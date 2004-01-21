Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me
- 248,948 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 312,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 148,505 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,999
- 226,325 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500
Joe454,01/21/2004
My parents purchased this truck brand new, and I inherited it when I turned sixteen, after which I commenced driving it with the crazy assurance of any teenage boy. Although this truck is a beast (18ft long, weighs 6000+ lbs, and with a 7.4L V8 454 it gets terrible gas milage), it handled snow well (once shifted into 4 wheel drive), and my father and I used it to pull stumps out of the ground--you can't beat the torque. Towing two horses and hauling a camper across the country this truck never let us down. The vehicle I still dream about.