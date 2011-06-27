I purchased my 2014 model in March of 2014 and have now surpassed 20,000. I live in PA with many hills and valleys, hot, humid summers, and cold winters. Most of my mileage is local, although I do take many trips of 50 miles or more including a trip to Colorado, Georgia, and Canada. That said, the only times I got less then 50 mpg was the first two tanks of gas (47 and 49) and during the winter months because most of my driving was local and the car would take time to warm up. My overall mileage since owning the vehicle is better then 53 mpg and this last tank gave me 60 for the first time. The secret is in how you drive it. My car is no different then the ones claiming lower mileage Only ONE problem -- A driver cannot see the front of the vehicle -- this makes it very difficult to judge the distance of those pesky little parking stops in parking lots... I normally drive right up over them -- not to mention an awkward placed median strip on a side road in WV. I turned and never saw the median strip until I heard it going under my car -- needless to say, this removed the piece under the bumper... I realize the design of the car is to give it the best mileage but I also believe safety should be the first concern. This is dangerous... UPDATE! It is January 2018 and I have made the grave mistake of trading the Fusion for a Malibu Hybrid... I have only owned the Malibu for 8 months but it does not come close to the Fusion overall... With the exception of storage and maybe comfort the Malibu falls way short of the overall performance of the Fusion. Especially the mileage which averages about 14 mpg less...

