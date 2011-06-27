Estimated values
2001 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,476
|$3,000
|Clean
|$1,343
|$2,190
|$2,653
|Average
|$984
|$1,617
|$1,959
|Rough
|$626
|$1,044
|$1,265
Estimated values
2001 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,121
|$2,551
|Clean
|$1,181
|$1,875
|$2,256
|Average
|$866
|$1,385
|$1,665
|Rough
|$551
|$894
|$1,075
Estimated values
2001 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,382
|$2,104
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,861
|$2,212
|Average
|$894
|$1,374
|$1,633
|Rough
|$569
|$887
|$1,055
Estimated values
2001 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$2,079
|$2,451
|Clean
|$1,235
|$1,838
|$2,168
|Average
|$906
|$1,357
|$1,601
|Rough
|$576
|$877
|$1,033
Estimated values
2001 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,534
|$2,206
|$2,576
|Clean
|$1,354
|$1,951
|$2,278
|Average
|$993
|$1,441
|$1,682
|Rough
|$632
|$930
|$1,086