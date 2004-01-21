Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 GMC Sierra 2500
    1997 GMC Sierra 2500

    248,948 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Red
    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    312,342 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Gray
    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    148,505 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE in White
    2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE

    226,325 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details

The truck I grew up with
Joe454,01/21/2004
My parents purchased this truck brand new, and I inherited it when I turned sixteen, after which I commenced driving it with the crazy assurance of any teenage boy. Although this truck is a beast (18ft long, weighs 6000+ lbs, and with a 7.4L V8 454 it gets terrible gas milage), it handled snow well (once shifted into 4 wheel drive), and my father and I used it to pull stumps out of the ground--you can't beat the torque. Towing two horses and hauling a camper across the country this truck never let us down. The vehicle I still dream about.
to