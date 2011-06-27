  1. Home
2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching styling.
  • MyFord Touch interface responds slowly to user input and is prone to glitches.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its impressive refinement, well-rounded performance and high-tech features, the 2014 Fusion Hybrid puts Ford at the top of the hybrid sedan class.

Vehicle overview

Within the hybrid sedan segment, the pickings are pretty slim. This is especially true if you're looking for one with an upscale vibe that doesn't carry a premium price tag. The 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid is one of the few hybrid midsize sedans that meets these requirements with its neatly tailored styling, fine road manners and wealth of high-tech luxury and safety features.

Of course, job one for a hybrid is to deliver high fuel economy. The Fusion Hybrid's got you covered here, too. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, the Fusion Hybrid boasts an EPA combined fuel economy estimate of 42 mpg. That number slightly bests that of the popular Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Although the Camry is a solid choice in this class, we prefer the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid for its more engaging style and personality. We'd also recommend the Fusion Hybrid over the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Kia Optima Hybrid, neither of which matches the Fusion's refinement. Indeed, the Ford Fusion came out on top in Edmunds' most recent hybrid sedan comparison test. The closest competitor this year is the new Honda Accord Hybrid which beats the Fusion in fuel mileage numbers, largely matches it in terms of road manners, interior quality and feature content, and trails it in terms of ride comfort and noise isolation. A Volkswagen Passat equipped with the fuel-efficient turbocharged diesel engine (TDI) might be another alternative if you do a lot of highway driving.

Overall, though, the Fusion Hybrid is a must-see for hybrid shoppers and perhaps even those just looking at midsize sedans in general.

2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid is available in three trim levels: S, SE and Titanium. (The plug-in, extended-range version of the Fusion Hybrid, called the Fusion Energi, is reviewed separately.)

Standard equipment on the S includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, the voice-activated Sync audio/cell phone interface and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and USB port/iPod interface.

The SE adds color-keyed rocker moldings, heated mirrors, a keyless entry keypad, rear air vents, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a rear seat center armrest and satellite radio.

A few option packages are also available for the SE. The Appearance package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Luxury package includes foglights, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings and a four-way power passenger seat. Opting for the Technology package equips the SE with the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch touchscreen and two 4-inch configurable gauge cluster displays), an upgraded version of Sync, a rearview camera and a 110-volt power outlet. Eighteen-inch wheels and keyless ignition/entry are also optional.

Springing for the top-of-the-line Titanium effectively gets you the SE's optional features listed above as standard as well as remote start, sport front seats and an upgraded Sony 12-speaker audio system (with HD radio).

The Fusion Hybrid SE (with the Technology package selected) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control with collision warning system and brake intervention. For the SE and Titanium, Ford additionally offers the Luxury Driver Assist package, which includes automatic high-beam control, a 110-volt power outlet, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning and lane assist. A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with ventilated front seats.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Ford Fusion Hybrid lineup expands to include a less expensive base S trim level. Newly available features include inflatable rear seatbelts, a heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine joined to an electric motor that's fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they produce 188 horsepower that's sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

According to the EPA, the Fusion Hybrid achieves an estimated 42 mpg in combined driving (44 mpg city/41 mpg highway). During extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing, we easily topped those numbers.

In Edmunds track testing, the Fusion Hybrid posted an 8.4-second time to 60 mph, placing it alongside the Kia Optima Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid in acceleration.

Safety

The 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers.

Optional equipment includes parking sensors and a rearview camera, as well as a number of driver assist systems. These include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, driver drowsiness detection, lane-departure warning and lane assist (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane) and collision warning with brake support.

In Edmunds testing, the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, about average for its class.

The government gave the Fusion Hybrid five out of five stars for overall crash protection, along with five stars for frontal protection and four stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the non-hybrid, but otherwise similar Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid's acceleration is adequate for daily use around town. There's enough passing power on the highway, too, especially if you plan ahead. As with most hybrid cars, acclimating to the regenerative braking system (which is used to recharge the battery pack) requires a little time, and inching either forward or backward into a parking stall takes a delicate touch on the brake pedal.

Thanks to extensive acoustic insulation, Ford has made good on its promise of low levels of road and wind noise. At a 70-mph cruise, the Fusion Hybrid is still luxury-car quiet. The only time the Fusion Hybrid gets louder than a non-hybrid Fusion is during maximum acceleration, when the engine is working its hardest.

Thanks to its sophisticated suspension design, the 2014 Fusion Hybrid possesses impressive handling and ride dynamics. Driven through turns, the Fusion Hybrid is confident and composed, and its steering is remarkably communicative.

Interior

Inside, high-quality materials show Ford's continuing dedication to improving the passenger environment. The dashboard and center stack are uncluttered and tastefully designed, although this look can come across as austere and uninviting, especially with the all-black interior.

