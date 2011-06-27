  1. Home
2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive fuel economy
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • quiet cabin
  • eye-catching styling.
  • Infotainment interfaces are less intuitive to use than some rival systems.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its impressive refinement, high fuel economy, well-rounded performance and high-tech features, the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a top choice if you're shopping for a midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

Though fuel-efficient hybrid systems were once been limited to small hatchbacks or compacts in the past, that technology has gone mainstream and hybrids are everywhere. You'll find plenty of these fuel-efficient vehicles in the midsize sedan segment, and the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid is an excellent example of the breed.

There's a lot to like about the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid, including its modern styling, sleek interior and advanced safety features. You could say all that about the standard gasoline-only Ford Fusion, too, but this hybrid version returns an EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined. Basically, the Fusion Hybrid integrates all the positive attributes of the standard Fusion into a more fuel-efficient package. Aside from the mileage, there is still a smooth ride quality on the highway and plenty of space for four passengers. There is a little less trunk space than in the standard model (the battery takes up some of that real estate) but the Fusion Hybrid is on par for cargo space with its hybrid sedan competitors.

On the technology front, the Fusion Hybrid offers several high-tech safety options, including a forward-collision avoidance system, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. Amidst these modern touches, some drivers may be let down by the MyFord Touch touchscreen electronics interface, which governs most audio, navigation and phone functions. Ford has improved this interface over the years, but the system can still be frustratingly slow to respond to touch inputs at times. Luckily, the Sync voice command system is much more responsive and provides an alternative means of handling basic tasks.

The 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid has many laudable virtues, but there are rivals worth considering, too. The Honda Accord Hybrid gets a superior EPA estimate of 47 mpg combined and has a comfortable interior on par with the Ford's. The Toyota Camry Hybrid is also worth considering thanks to its well-rounded nature and respectable mpg numbers (41 combined). Regardless of which hybrid sedan you choose, we recommend you test-drive the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid, as it's one of our favorites.

2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid is available in three trim levels: S, SE and Titanium. The Fusion Energi, the plug-in, extended-range version of the Fusion Hybrid, is reviewed separately, as is the regular, gasoline-engine Fusion.

The base S trim comes well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and USB port/iPod interface.

The SE adds heated mirrors, exterior keypad entry, rear air vents, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, a rear seat center armrest and an upgraded audio system with 10 speakers and satellite radio.

A few option packages are available for the SE. The Appearance package (Equipment Group 501A) adds a rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and contrasting interior stitching. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 502A) includes foglights, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats and driver memory settings. Opting for the SE Technology package equips the SE with rear parking sensors, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch touchscreen and two configurable gauge cluster displays), an upgraded version of Sync and a 110-volt power outlet.

Springing for the top-of-the-line Titanium effectively gets you the SE's optional features listed above as standard, as well as keyless ignition and entry, remote start, sport front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the passenger seat and an upgraded Sony 12-speaker audio system with HD radio.

The SE (with the Technology package selected) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control with a collision warning system. The SE and Titanium also offer the available Driver Assist package, which includes rain-sensing wipers, automatic high-beam control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist. A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with ventilated front seats. All trim levels can be equipped with inflatable rear seatbelts.

2016 Highlights

The sound system in the base Fusion Hybrid S has been upgraded to a six-speaker system, while the midlevel SE gets an upgraded 10-speaker stereo. Otherwise, the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that works in concert with an electric motor that's powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they can generate as much as 188 horsepower to drive the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Fusion Hybrid is rated by the EPA at 42 mpg combined (44 city/41 highway). While that's impressive by conventional standards, the Honda Accord Hybrid holds the top spot with an EPA estimate of 47 mpg combined. The Fusion Hybrid also has a much shorter EPA-estimated range of 567 miles. The Accord Hybrid and Camry Hybrid have larger fuel tanks and check in at 743 miles and 697 miles, respectively.

In Edmunds track testing, the Fusion Hybrid posted an 8.5-second time from zero to 60 mph, which is a bit slower than average for the class. The Camry Hybrid and Accord Hybrid will sprint to 60 mph about a second quicker than the Ford.

Safety

The Ford Fusion Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The standard Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that pairs to a compatible cell phone and automatically dials 911 when you've been in an accident. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.

Optional equipment includes parking sensors, inflatable seatbelts in the rear seat and a variety of electronic driver-assist systems. The latter include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, driver drowsiness detection, lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane). There is also a frontal collision warning system with brake priming.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Ford Fusion Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, about average for its class.

The government gave the Fusion Hybrid five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the non-hybrid but otherwise similar Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Fusion earned a second-best rating of "Acceptable." Its head restraints and seatbelts earned a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid provides adequate acceleration for most driving situations. As with most hybrids, it will take you some time to get used to the slightly artificial feel of the regenerative brakes, but they aren't overly intrusive.

Other than when accelerating hard, the Fusion Hybrid has low levels of engine noise. Wind and road noise levels are also low, and highway cruising is hushed and serene to a point few competitors can approach. We also like the way the Fusion Hybrid drives around turns: Its steering is sharp and direct, and the car feels confident thanks to minimal body sway. Rivals like the Accord Hybrid and Camry Hybrid ride more softly, but the Fusion Hybrid feels more connected to the road without sacrificing comfort or smoothness.

Interior

Ford's interior designers got all the basics right in the Fusion Hybrid, with a driver seat that's easy to adjust into a just-right position and good sight lines out the front and sides. It's harder to see through the sloping rear window, so it's helpful that a rearview camera comes standard.

