your lane due to inattention and can automatically steer to help out.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Atlas vs. the competition

Volkswagen Atlas vs. Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot is currently Edmunds' top-ranked three-row midsize SUV, but the Atlas isn't far behind it in terms of overall quality, on-road capability and passenger space. Both SUVs have enough room for adults in all three rows and available all-wheel drive, making them ideal for family road trips, no matter the weather conditions. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the current-gen Honda Pilot.

Compare Volkswagen Atlas & Honda Pilot features

Volkswagen Atlas vs. Mazda CX-9

One of the best parts of the Atlas is that it has a luxury feel for a sub-luxury price. And that's something it shares with the Mazda CX-9. Both of them offer lots of soft-touch cabin materials, tight exterior panel tolerances, and the kind of infotainment interfaces you'd expect from much more expensive brands such as Audi or BMW. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the current-gen Mazda CX-9.

Compare Volkswagen Atlas & Mazda CX-9 features

Volkswagen Atlas vs. GMC Acadia

While the GMC Acadia may seem like a good, luxurious choice in the three-row midsize SUV segment, we think most people will enjoy the Atlas just as much. Both vehicles have quiet, somewhat plush interiors, and both offer two available engines: a four-cylinder and an optional V6. Shoppers who want a bit more interior space, though, will probably prefer the Atlas.

Compare Volkswagen Atlas & GMC Acadia features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Atlas a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Atlas both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Atlas fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Atlas gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Atlas has 20.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Atlas. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas:

  • Two new trim levels debut
  • Expanded availability of features for 2019
  • Part of the first Atlas generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Atlas reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Atlas is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Atlas. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Atlas's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Atlas and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Atlas is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas?

The least-expensive 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,895.

Other versions include:

  • V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,095
  • V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,395
  • V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,295
  • V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,195
  • V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,495
  • V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,045
  • V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,395
  • V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,295
  • V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,145
  • S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $30,895
  • V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,245
  • V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,095
  • V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $43,345
  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $34,095
  • SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,895
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Atlas?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Atlas, the next question is, which Atlas model is right for you? Atlas variants include V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Atlas models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas Overview

The 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is offered in the following submodels: Atlas SUV. Available styles include V6 SE w/Technology 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), V6 SE w/Technology R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 S 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE w/Technology 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Atlas 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Atlas.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Atlas featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Volkswagen Atlas?

Which 2019 Volkswagen Atlases are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volkswagen Atlas for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas.

Can't find a new 2019 Volkswagen Atlass you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Atlas for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,115.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,635.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