With the highly adjustable power driver seat, just about everybody should be able to find a comfortable driving position. The passenger seat is just as supportive, while the split-folding rear seats are well contoured and have plenty of legroom. You might think that the Fusion's swoopy styling would cut down on rear headroom, but it's comparable to its competition, with enough clearance for normal-size adults. Outward visibility to the front is good thanks to the Fusion's relatively slender front roof pillars.

Less appealing is the optional MyFord Touch system. The 8-inch main display controls various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice (Sync), touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, and it does provide some nice customization and smartphone integration possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved for the user, and we've found the system prone to glitches and slow to respond. In addition, many of the touchscreen icons are difficult to locate and press while on the move.

Compared with the standard Fusion, the Hybrid's trunk space takes a hit due to the packaging of the battery pack. As such, the Hybrid's checks in at 12 cubic feet, or 4 fewer cubes than the non-hybrid Fusion. Still, that's on par with the trunks of other midsize hybrid sedans. And unlike its chief rivals, the Accord and Camry hybrids, the Ford offers a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, which gives it greater versatility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only one problem....
yodibactum,07/07/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased my 2014 model in March of 2014 and have now surpassed 20,000. I live in PA with many hills and valleys, hot, humid summers, and cold winters. Most of my mileage is local, although I do take many trips of 50 miles or more including a trip to Colorado, Georgia, and Canada. That said, the only times I got less then 50 mpg was the first two tanks of gas (47 and 49) and during the winter months because most of my driving was local and the car would take time to warm up. My overall mileage since owning the vehicle is better then 53 mpg and this last tank gave me 60 for the first time. The secret is in how you drive it. My car is no different then the ones claiming lower mileage Only ONE problem -- A driver cannot see the front of the vehicle -- this makes it very difficult to judge the distance of those pesky little parking stops in parking lots... I normally drive right up over them -- not to mention an awkward placed median strip on a side road in WV. I turned and never saw the median strip until I heard it going under my car -- needless to say, this removed the piece under the bumper... I realize the design of the car is to give it the best mileage but I also believe safety should be the first concern. This is dangerous... UPDATE! It is January 2018 and I have made the grave mistake of trading the Fusion for a Malibu Hybrid... I have only owned the Malibu for 8 months but it does not come close to the Fusion overall... With the exception of storage and maybe comfort the Malibu falls way short of the overall performance of the Fusion. Especially the mileage which averages about 14 mpg less...
You need to know how to drive a Hybrid.
Al,07/26/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
If your going to drive without regards to mileage this isn't the car for you. It's totally different the gas only. When you come to a stop light ride the brake softly 500 feet before you stop. Regenerating brakes slow down the car gradually. When you stop at the last minute your brake pads have to grab the brake rotor causing them to wear out like a normal car. If you use brakes properly you should never wear out your brakes. On short trips to the grocery store 2 miles car will not get high mileage because the gas motor is not warmed up yet. Your efficiency goes up the longer stretch you go. The car loves 55 miles per hour. I get 48 to 50 mpg. On the freeway I get about 40 plus on short distances. From Melbourne Florida to Savannah Georgia I get 44 to 45 mpg. Here in Florida the hot weather affects mileage also so I keep the air con. @ 75 degrees, why not my house is 78 normal in Florida. This helps greatly since the air draws a lot of electricity. Advantage of Hybrid no leaky transmission only a reliable belt drive, change oil every 10, 000 miles never need a starter motor because hybrid motor starts the car instantly. Way less maintenance than a gas only vehicle. I forgot to tell you when my wife drives the hybrid she gets around 36 mpg. She guns the car a lot when it doesn't need that and slams on the brakes at the last minute. The gauges on the dash show how many gallons used, how many miles on EV Electric only which is about 50% of the time. Also when you get more miles on the gasoline motor and get it broke in it will make a difference, I'd say 30,000 it should be broke in. I save about 35 to 40% on gas used average. Hope this helps you.
2014 Fusion Hybrid at 22K Miles
7383,05/26/2014
This is an update from my initial review, which I placed at about 12K miles. My usage has been consistent, with a mix of congested city, rural two-lane, and high speed interstate driving, in temperature ranging from 20 F to 118 F. Absolutely nothing has gone wrong with the car. I have had the oil changed twice, and the tires rotated once via Ford dealer. No squeaks, rattles or other maladies have appeared. No fluid additions required. My other observations at 12K still apply, so this update may be helpful to potential purchasers because my experience is now based on 22K of driving in all conditions.
35K mileage update
7383,12/03/2014
This is my final update concerning the Fusion Hybrid. All my earlier comments (made at approximately 12k and 22K) remain valid. Nothing has gone wrong with the car, other than a malfunction in the retention spring in the front passenger grab bar. So, at approximately 35K, I remain exceptionally pleased overall. No squeaks, rattles, leaks, malfunctions.
See all 42 reviews of the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
44 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Overview

The Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is priced between $7,987 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 12692 and95905 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is priced between $11,995 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 66904 and75779 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2014 Fusion Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,987 and mileage as low as 12692 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,793.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,039.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,681.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