Sharp angles and a sleek look throughout help the 2016 Ford Fusion's interior echo the handsome styling of the exterior. The emphasis is on having large, nicely textured surfaces and removing extraneous clutter, and it mostly works. There's a cool and urbane style to the seats and dash, a tone set largely by the high-quality finishes.

Without MyFord Touch, the base radio with Ford's standard Sync system is somewhat complicated to use and not very aesthetically pleasing. You get a much sleeker look with MyFord Touch thanks to its 8-inch touchscreen. Backed by many redundant voice commands, it can be a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the car and your smartphone. But depending on your comfort level with technology, the learning curve can be steep, even for basic functions. And although the system works significantly better than when it debuted, it can still be sluggish to process touch inputs.

Compared with the standard Fusion, the Hybrid's trunk space takes a hit due to the packaging of the battery pack. As such, the Hybrid's checks in at 12 cubic feet, or 4 fewer cubes than the non-hybrid Fusion. Still, that's on par with the trunks of other midsize hybrid sedans. And as a bonus compared to its chief rival, the Accord Hybrid, the Ford offers a 60/40-split folding rear seat, which gives it greater versatility.

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

2013 Fusion Hybrid
otego25,03/15/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Ok. I have had this car for 120,000+ miles and overall the mileage 48.9 for the entire time I have owned the car has been exceptional. I do a lot of highway driving but also my share of up and down steep hills. The seats are fantastic and the driver assist package I would recommend to anyone especially the side sensors. I know that the press felt it was a distracted drive but it is the opposite once you are used to things. I am about to change to a newer model and have looked around but I will be hard pressed to find anything that compares. I have test driven both the Honda and Toyota but the seats are far from as comfortable as the Fusion.
Good value, great car
Carey Stiss,09/19/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Having owned many cars, my wife and I decided to purchase a hybrid. We wanted a stylish car, and, based upon Edmunds.com review of the 2016 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid, we visited Landmark Ford in Tigard, Oregon. James, our salesperson, was extremely knowledgeable and personable, without being pushy. The price negotiation process was excellent, as we obtained our price rather quickly. Two days after the purchase, we drove from Portland to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho (and back), for a road trip. Traveling over 1,200 miles and averaging 70 miles per hour on the highway, we averaged 42.5 miles to the gallon - mirroring the government's rating of 44 city/41 hwy (a first for any of our cars). Both front seats are very comfortable, and we love the navigation system and other electronics. For the money, I can't imaging a better, stylish hybrid than the Fusion SE. For under $25,000, our SE Hybrid has a moonroof, navigation system, the 501A equipment group, the SE technology package and other features. I don't know of any other car at that price that includes such features. And the car drives smoothly to top it off. We love driving it.
Awesome car
Connie Winter,04/16/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've had this car for 3.5 years now. Still love driving it. This car gets the mileage it is advertised to get, with a very comfortable and quiet ride. It is a joy to drive, with responsive controls and a very responsive engine. This car does 80 mph easily. It can pass on an incline grade with power to spare. My spouse is 6' 5", and is able to sit in the front very comfortably, with at least six inches between his knees and the dash. We can open the passenger side glove box when he is sitting in the front passenger seat. Haven't been able to do that with any of our previous vehicles. We've added a car seat for our preschool aged grandson, and it is easy to secure. I've hauled 25 63# bags of compost home in it, put a hitch and bike rack on the back, and we've gone camping for a week in British Columbia and down to Utah for two weeks. This car is a performer. My only concern is I wish the paint job was just a little more durable. Around the hood the paint has worn off on some of the vinyl body pieces, not horribly noticeable but noticeable on close inspection.
Incredible car for the price.
Sean D,06/13/2016
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought a 2016 Fusion S hybrid and I don't believe I've ever been more satisfied with a new car purchase. I was able to get the car for around $18K, as the 2017 models were coming in and they had 7 identically order versions of a black S base model cars on the lot . I saw that it came standard with all the basics, power windows, door locks, cruise, tiltwheel decent stereo dual-zone climate control which works great, and nice alloy wheels, making it so the car does not look like a base model. So far I am averaging close to 50 miles per gallon, which I find almost unbelievable for such a relatively large vehicle. I am sure that Ford had to take at a loss on that vehicle as there's no way all that technology, the hybrid electric motor system along with battery pack and nice standard level of equipment could be built for less than $18k. The manufacturer is currently offering a $3,500 rebate which is one way I was able to get such a good deal on the car. The car has an excellent ride, with very flat handling, much better than the softer sprung Toyota or Honda. The information screens available on the dash are fun to play with and you can really maximize your fuel mileage by paying attention to those and learning how to drive the car efficiently, using the electric motor as much as possible and coasting and using the regenerative braking to recharge the batteries. The fact you don't have to plug it in and can get 50 miles per gallon is fantastic. I strongly recommend this car, especially if you can get a deal and have a brand new car thats stylish, with a full warranty and gets 50 miles per gallon for used car money. Right now they are offering a larger rebate on the hybrid Energi model, which has a larger battery pack and can be plugged in. Ford needs to sell these high MPG vehicles to help their overall CAFE average MPG figures and I'm sure they are not making much profit on these after the rebates, which is great news for us consumers. The Fusion Hybrid S is an excellent value at the suggested price of $26 k, at $18k it's the deal of the century.
See all 19 reviews of the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
44 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
44 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
44 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid Overview

The Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is priced between $9,999 and$16,299 with odometer readings between 24115 and107717 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid S is priced between $14,998 and$14,998 with odometer readings between 35604 and35604 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 Fusion Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,999 and mileage as low as 24115 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,212.

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,874.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,325.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion Hybrid lease specials

